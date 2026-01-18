New year, new routines: Our beauty team have declared these as their ins and outs for 2026

Forget the 'new year, new me' mentality, to ring in the new year this January our beauty team are making some all-important changes to their daily routines.

From following the pared-back 2026 nail trends to substituting in your indulgent winter skin routine with the best cleansing balms for added nourishment, it's only natural that many of us switch up our regimes to cater to the changing seasons. In fact, this is something you can find the woman&home beauty team doing every quarter.

So, with the new year well under way, we're here to share the recent alterations to our accustomed beauty practices – not only including the new additions to our beauty bags but also the products and trends that we're waving goodbye to. Think along the lines of back-to-back BIAB nails being out and strengthening nail treatments being in, according to our beauty editors.

The woman&home beauty team's ins and outs for 2026

Unless you're a creature of habit, you might find yourself naturally making swaps to your beauty routines throughout the year to cater to the likes of different temperatures and certain events in the diary. With that said, below you'll discover our team's lineup of ins and outs for the new year, including a focus on red blush, fancy hand washes and the best face oils this season.

Fiona's 2026 beauty ins and outs

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

While many people dread January, Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim has quite the contrary opinion. Fiona notes: "Unpopular opinion: January’s quite a nice month. As a natural introvert who also can’t say no to a party, the chance to retreat, recharge, and regain order in my routine is a fine thing. I’d say my ins and outs reflect this shift towards care - and away from chaos - pretty nicely, and will help me ready myself for a spring reawakening."

In - Proper balm cleanser Skin Rocks Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm £55 at Space NK UK $84 at Augustinus Bader $84 at Bluemercury OUT - A swipe of micellar water RRP: £55 "I’ve been known to forget to cleanse after an evening's festive merriment. When I say forget, I mean definitely remember and not bother anyway. To mitigate this (criminally) bad behaviour, I kept a bottle of micellar water bedside through December, to save my skin and silk pillowcase from total ruination. It was better than the alternative, but now we’re in the season of good intentions and scant social plans, I’m back in business with a proper, grown-up cleansing routine. This balm is rich and aromatic, melts into my skin, shifts everything, and leaves my dehydrated cheeks baby soft." In - Fancy hand wash Creed Fragrances Creed Silver Mountain Water Hand & Body Wash £70 at creedfragrances.co.uk OUT - Saving things for ‘good’ RRP: £70 "I cannot, I simply refuse, to spend another minute of my life waiting for some unspecified moment to crack open my nice things. This goes for olive oil, wine, and Creed Silver Mountain Water Hand Wash, which I was gifted before Christmas and have been displaying on my bathroom shelf as if I’m running the world’s smallest toiletries museum. No more. I’ve twisted the cap, lathered up, and - quelle surprise - it’s gorgeous, pure decadence at every loo visit. My toddler’s still using the Baylis & Harding, though, I’m not that decadent." In - Nail treatments Orly Orly Nailtrition Nail Growth Treatment £16.50 at Boots.com OUT - Back to back BIAB RRP: £16.50 "A series of fortunate events - my 40th birthday, a winter wedding, Christmas- meant my natural nails didn’t see daylight from the summer solstice to Jools Holland’s hootenanny. That’s not a problem per se (BIAB’s a healthier mani), but picking off builder gel remnants is. You can fill in the blanks there. So, for now, I’m off the hard stuff and into rehab, specifically this 14-day strengthening protocol from Orly. This could be the zeal of the converted, but I swear my ashy, peely talons were happier after just one go."

Aleesha's 2026 beauty ins and outs

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Ecommerce Editor, is taking the minimalist approach for her beauty routine in the new year, she says: "For 2026, I’ve gone pared-back with my beauty looks. From blush and highlighter to eyeliner and even my nails, January has had me leaning towards the fresh, practical, and minimalist side of the beauty spectrum."

In - Subtle pencil liner Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in 'Cocoa' £33 at Victoria Beckham Beauty OUT - Day-to-day liquid eyeliner RRP: £33 "While many tend to save it for more dressy occasions, a slick of liquid eyeliner has always been part of my day-to-day makeup routine. But with at least five minutes spent each morning trying to get the perfect flick, it's a time investment that I just can't afford. So 2026 has been all about pared-back eye makeup for me, swapping in my trusty pencil eyeliner instead for a quick smudge of subtle definition just above the lash line. It’s painless, makes for a pretty and put-together eye look, and means that I can make a bit more of an impact when opting for an occasion look." In - A pop of red with a balmy glow Glossier Glossier Cloud Paint in 'Spark' £24 at Glossier OUT - Neutral blush shades and shimmery highlighter RRP: £24 "Generally, I swear by neutral blush shades. You know those ones that sing from a warm, autumn-centric palette - browns, mauves, plums - topped off with a shimmery highlighter for glow. But 2026 has me opting for a more fresh-faced look. Think glassy skin with a sheer pop of red on the cheekbones - all finished off by a dab of balm on the high points for a fresh, dewy, natural-looking finish." In - Short, glossy, clean manicure Manucurist Manucurist Raspberry Active Glow Polish £16 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK OUT - Long, almond, BIAB nails RRP: £16 "I can’t tell you the last time I was seen without long, almond BIAB-adorned nails. At this point, my signature mani is pretty much part of my personality. Until this week. Gone are my chic, elongated nails and left in their place is a neat, shorter, practical, and healthy-looking manicure. Finished off with a glossy finish for radiance and a touch of nourishment, it’s all about nail health for me in 2026 (or at least until February hits and the resolutions go out the window)."

Naomi's 2026 beauty ins and outs

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Focusing on subtlety, simplifying and reliability, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is taking a relatable approach to the new year. She says: "2026 for me is all about mastering my preferred, subtle makeup and streamlining my routine to just the versatile, reliable essentials, as well as focusing more on my skincare - to get my complexion back to a good place. 'Lightweight' and 'hydrating' are words I'm honing in on with my beauty buys, after 2025 brought with it plenty of blemishes and unwanted dryness."

Sennen's 2026 beauty ins and outs

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Like many others, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett sees January as a time to give herself some TLC. She explains: "The new year is the perfect time to treat my strands to a reparative hair mask and give my thirsty skin a dose of nourishing face oil. After a busy festive season full of sparkles and smokey eyes, I also like to tone down my makeup by trading in my best volumising mascaras for a softer mocha-hued formula."