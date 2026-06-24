Salma Hayek's short 'crushed ice' nails are the simple summer mani that'll work with every outfit

When it comes to celebrity nail inspiration, there's only one thing we love more than a chic, minimal mani, and that's a chic, minimal mani on a set of short nails.

In theory, we're all for long, glam talons, intricately painted in the latest 2026 nail trends. But have you ever tried living your life with perilously lengthy claws? The second it's time to put your contact lenses in or pick up after your dog on a walk, the glamour factor diminishes.

So we thank the eternally radiant Salma Hayek for turning up at the Serpentine's annual summer 'do (as the arty party's co-host no less) with the most beautiful yet practical short manicure in a sheer, frosty hue we've dubbed 'crushed ice'. It could be our favourite nail look of summer '26 so far.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate the look

The best thing about this look is how easy it is to achieve at home - because sheer nail polish is far more forgiving of a not-perfect paint technique than opaque shades. Try these editor-approved buys.

Braving the London sun at the Serpentine Gallery's annual fundraising event, Hayek's hair was pulled into a sleek, heatwave-friendly high ponytail, paired with a gorgeously draped lilac silk gown and stacked pearl earrings.

But it was her manicure that caught our attention - a sheer milky nail polish with a matte finish reminiscent of smoothly crushed ice - the kind you might spot in a frozen margarita or refreshing summer dessert like granita or sorbet.

Her nail shape was short and squared off, and plenty of attention had been paid to hand and cuticle care. If you want to create a shape like this at home, simply run a file in one direction along the free edge of the nail at a 90-degree angle, taking care not to round the corners for a neat finish.

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Due to the precision of the square shape and beautifully cared-for nails, the finished look was perfectly suited to Hayek's high-glamour surroundings. But thanks to that neutral, suits-everything tone, this icy shade would feel equally at home during the day or on a beach holiday - and would work with every summer outfit in your wardrobe.

We also happen to think a crushed ice finish would look very nice as a summer pedicure colour, should you be in the market for inspiration in that department, too.