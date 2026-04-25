Our beauty team ring in spring with our ins and outs for the season ahead

From battling scaly shins to prepping skin for an upcoming wedding day, with a new season comes new routines – something that our beauty team understands all too well.

This year is flying by. Despite it only feeling like yesterday, it's been four months since we discussed our beauty team's New Year 2026 ins and outs. Now, as we enter a new season, it only seems fitting to share the changes we're making yet again, shedding our winter routines for a spring-ready setup.

Yes, we've given our beauty bags a much-needed refresh, trading in the likes of the best face moisturisers with richer textures for fresh-faced alternatives, and full coverage foundations for the best lightweight foundations that will give our skin a natural, breathable glow.

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The woman&home beauty team's ins and outs for spring

As each new season approaches, it's natural to make swaps in your beauty routines that cater towards changing temperatures and occasions. So, we're here to share the changes we're making in our regimes for spring, such as the best toner that ensures we keep up with consistent, gentle daily exfoliation, the best facial sunscreens that allow for easy reapplications throughout the day and an impressive hair growth serum.

Fiona's beauty ins and outs for spring

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If three beauty swaps scream spring, they are Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim's. As the weather brightens up, Fiona's attention is turning to body care, more specifically, an exfoliating yet nourishing body scrub that will ready you for upcoming sandal season. Not to mention, the sunnier days also act as a good reminder to reapply your sunscreen, and Fiona's SPF mist makes it easier than ever. Plus, she has a stellar blonzer recommendation for those also wanting to streamline their makeup routine.

In – Multipurpose makeup bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer £25.50 at Sephora UK Out – Complicated routines



"I could harp on about sunshine, buds and blooms, but if I’m truly honest, spring 2026 is a season of chaos for me because I’m temporarily vacating my house while renovation works kick off. Exciting times, of course, but between spending every spare minute researching plug sockets and living out of a suitcase for weeks on end, an intricate multi-step makeup routine is laughably unrealistic. Instead, I’ll be using anything that’s fast, lasts the day, and if it does two jobs at once, so much the better. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Blonzer ticks all the boxes, giving my cheeks a perky flush, a hit of sunshiney warmth and a fresh-faced finish that belies my true knackered nature." In – SPF mist Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF 50+ £18.66 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Out – Neglecting top-ups



"As a beauty editor, I know the drill: Wear sunscreen every day. Even when it’s cloudy. Even when it’s a named storm outside and the closest you get to the sun is watching an episode of MAFS Australia from under a blanket. But to continue my honest streak, during the winter, I sometimes don’t wear SPF, and when I do, I almost never top it up after the initial application. Whether or not that’s considered gross misconduct in my job remains to be seen, but alarmed readers will be glad to learn I’m stepping it up for spring, and Garnier Super UV Mist is the easiest, most unobtrusive, least makeup-messing way to do it. There’s redemption for me yet." In – A luxury oil-scrub NEOM Real Luxury Body Scrub £39 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Out – Dry, scaly shins



"Despite my deep affection for the proverb "Ne'er cast a clout till May is out" (the clouts are your warm clothes) I routinely cast a clout from April onward. Primarily because I’m so bored of my big coat, I’ll happily risk a chill to get my warm-weather garb in the rotation. However, on my ankles’ first outing in a pair of cropped jeans, I noticed the horror that was my pale, scaly shins. Scales! This has never happened before, but time catches up with us all eventually, so I’ll have to start treating my body with even 5% of the care I show my face. A good scrub followed by deep hydration will do the trick, and happily, NEOM Real Luxury body scrub combines both with loads of gorgeous oils and sugar granules to help me shed my winter coat like a squirrel. Very springlike."

Naomi's beauty ins and outs for spring

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With her wedding day just weeks away, our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's ins and outs for spring are primarily skin-focused. From placing a big emphasis on her skincare routine and prioritising consistent yet gentle exfoliation to seeking out the perfect blush that will give her complexion a healthy flush, the bride-to-be's swaps are all designed to keep her skin smooth, clear and with an enviable glow.

In - Consistent exfoliation Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic £34 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $30 at Dermstore (US) $35 at Amazon $35 at Dermstore (US) Out - Inconsistency with my skincare routine "I'm getting married in a month, so naturally, I'm in full skin prep mode and trying to stave off spots and texture where I can. One way I'm doing this is by being consistent with a gentle but exfoliating toner. Medik 8's Press & Glow tonic was actually recommended to me by my bridal makeup artist, who told me that the glycolic acid I was previously using was probably too harsh for my sensitive skin. And after swapping in this one, I can already tell that she was right. Instead of leaving my skin feeling stripped and causing it to purge, like my glycolic one, this PHA toner feels gentle - with no major breakouts or irritation to report - and I've had quite a few glow-related compliments lately that I'm owing to this toner." In - Allowing more time to apply my products Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pad 100 Pads £22 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Out - Rushing my AM skincare routine "In the past, I have been known to speed through my skincare routine, slapping on my serums and moisturisers to ensure maximum makeup time, but after adding these Korean toner pads to my lineup, which you can actually let sit on your face, almost like a face mask, instead of quickly swiping over your skin (though you can do that too), I've really come to love the ritual of it all. My evening routine used to be where I'd slow down, but lately, I've been really enjoying letting these cooling, ultra-hydrating pads marinate on my face while I sip on my coffee and apply my eye creams, deodorant, and so on. As for the product itself, I have dry and sensitive skin and find these Mediheel pads so nourishing, plumping and glow-boosting - they've made such a difference to the overall glassy gleam of my complexion - as well as how my makeup sits." In – Seamless, easy to blend blushes Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm Enhances Colour - Berry Boost £43 at Selfridges Out - Stubborn to blend blushes "Anyone who knows me will tell you that blush is my favourite product and step in my makeup routine. What I don't love, though, is blush products that take forever to apply and blend out because they're either too pigmented or not pigmented enough. Thankfully, those days spent meticulously blending are over for me, having discovered Chanel's Lip & Cheek balm, which just melts into your skin, affording the most natural and dewy looking flush in moments. I just dab a dot on each cheek with my finger (I use the shade Berry Boost) and then use a stippling blush brush to tap it in. In about five seconds, it looks seamless, like it's my own, rosy glow, with no patchiness or pilling in sight. It's stunning, and looks great on the lips too."

Sennen's beauty ins and outs for spring

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You might notice a theme with my ins and outs for this season. With brighter days ahead, I'm already streamlining my beauty routine to be more minimalist and pared back. This involves taking a natural approach of stripping back my makeup routine, letting my skin breathe and encouraging healthy hair growth – all of which feels very apt for the spring season. The way I'm seeing it is that I'm using spring to get my ducks in line and perfecting my regimen for the summer months.

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