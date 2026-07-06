It's official - Sienna Miller just declared it 'clear nail summer' in the Wimbledon stands

Sienna Miller just debuted the chicest bare manicure at Wimbledon, and it's all the persuasion we need to do the same and hit pause on those high-maintenance, monthly nail appointments.

If there was ever any doubt that bare, 'naked' nails were ruling the 2026 nail trends, Sienna Miller indeed just delivered irrefutable evidence whilst enjoying a day of tennis on July 4th, in the form of her own au naturel manicure. The actress could be seen with neat and short almond nails, topped with what looked to be just a clear polish, which allowed for natural details - like the white tips and half moons - of her nails to shine through.

This style of subtle manicure has been on the up for some time, along with a focus on nail health and treatments like the Japanese manicure gaining popularity. That said, when summer rolls around, there is often a pressure to instead opt for bright or perfectly painted, holiday-ready talons. Thankfully, it seems, we're off the hook both in terms of statement, hard-to-wear shades, and high-maintenance upkeep, as we can follow Miller's lead with a subtle look that we can quietly tend to at home.