Short almond nails are the chic and tidy shape we're seeing everywhere

If long talons aren't your thing, but you still crave an elegant and elongated look, short almond nails promise both while being, well, short - and they're so popular right now.

The 2025 nail trends are pointing to a year of short nails. This isn't to say that long square and almond nails are out (they're timeless styles), but we are noticing a shift towards more understated and practical lengths. First, it was squoval nails, beloved for their neat and slightly rounded tips. Then came short square nails, which are still proving popular and now it seems classic almond is also facing a filing. Instead of the long manicures that perfectly mimic the oval shape of an almond, we'll see that signature tapered tip applied to far shorter nails - for a similarly smooth but minimalistic look.

If you're under the impression that this shape couldn't possibly work, these chic and practical almond nail looks will silence the sceptics...

Why short almond nails offer the ultimate chic and practical mani

While traditionally, the almond shape has been reserved for longer nails, it can (and does) still work on medium to short nails too. It's all in the tapered tip. It is worth noting though that having a longer nail bed will help you to better achieve this shape, without actually having to grow your nails too far past the top of your finger - unlike others with less space.

Similarly to square nails, more people are opting for understated lengths that, when paired with the likes of burgundy and milky white, afford a very modern and elevated finish. The same goes for short and neat almond manicures. This is likely in part due to the popularity of natural nail looks and the overall focus on nail health that we've seen over the past few years, as longer nails can be more prone to breakage and damage.

On their popularity, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse, Juanita Huber-Millet, says: "Short almond nails are having a major moment, and it’s easy to see why! This shape is incredibly flattering, elongating the fingers for a sleek, elegant look that suits most hand types. They offer the perfect blend of style and practicality - durable and low-maintenance but still polished enough to turn heads. It’s a go-to for everyday wear but with a sophisticated edge."

If you're not fully convinced by the merits of a short almond manicure or even if the look is possible, we've answered all your qualms below and rounded up nine looks to sway you.

What are short almond nails

As the name suggests, short almond nails offer the same tapered tip as a classic almond manicure but minus the usual length we tend to see. That said, they don't go as short as squoval, round or square nails, as Huber-Millet explains: "The almond nail shape does require some length to achieve that tapered teardrop effect. If you haven’t got enough free edge (but don’t want to reach for extensions), squoval might be your best bet. It’s still super flattering, with curves rather than corners, but there’s no need for natural nail length."

How to shape short almond nails

Speaking from experience, bear in mind that once filed in the short almond shape, your nails might look a bit crazy, but as soon as your chosen polish is applied, the tapered sides will look less dramatic.

If you're planning to do your talons at home, Huber-Millet says: "While we always recommend a professional manicure, especially when it comes to impeccable cuticle work, you can, of course, achieve the look at home. Just go slowly - the almond nail curves gradually, and if you unintentionally file straight lines, it’ll take some time to grow out again.

"Start by gently rounding the corners, then taper either side towards the middle of the nail, leaving the lower section as the widest part. Always file in one direction rather than a seesaw motion to avoid splitting the nail."

Our short almond nail essentials

As with any manicure or nail shape, using the correct tools is key. As is nail care, so we recommend investing in a good quality nail file (for shaping), as well as one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil.

OPI Nail Envy Nail Polish in Shade Bubble Bath View at Amazon RRP: £21.90 Doubling as both a flattering, sheer nail colour and a strengthener, OPI's Nail Envy in Bubble Bath is the perfect product to pair with your short, almond nails. Tweezerman Glass Nail File View at Look Fantastic $8 at Beyond Polish RRP: £8 To shape your almond nails, opt for a good-quality nail file, like this glass one from Tweezerman. L'OCCITANE Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 To keep your nails healthy and strong, L'Occitane's cuticle oil is enriched with 30% shea oil to nourish and hydrate your nails and the surrounding skin.

9 timeless short almond nail looks to replicate

Now, onto the fun part - manicure options. Almond is a classic nail shape (even shortened) and, as such, complements every colour and design, though these nine, in particular, are both timeless and extremely luxe...

1. Milky white almond nails

A milky white polish and almond nail shape were made to be paired. The finished result is so elegant and luxurious - you'll find that it works for every season and setting.

2. Short nude almond nails

Like milky white, a soft and understated nude is so versatile. It goes with everything and never fails to afford a very elevated and stylish look. Opt for a shade that best complements your skin tone, whether that's a cool sheer pink or milky tan.

3. Short lavender almond nails

Lavender Milk nails are set to be one of 2025's biggest nail trends and when paired with a short and neat almond shape, it's not hard to see why. The combination is so delicate and flattering - ideal for spring and summertime wear.

4. Short burgundy almond nails

A truly timeless combo, almond burgundy nails radiate luxury but the shorter length also adds an element of cool modernity.

5. Short red almond nails

Another classic, red can always be relied upon for a chic manicure, more so when paired with an almond shape.

6. Short pink almond nails

If you're a fan of bubble bath nails or other minimalistic and au naturel options, a sheer, milky pink is the perfect choice to wear with your short almond nails. The look is soft and fresh, ideal for everyday.

7. Short French tip almond nails

Short French tip nails have been popular of late, and no shape complements them quite so well as almond. The design, with its curved, crescent tip, actually gives an elongated look and will never go out of style.

8. Short chestnut brown almond nails

For those who favour warm and dark nail colours, a classic chestnut-brown is another winning combination with an almond-shaped manicure. It's chic and likely what everyone will be requesting come Autumn.

9. Short and sheer almond nails

If you're on a nail health journey or just love the look for sheer nail polishes, this barely-there look is perfect and so elegant. This is also a great option if you get BIAB nails, as the builder gel is available in very natural and sheer shades.