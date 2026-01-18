New year, new routines: Our beauty team have declared these as their ins and outs for 2026
This is everything our team are waving goodbye to and welcoming into their routines this January...
Naomi Jamieson, Aleesha Badkar, Fiona McKim
Forget the 'new year, new me' mentality, to ring in the new year this January our beauty team are making some all-important changes to their daily routines.
From following the pared-back 2026 nail trends to substituting in your indulgent winter skin routine with the best cleansing balms for added nourishment, it's only natural that many of us switch up our regimes to cater to the changing seasons. In fact, this is something you can find the woman&home beauty team doing every quarter.
So, with the new year well under way, we're here to share the recent alterations to our accustomed beauty practices – not only including the new additions to our beauty bags but also the products and trends that we're waving goodbye to. Think along the lines of back-to-back BIAB nails being out and strengthening nail treatments being in, according to our beauty editors.
The woman&home beauty team's ins and outs for 2026
Unless you're a creature of habit, you might find yourself naturally making swaps to your beauty routines throughout the year to cater to the likes of different temperatures and certain events in the diary. With that said, below you'll discover our team's lineup of ins and outs for the new year, including a focus on red blush, fancy hand washes and the best face oils this season.
Fiona's 2026 beauty ins and outs
While many people dread January, Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim has quite the contrary opinion. Fiona notes: "Unpopular opinion: January’s quite a nice month. As a natural introvert who also can’t say no to a party, the chance to retreat, recharge, and regain order in my routine is a fine thing. I’d say my ins and outs reflect this shift towards care - and away from chaos - pretty nicely, and will help me ready myself for a spring reawakening."
In - Proper balm cleanser
OUT - A swipe of micellar water
RRP: £55
"I’ve been known to forget to cleanse after an evening's festive merriment. When I say forget, I mean definitely remember and not bother anyway. To mitigate this (criminally) bad behaviour, I kept a bottle of micellar water bedside through December, to save my skin and silk pillowcase from total ruination. It was better than the alternative, but now we’re in the season of good intentions and scant social plans, I’m back in business with a proper, grown-up cleansing routine. This balm is rich and aromatic, melts into my skin, shifts everything, and leaves my dehydrated cheeks baby soft."
In - Fancy hand wash
OUT - Saving things for ‘good’
RRP: £70
"I cannot, I simply refuse, to spend another minute of my life waiting for some unspecified moment to crack open my nice things. This goes for olive oil, wine, and Creed Silver Mountain Water Hand Wash, which I was gifted before Christmas and have been displaying on my bathroom shelf as if I’m running the world’s smallest toiletries museum. No more. I’ve twisted the cap, lathered up, and - quelle surprise - it’s gorgeous, pure decadence at every loo visit. My toddler’s still using the Baylis & Harding, though, I’m not that decadent."
In - Nail treatments
OUT - Back to back BIAB
RRP: £16.50
"A series of fortunate events - my 40th birthday, a winter wedding, Christmas- meant my natural nails didn’t see daylight from the summer solstice to Jools Holland’s hootenanny. That’s not a problem per se (BIAB’s a healthier mani), but picking off builder gel remnants is. You can fill in the blanks there. So, for now, I’m off the hard stuff and into rehab, specifically this 14-day strengthening protocol from Orly. This could be the zeal of the converted, but I swear my ashy, peely talons were happier after just one go."
Aleesha's 2026 beauty ins and outs
Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Ecommerce Editor, is taking the minimalist approach for her beauty routine in the new year, she says: "For 2026, I’ve gone pared-back with my beauty looks. From blush and highlighter to eyeliner and even my nails, January has had me leaning towards the fresh, practical, and minimalist side of the beauty spectrum."
In - Subtle pencil liner
OUT - Day-to-day liquid eyeliner
RRP: £33
"While many tend to save it for more dressy occasions, a slick of liquid eyeliner has always been part of my day-to-day makeup routine. But with at least five minutes spent each morning trying to get the perfect flick, it's a time investment that I just can't afford. So 2026 has been all about pared-back eye makeup for me, swapping in my trusty pencil eyeliner instead for a quick smudge of subtle definition just above the lash line. It’s painless, makes for a pretty and put-together eye look, and means that I can make a bit more of an impact when opting for an occasion look."
In - A pop of red with a balmy glow
OUT - Neutral blush shades and shimmery highlighter
RRP: £24
"Generally, I swear by neutral blush shades. You know those ones that sing from a warm, autumn-centric palette - browns, mauves, plums - topped off with a shimmery highlighter for glow. But 2026 has me opting for a more fresh-faced look. Think glassy skin with a sheer pop of red on the cheekbones - all finished off by a dab of balm on the high points for a fresh, dewy, natural-looking finish."
In - Short, glossy, clean manicure
OUT - Long, almond, BIAB nails
RRP: £16
"I can’t tell you the last time I was seen without long, almond BIAB-adorned nails. At this point, my signature mani is pretty much part of my personality. Until this week. Gone are my chic, elongated nails and left in their place is a neat, shorter, practical, and healthy-looking manicure. Finished off with a glossy finish for radiance and a touch of nourishment, it’s all about nail health for me in 2026 (or at least until February hits and the resolutions go out the window)."
Naomi's 2026 beauty ins and outs
Focusing on subtlety, simplifying and reliability, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is taking a relatable approach to the new year. She says: "2026 for me is all about mastering my preferred, subtle makeup and streamlining my routine to just the versatile, reliable essentials, as well as focusing more on my skincare - to get my complexion back to a good place. 'Lightweight' and 'hydrating' are words I'm honing in on with my beauty buys, after 2025 brought with it plenty of blemishes and unwanted dryness."
In - Lightweight, hybrid complexion sticks
OUT - Heavy, liquid foundations
RRP: £34
"While I am a fan of several of the best lightweight foundations, I'm keen to give my skin a break from the copious layers and blending that these formulas often demand. Instead, I'm turning to Merit's Complexion stick, which sits somewhere between a foundation and a concealer, offering just the right amount of coverage without feeling heavy or clogging. It's also so quick and easy to use, I swear it's shaved at least five minutes off my makeup routine."
In - Rich, barrier repair creams
OUT - Glowy but fragranced moisturisers
RRP: £17
"Anyone who knows me is well aware of my affinity for a glowy complexion, but lately I've been plagued by stubborn spots, and so I'm very much in my back-to-basics era. I'm therefore retiring a few of my favourite moisturisers (a few of which I suspect of featuring fragrance, which is not great for sensitive skin like mine), despite their radiant appeal, for barrier repair creams like Byoma's in the hopes of soothing my skin."
In - Ultra-hydrating serums
OUT - Potent ingredients
RRP: £44
"As mentioned, my skin is a bit of a concern for me at the moment. I've experienced a fair amount of irritation. redness and breakouts over the past few months, so as of now, I'm cutting down on any very concentrated ingredients and instead turning to hydration, hydration, hydration."
Sennen's 2026 beauty ins and outs
Like many others, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett sees January as a time to give herself some TLC. She explains: "The new year is the perfect time to treat my strands to a reparative hair mask and give my thirsty skin a dose of nourishing face oil. After a busy festive season full of sparkles and smokey eyes, I also like to tone down my makeup by trading in my best volumising mascaras for a softer mocha-hued formula."
In - Brown mascara
OUT - Black mascara
RRP: £16
"Like most others, I typically find myself opting for a black lengthening mascara to give my lashes the ultimate standout definition. While this served me particularly well for the festive party season, now the new year is here, I'm swapping my usual formulas out for softer mocha brown versions. These buys achieve the same longer, lifted lash effect but have a more pared-back, natural-looking approach."
In - Repairing hair masks
OUT - Heated hair styling
RRP: £39.50
"I must admit, throughout the year I can often find myself in a routine of back-to-back heated styling and neglecting the health of my strands. So, this January I've made it a priority to cut back on the heated styling and, instead, focus on treating my tresses to reparative nourishment – namely, being consistent with hair mask treatments. Designed to repair and resurface dry, damaged and puffy hair, this Color Wow Dreaming Hair Mask has is a must for reviving strands for a smooth, frizz-free and flexible finish."
In - Nourishing face oils
OUT - Hyaluronic acid serums
RRP: £16
"Although I rely on the best hyaluronic acid serums for hydration all year round, this season I've substituted my usual go-to serum for a more indulgently nourishing face oil during the chillier months. My complexion can experience bouts of dehydration, resulting in dry, rough patches, however this Super Facialist oil has helped to both cure and prevent this from happening. Not to mention, it's also helped to brighten my skin and minimise the appearance of post-blemish marks too."
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
