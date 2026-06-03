Sleek and timeless, Jennifer Lopez's 'satin' manicure is the answer to summer occasions

Though the season of bright, sorbet-inspired shades is upon us, if it's a subtly elegant manicure you seek, Jennifer Lopez's 'satin'-inspired look is the way to go - especially if you have an event to attend or vacation booked.

While, of course, the 2026 nail trends are positively brimming with juicy colours and designs, like tomato-red and playful, ice-lolly-like stripes, there's always room for a chic and simple look. One that will complement all settings and occasions - as well as the changeable weather - but that brings a touch of elegance to your fingertips. Sheer and milky nail polishes are always a lovely choice, but as mentioned, Jennifer Lopez has just debuted a very glamorous update on the pared-back look.

Dubbed a 'satin' manicure by her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik, it's the perfect balance between understated and elevated.

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The base is sheer and slightly milky, with a pearly, metallic finish, almost like a cat eye nail effect, which is definitely reminiscent of that silky, light-catching sheen satin material has. As we can see, it's also paired with a longer, almond nail shape (which seems to be JLo's preferred style), which adds to its elegant feel, though the shimmery look would also complement a shorter length too.

Taking to Instagram to showcase JLo's stylish manicure in a post, Bachik shared that one of his NEUDES gel polishes had been used to create the base, followed by a magnetic shimmer shade (Kokoist Water Magnet gel polish in Beige Nude Water WM-25, to be exact), to afford that signature, satin-y shine. This polish is designed to mimic the look of water when manipulated under a magnetic nail tool.

Cat-eye nails, which have been very popular this year (and last), are created using similar magnetic polishes to create velvety, almost molten-looking designs and light streaks. They're eye-catching and glamorous, instantly transforming your nails into an accessory that rivals your favourite jewellery. And as Lopez's manicure proves, there is a way to make this sort of shimmery look feel subtle, grown-up and expensive, as opposed to very statement-making.