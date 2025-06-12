Our beauty team's June nails are in, and they're a wash of sorbet and milky-pink tones

After months of buttery pastels and floral details, our beauty team's June nails are heating up, with juicy summery tones making their debut...

With the 2025 nail trends predicting the rise of everything from creamy pistachio-green, soft yellows and classic pops or cranberry-red, the options really were endless for our first foray into summer nails. And yet, our entire team ended up sticking to a similar - or at least complementary - colour palette, which (not to brag), we think is quite the indicator of what is trendy this month.

So, if you're stuck for what shade should follow your May nails, these are the subtle and vibrant manicures our beauty writers and editors are currently sporting, to help you decide...

The chic and juicy colours our team have picked for their June nails

At this point in the year, we've cycled our way through spring-ready French tips, chic coral shades and dark, wine manicures. But now, with warm weather and summery occasions - like weddings and garden parties - heading our way, it's time to once again consult the trends and pick a look that feels fitting for June.

(Image credit: Future | Product images: Diptyque, Barry M, L'Occitane, Manucurist and OPI)

As far as this season's must-have manicure colours go, sorbet nails and punchy peach shades are set to be very popular, the proof of which can already be spotted amongst our team's talons. That said, even if these sorts of bright, juicy tones aren't your cup of tea, perhaps our choice of nail length or shape might provide some inspiration.

Our June nailcare picks

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Pastel Peach Soda View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For a quick and budget-friendly at-home manicure, this sort of creamy pastel is perfect for early summer and beyond. This shade from Barry M is quick-drying and offers a gorgeous pop of delicate, sheer peach to your nails. Navy® Cuticle Balm View at Navy Professional RRP: £9.95 If you've got a professional BIAB or Bio Sculpture nail appointment booked - or are just planning to do your nails at home - a cuticle balm or oil is a must for keeping your nails and the surrounding skin hydrated. This one from Navy features a nourishing blend of rosehip oil, aloe vera extract, and coconut oil, as well as Navy's signature subtle fragrance, to pamper your fingertips. Diptyque Do Son Perfumed hand cream View at Diptyque RRP: £36 Diptyque's Do Son is a very popular summer scent, thanks to its blend of salty and floral notes, like tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and warming amberwood. So, if you're looking to really elevate your summertime manicures, we recommend treating yourself to this perfumed hand cream. It features nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and macadamia oil and will leave your skin smelling and feeling incredible.

1. Sennen's 'postbox' red manicure

(Image credit: Future/ Sennen Prickett)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, June offered an opportunity to go bold and be spontaneous with her manicure.

"I must admit, I was initially planning on requesting a summery pastel hue for this month’s nail appointment, however, an unexpected breakup influenced me to opt for a bolder manicure that oozed confidence. This vibrant postbox red seemed like the perfect choice - and it also happened to be very on-theme for my girls' trip city break to Paris. To complete the BIAB manicure, I paired the juicy red hue with my go-to almond shape and a glossy top coat - très chic!"

2. Becky's pink lemonade nails

(Image credit: Future/Becky Spicer)

As mentioned, one trend that’s been catching our attention is sorbet bright nails for summer, as you can see by Contributing Beauty Writer Becky Spicer’s choice of nails.

"Usually, I love French tip nails and have been wearing them for months. With summer starting, I decided it was time for a refresh." Becky explains, adding: "I opted for a chic, lemonade-pink with a natural oval shape and a glossy top coat. My nails needed some serious TLC after my trip to Mykonos earlier this month. So, I booked a more luxurious gel manicure complete with a cuticle trim and oil, and nourishing hand lotion. I accidentally matched my FitBit colour too!"

3. Naomi's super short milky mani

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

After suffering a nail-disaster towards the end of May, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, decided to start from square one with her nail length and opted for a hue that would give her something of a clean, summery slate.

"Alas, my nails were looking a bit worse for wear when I rocked up to my June nail appointment, after a stint of home DIY caused some gel lifting and subsequent breakages. So, I had little option but to match my shortest nail, which was very short. Despite discovering a new love for square nails in May, I went for a rounded shape, as I thought this would make the cropped length feel more subtle and neat. I then paired this minimalistic shape with a sheer pink builder layer (to give my struggling nails some strength), topped with two layers of Bio Sculpture's Evo milky-white 'Donna' shade.

"Despite feeling sad about the loss of my mid-length square nails, I adore how this manicure turned out. My nails look so clean, chic and expensive, especially when I wear rings on my fingers. I think 'Donna' and this short, rounded shape might become my new signature, default nail look."

4. Aleesha's peachy neutral almond nails

(Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

Having followed the May trends, there was really only one choice for Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar's manicure this month...

"I may usually be a neutrals, strictly no nail-art kind of person, but May's expensive-looking Ice Cream manicure had me rethinking my usual style and it was honestly all I could think of getting for weeks. Cut to two days before my June manicure appointment, and one of my long, almond, usually super strong BIAB nails decided to break down to the tip of the finger. And while I did consider having an extension added to the broken one, the unexpected freedom that just one shorter nail gave me in everyday chores had my Ice Cream manicure dream being eclipsed by visions of typing faster, cooking more easily and managing to scrape out the bottom of my best moisturiser jar.

"And I have to say, I have been loving the change. With a complete 180 in length and shape, I did make sure to stick to a neutral shade to help me feel more comfortable with the transition, and I think that the length/shape/colour combo hits the season's chic short nail look too. I can't imagine I'll be able to go the whole summer without at least once yearning for my signature long almond look, but for a few weeks at least, I'm going to enjoy the practicality and comfort."