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Our beauty team ring in spring with our ins and outs for the season ahead

We're giving our beauty routines a refresh - here's everything we think you should ditch after winter and welcome in for spring

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Beauty team&#039;s ins and outs for spring, including a lineup of products (L-R) Neom body scrub, Jones Road Miracle Balm, Mediheal toner pads and UKHair serum, on a beige background with product swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
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From battling scaly shins to prepping skin for an upcoming wedding day, with a new season comes new routines – something that our beauty team understands all too well.

This year is flying by. Despite it only feeling like yesterday, it's been four months since we discussed our beauty team's New Year 2026 ins and outs. Now, as we enter a new season, it only seems fitting to share the changes we're making yet again, shedding our winter routines for a spring-ready setup.

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The woman&home beauty team's ins and outs for spring

As each new season approaches, it's natural to make swaps in your beauty routines that cater towards changing temperatures and occasions. So, we're here to share the changes we're making in our regimes for spring, such as the best toner that ensures we keep up with consistent, gentle daily exfoliation, the best facial sunscreens that allow for easy reapplications throughout the day and an impressive hair growth serum.

Fiona's beauty ins and outs for spring

Fiona&#039;s ins and outs for spring. On the left, Fiona&#039;s outs include excess makeup routines, dry skin and neglecting SPF applications. On the right, Fiona&#039;s ins include body scrub, blonzer and SPF spray.

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

If three beauty swaps scream spring, they are Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim's. As the weather brightens up, Fiona's attention is turning to body care, more specifically, an exfoliating yet nourishing body scrub that will ready you for upcoming sandal season. Not to mention, the sunnier days also act as a good reminder to reapply your sunscreen, and Fiona's SPF mist makes it easier than ever. Plus, she has a stellar blonzer recommendation for those also wanting to streamline their makeup routine.

Naomi's beauty ins and outs for spring

Naomi&#039;s ins and outs for spring. On the left, Naomi&#039;s outs include hard to blend blushes, inconsistent and rushing skincare routine. On the right, Naomi&#039;s ins include an easy to blend blush, taking time to do skincare routine and daily exfoliator

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

With her wedding day just weeks away, our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's ins and outs for spring are primarily skin-focused. From placing a big emphasis on her skincare routine and prioritising consistent yet gentle exfoliation to seeking out the perfect blush that will give her complexion a healthy flush, the bride-to-be's swaps are all designed to keep her skin smooth, clear and with an enviable glow.

Sennen's beauty ins and outs for spring

Sennen&#039;s ins and outs for spring. On the left, Sennen&#039;s outs include mascara, powder blush and excessive heated hair styling. On the right, Sennen&#039;s ins include cream blush, hair serum and lash lift.

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

You might notice a theme with my ins and outs for this season. With brighter days ahead, I'm already streamlining my beauty routine to be more minimalist and pared back. This involves taking a natural approach of stripping back my makeup routine, letting my skin breathe and encouraging healthy hair growth – all of which feels very apt for the spring season. The way I'm seeing it is that I'm using spring to get my ducks in line and perfecting my regimen for the summer months.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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