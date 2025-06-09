I’m recommending this elevated tote to all of my friends this summer – it doubles as the best beach bag and a handy in-flight carry-on
The Radley Canvas Tote transitions seamlessly from airport to beach
I recently spent five nights in the Maldives, a trip that involved two flights, a seaplane, and a boat, and the Radley Canvas Tote Bag that came with me was not only one of the best beach bags, but it also doubled as the most practical travel accessory.
After a last-minute, frantic search for a holiday-ready bag that works for both the beach and long travel days, I stumbled upon this canvas tote. The appeal of this style is obvious; it’s structured, spacious, and works if you're wondering what to wear on a plane as well as beach days. I used it as my carry-on for the long-haul flights and managed to fit in everything I needed: my headphones, a book, snacks, a charger, and a jumper with room to spare.
And once we arrived, the bag doubled as a beach bag effortlessly. Each morning, I packed it with a towel, water, suncream, mosquito spray, and other beach essentials, and was amazed at just how spacious (and stylish) it was.
Shop the Radley Canvas Large Tote
From one of the best British brands, the classic tote is the latest addition to Radley's bestselling 'Dukes Place' range. It's made from a quality grosgrain canvas and has sleek, contrasting leather handles that are securely stitched to ensure you'll be using this tote for years to come. Perfect for warm-weather styling, this refined natural canvas colour will pair with almost anything from your existing summer capsule wardrobe, perfect when looking at what to pack for a beach vacation.
In terms of travelling, the attachable internal purse was a lifesaver. Anyone who knows me tends to assume that I shouldn't be trusted with passports, but this time my partner actually handed them over to me because I had somewhere safe and secure to put them. As well as some other key essentials, such as our physical flight confirmation and my headphones.
The magnetic closure means that you can quickly and securely close up the bag when needed, which also adds to its appeal. It has winged sides which can be tucked inwards if you're looking to change the appearance of the tote, and shrink its footprint, adding to its versatility.
Aesthetically, its canvas material looks and feels elevated and pairs perfectly with almost any colourway. In the daytime, I would pair it with my Boden swimwear pieces, which thanks to the bold, vibrant prints, needed the soft neutral tone of the bag to balance them.
I also wore it alongside my favourite beach coverups in bright blue or crimson red botanical prints. The neutral tone went with almost everything, which is an essential characteristic when trying to keep packing to a minimum.
If you’re looking for a travel tote that can double up as an excellent beach bag, this should be a top contender. It’s now earned a permanent place when it comes to packing holiday outfit ideas, and I'm even using it for daily commuting and warm-weather weekend outings too.
