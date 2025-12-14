Lulu Guinness just released a festive silver version of everyone's favourite £40 tote bag
The UK's most famous tote bag now has a metallic option
As a teenager, Lulu Guinness bags were the thing I coveted most, saving up all my money to just about manage to buy one or two in the sale. I still have those dreamy bags today.
Fast forward twenty years, and I was thrilled to get my hands on the Lulu Guinness black and white striped lip print tote I've heard so much about, and it most definitely didn't disappoint. It's so sturdy and roomy that I use it most days, whether I'm carrying a heavy laptop and my lunch on the morning commute or doing a spot of shopping. Oh, and on top of all that, it's only £30!
The iconic tote bag was restocked in the summer, much to the delight of many. And now there's a new tote in town: a very Christmassy silver version! It's a tiny bit more expensive at £40, but I guarantee you're going to love it. Forget taking a backpack and a handbag into work for your Christmas party - this ticks glamour and practicality off your list all in one go.
With a choice of top handles or a shoulder strap, I think this is the handiest bag I've ever owned. The branding on the straps and the distinctive lip motif make it instantly recognisable, and you're bound to get some envious looks when you carry this around. The pearlised lip charm is made from recycled bottle tops, so you can feel good about looking good. The pop of red lining is such a nice touch, too.
The silver bag has only just landed online, but the hundreds of reviews on the striped version speak to how good this tote really is.
One customer wrote: "Gorgeous bag! Good size and quality material. I’ve been waiting for ages for this style to come back", whilst another said: "Extremely good quality, feels very robust but classy. Inside pockets an added bonus. Two sized straps which are very strong."
One called it "an everyday miracle", and another added, "honestly don’t know how I managed without it!"
Customers in England have until Monday 22nd December on orders with next-day delivery to arrive before Christmas, or Friday 19th for standard delivery. Find out more about Lulu Guinness shipping and delivery here.
