Radley reinvented: this beloved British handbag brand has a very sleek new look

We've long been fans of Radley here at woman&home. From the canvas tote we took to the beach this summer, to the bargain buys we always look out for in the Radley handbag sale, the British brand is a name you know you can rely on.

What do you think of when we say Radley? It's likely that the iconic little Scottie dog logo springs to mind. Enter Design Director, Fernando Soriano Iglesias, who has worked at Loewe and Calvin Klein, and is ushering in a 'new era of design'. The result? Those Scottie dog bag charms have gone for walkies, and we're more in love than ever.

The new collection is sleek, minimalist and has a contemporary, Quiet Luxury look. The aesthetic feels like it could give brands like Strathberry, DeMellier, Sezane and even The Row a run for their money, and frankly, I'm struggling to narrow down my wishlist. There are luxe suede shoulder bags, polished totes that are the perfect size to carry your laptop to work, and the stripey bag you're about to see everywhere this autumn.

If you're in the market for affordable designer bags, I've got good news - most bags are under £300. According to the Radley website, "We had people say, 'This looks too expensive to be Radley'. And that was the point. We’ve kept the price the same, but it feels completely different."

Iglesias is all about elevating what was already there, and reaching the full potential: "This isn't about abandoning the brand’s roots. Instead, he’s reframing them. Radley’s British identity, established in London in 1998, is now part of a broader narrative – celebrated in new branding, found across the collection."

Design Director Fernando Soriano Iglesias says of his debut collection: "For me, Radley felt like a chance to start from scratch while still being grounded in heritage. That freedom, that creative openness, is rare. It's one of the most exciting design moments I’ve ever had.

"I didn’t grow up with the brand, so I came in with fresh eyes. I saw craftsmanship, legacy, and a lot of potential that hadn’t been fully explored."

It's always had a pretty solid fan base, with Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and Duchess Sophie both photographed carrying Radley bags over the years. And I predict you're about to see a whole lot more of this brand in the coming months...