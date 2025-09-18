Run, don’t walk: this iconic £30 designer tote bag is finally back in stock

I love a small bag for a night out or a crossbody pouch for a quick walk around the park, but as a busy working mum, I much prefer my day-to-day accessory to be large enough to hold all of my essentials, as well as endless snacks, toys and nappies for my little ones. A large tote is always my go-to, and when it comes to a piece that is both chic and practical, you really can’t go wrong with the Lulu Guinness Multi Lulu Lip Striped Tote Bag.

This boldly striped accessory by the British brand has been a huge favourite amongst fashion fans, not only because it looks fantastic, but because it’s roomy enough to hold everything from a laptop to a gym kit - it is the ultimate practical-meets-pretty accessory.

The jumbo design makes a style statement with a monochrome striped pattern combined with the iconic red lip motif, as well as contrast straps and a cute mouthy bag charm. It’s bright and cheerful, but the black and white colour combination helps to keep it timeless and very wearable. It's perfect for ticking off autumn/winter handbag trends while being a total classic, so it won't date any time soon. The last time it was restocked, it immediately sold out again, so don't wait if you're a fan.

(Image credit: Lulu Guinness)

It has handy design details to make it super useful too. As well as being big enough to stash the important stuff, it also has a handy internal zip pocket and two slip pouches to keep things like your cards, phone or lipstick organised, and there’s a longer shoulder strap as well as the shorter handles so you can switch it up to suit your vibe.

On top of all that, it’s made from recycled plastic bottles so you can buy it knowing you’ve done your bit for the environment while boosting your wardrobe - and it means it’s easier to wipe clean if you have any spills.

Buy the tote bag

Lulu Guinness Black Multi Lulu Lip Striped Tote Bag £30 at Lulu Guinness Measuring 57cm wide, this really is a big bag, and it will easily add plenty of oomph to whatever you are wearing. The bold stripes will perk up a simple sweatshirt and leggings combination while off duty, or use it to carry your gadgets to the office, and sling it over your shoulder when wearing a smart suit-co-ord. Shoppers can currently get 25% off orders over £100 with code AW25.

Shop more tote bags

Lulu Guinness Black Multi Flurry of Kisses Tote Bag £20 at Lulu Guinness Another super popular option, this is made from recycled plastic bottles and comes with a detachable zip top pouch. Nobody's Child Red And White Striped Tote Bag £49 at Nobody's Child The red stripes on this one have a similar vibe to the designer buy, and the contrast burgundy handles give it an autumn-ready twist. Radley Hadleigh Place Stripe Large Open Top Tote Bag in Snow £179 at Radley Radley has had a rebrand this season, and this tote has a modern feel to it that will sit beautifully against soft grey, caramel or plum hues.

I will team this hero bag with my trench, or a block coloured winter coat over the coming weeks for a fun daytime look, and once the weather warms again in the spring, it can easily double up as a picnic bag or a carry-all for the beach. It’s such a versatile winner for right now and for seasons to come.

I genuinely can’t believe it’s only £30 - it's such an affordable way to invest in the much-loved designer label, and it will bring some serious joy to your wardrobe all year round.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s up there as one of the most recognisable accessories in the UK, but because it's such a coveted piece, it sells out super quickly each time it’s restocked. So if you’re as tempted as I am, don’t hang around…!