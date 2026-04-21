Bye bye bad holiday hair: Dyson just launched the Supersonic Travel - and it'll fit into even the smallest carry-on

Gone are the days of agonising over whether to sacrifice space in your carry-on for your trusty hair dryer or take your chances with the hotel's, as Dyson's new Supersonic Travel packs some serious power, but still fits in your handbag.

In our experience, the best hair dryers are often the first thing to be moved to the 'not coming' pile when packing. Someone will inevitably utter the dreaded line of "Don't worry, the hotel will have one!" not realising that you will, in fact, worry about that a great deal, but be left with little choice but to relegate your favourite (but heavy) blow-dryer from your carry-on. This is where the best travel hair dryers come in handy, with their compact designs and innovative tech, but if you're a loyal Dyson Supersonic user, these would still see you part with your preferred tool.

Well, until now that is, as the brand has just launched a travel-friendly version of the iconic dryer - and it doesn't just solve the issue of size...

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Meet your new holiday essential: the Dyson Supersonic Travel

Weighing 25% less than its predecessor, Dyson's Supersonic Travel is hitting the shelves at the perfect time, and not only boasts a compact size (it'll fit in your carry-on just as well as it will your handbag) but also global voltage compatibility - meaning it automatically adapts to the voltage of whatever country you're visiting. So, if you've got a summer holiday booked, you need not leave your Dyson hairdryer behind.

Dyson The Dyson Supersonic™ Travel View at Dyson RRP: £249.99 Boasting universal voltage and intelligent heat control technology that measures airflow temperature 100 times per second, this travel-friendly hair dryer works to prevent extreme heat damage on the go, whilst still drying your hair quickly and evenly. It's 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the original Supersonic and comes with a smoothing nozzle attachment. It's also available in a lovely ceramic pink and rose gold colourway.

"We didn’t just shrink a dryer, we re-engineered it for travel," says James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer. "The Supersonic™ Travel delivers high-performance styling while protecting hair from extreme heat. It is built for performance, portability, and hair health."

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you already own the Dyson Supersonic or Supersonic Nural, we have even more good news, as the new travel version is also compatible with all of their attachments, too, meaning you don't have to buy all new diffusers and so on - you can pair the new tool with what you already have. That said, this new compact hair dryer does also come with its own smoothing nozzle, so if this is your first Dyson tool, you'll still have the essentials to take on holiday with you.