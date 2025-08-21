Radley reinvented: this beloved British handbag brand has a very sleek new look
"We had people say, 'This looks too expensive to be Radley'. And that was the point. We’ve kept the price the same, but it feels completely different."
We've long been fans of Radley here at woman&home. From the canvas tote we took to the beach this summer, to the bargain buys we always look out for in the Radley handbag sale, the British brand is a name you know you can rely on.
What do you think of when we say Radley? It's likely that the iconic little Scottie dog logo springs to mind. Enter Design Director, Fernando Soriano Iglesias, who has worked at Loewe and Calvin Klein, and is ushering in a 'new era of design'. The result? Those Scottie dog bag charms have gone for walkies, and we're more in love than ever.
The new collection is sleek, minimalist and has a contemporary, Quiet Luxury look. The aesthetic feels like it could give brands like Strathberry, DeMellier, Sezane and even The Row a run for their money, and frankly, I'm struggling to narrow down my wishlist. There are luxe suede shoulder bags, polished totes that are the perfect size to carry your laptop to work, and the stripey bag you're about to see everywhere this autumn.
If you're in the market for affordable designer bags, I've got good news - most bags are under £300. According to the Radley website, "We had people say, 'This looks too expensive to be Radley'. And that was the point. We’ve kept the price the same, but it feels completely different."
Iglesias is all about elevating what was already there, and reaching the full potential: "This isn't about abandoning the brand’s roots. Instead, he’s reframing them. Radley’s British identity, established in London in 1998, is now part of a broader narrative – celebrated in new branding, found across the collection."
The buckled belt detailing on this bag really does make it look like one of the best designer bags you'd pay thousands for. If you're already starting to think about Christmas presents (well done you!), this would not disappoint.
£179.25 with code AUGUST25
It's never too late in the season to add some raffia to your accessories collection. It's not just for summer! I love the scalloped edges and petal-like structure on this style. Be quick if you love it, as there are only a few left.
This has already popped up on my social media feed several times in the last few weeks, so you can bet your bottom dollar it's going to be a huge hit this season. And is it any wonder? The colours are spot on for autumn, and I love a bag that carries my many, many essentials!
This teal colour has quite a story. According to Radley, Iglesias found the perfect teal colour while sourcing leather in India, and it was a real turning point. "That teal became the foundation of a richer, more nuanced colour library, which was the key to elevating the Radley palette from safe to striking."
This drawstring bag is another of my personal favourites. It's a really modern silhouette but with the practical elements some contemporary designs often overlook - this has a hidden back slip pocket and a concealed magnetic fastening for extra security.
I bet you didn't know Radley does shoes, too? If you're wondering how to style leopard print, these trainers will add a subtle amount of spots to your autumn wardrobe.
Design Director Fernando Soriano Iglesias says of his debut collection: "For me, Radley felt like a chance to start from scratch while still being grounded in heritage. That freedom, that creative openness, is rare. It's one of the most exciting design moments I’ve ever had.
"I didn’t grow up with the brand, so I came in with fresh eyes. I saw craftsmanship, legacy, and a lot of potential that hadn’t been fully explored."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It's always had a pretty solid fan base, with Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and Duchess Sophie both photographed carrying Radley bags over the years. And I predict you're about to see a whole lot more of this brand in the coming months...
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.