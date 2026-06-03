Sleek and timeless, Jennifer Lopez's 'satin' manicure is the answer to summer occasions
For a look that feels as simple and instantly elevating as a satin skirt, give Jennifer Lopez's shimmering nails a whirl.
Though the season of bright, sorbet-inspired shades is upon us, if it's a subtly elegant manicure you seek, Jennifer Lopez's 'satin'-inspired look is the way to go - especially if you have an event to attend or vacation booked.
While, of course, the 2026 nail trends are positively brimming with juicy colours and designs, like tomato-red and playful, ice-lolly-like stripes, there's always room for a chic and simple look. One that will complement all settings and occasions - as well as the changeable weather - but that brings a touch of elegance to your fingertips. Sheer and milky nail polishes are always a lovely choice, but as mentioned, Jennifer Lopez has just debuted a very glamorous update on the pared-back look.
Dubbed a 'satin' manicure by her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik, it's the perfect balance between understated and elevated.
Recreate the look...
RRP: £8.99
This iconic essie nail polish is a great option for a neutral base colour. It's sheer but buildable and will work well underneath a metallic, pearly top coat. OPI's Bubble Bath and Put It In Neutral shades are also good options.
RRP: £11.99
If you want to recreate JLo's look with air-drying polishes and without using a magnetic formula, this sort of pearly shimmer shade is a great alternative. Just one coat over a creamy neutral or milky white will deliver a very elegant, occasion-ready manicure.
The base is sheer and slightly milky, with a pearly, metallic finish, almost like a cat eye nail effect, which is definitely reminiscent of that silky, light-catching sheen satin material has. As we can see, it's also paired with a longer, almond nail shape (which seems to be JLo's preferred style), which adds to its elegant feel, though the shimmery look would also complement a shorter length too.
Taking to Instagram to showcase JLo's stylish manicure in a post, Bachik shared that one of his NEUDES gel polishes had been used to create the base, followed by a magnetic shimmer shade (Kokoist Water Magnet gel polish in Beige Nude Water WM-25, to be exact), to afford that signature, satin-y shine. This polish is designed to mimic the look of water when manipulated under a magnetic nail tool.
Cat-eye nails, which have been very popular this year (and last), are created using similar magnetic polishes to create velvety, almost molten-looking designs and light streaks. They're eye-catching and glamorous, instantly transforming your nails into an accessory that rivals your favourite jewellery. And as Lopez's manicure proves, there is a way to make this sort of shimmery look feel subtle, grown-up and expensive, as opposed to very statement-making.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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