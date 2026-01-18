Jump to category:
New year, new routines: Our beauty team have declared these as their ins and outs for 2026

This is everything our team are waving goodbye to and welcoming into their routines this January...

Collage of our beauty team&#039;s ins for 2026 (L-R) including the Merit foundation stick, Creed hand wash, Color Wow hair mask, UKLASH mascara and Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner, on a beige background with a foundation swatch and pink cream swatch
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
Forget the 'new year, new me' mentality, to ring in the new year this January our beauty team are making some all-important changes to their daily routines.

From following the pared-back 2026 nail trends to substituting in your indulgent winter skin routine with the best cleansing balms for added nourishment, it's only natural that many of us switch up our regimes to cater to the changing seasons. In fact, this is something you can find the woman&home beauty team doing every quarter.

So, with the new year well under way, we're here to share the recent alterations to our accustomed beauty practices – not only including the new additions to our beauty bags but also the products and trends that we're waving goodbye to. Think along the lines of back-to-back BIAB nails being out and strengthening nail treatments being in, according to our beauty editors.

The woman&home beauty team's ins and outs for 2026

Unless you're a creature of habit, you might find yourself naturally making swaps to your beauty routines throughout the year to cater to the likes of different temperatures and certain events in the diary. With that said, below you'll discover our team's lineup of ins and outs for the new year, including a focus on red blush, fancy hand washes and the best face oils this season.

Fiona's 2026 beauty ins and outs

Collage of Fiona McKim&#039;s beauty ins and outs for 2026. On the left, Fiona&#039;s outs include back-to-back BIAB nails, micellar water, saving luxury products. On the left, Fiona&#039;s ins include cleansing balms, nail treatments and fancy hand wash.

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

While many people dread January, Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim has quite the contrary opinion. Fiona notes: "Unpopular opinion: January’s quite a nice month. As a natural introvert who also can’t say no to a party, the chance to retreat, recharge, and regain order in my routine is a fine thing. I’d say my ins and outs reflect this shift towards care - and away from chaos - pretty nicely, and will help me ready myself for a spring reawakening."

Aleesha's 2026 beauty ins and outs

Collage of Aleesha Badkar&#039;s beauty ins and outs for 2026. On the left, Aleesha&#039;s outs include long almond nails, liquid eyeliner, neutral blush and shimmery highlighters. On the left, Aleesha&#039;s ins include red blush with a dewy finish, subtle pencil eyeliner and short, glossy nails

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Ecommerce Editor, is taking the minimalist approach for her beauty routine in the new year, she says: "For 2026, I’ve gone pared-back with my beauty looks. From blush and highlighter to eyeliner and even my nails, January has had me leaning towards the fresh, practical, and minimalist side of the beauty spectrum."

Naomi's 2026 beauty ins and outs

Collage of Naomi Jamieson&#039;s beauty ins and outs for 2026. On the left, Naomi&#039;s outs include potent ingredients, liquid foundations and glowy fragranced moisturisers. On the left, Naomi&#039;s ins include complexion sticks, hydrating serums and barrier repair creams.

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Focusing on subtlety, simplifying and reliability, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is taking a relatable approach to the new year. She says: "2026 for me is all about mastering my preferred, subtle makeup and streamlining my routine to just the versatile, reliable essentials, as well as focusing more on my skincare - to get my complexion back to a good place. 'Lightweight' and 'hydrating' are words I'm honing in on with my beauty buys, after 2025 brought with it plenty of blemishes and unwanted dryness."

Sennen's 2026 beauty ins and outs

Collage of Sennen Prickett&#039;s beauty ins and outs for 2026. On the left, Sennen&#039;s outs include heated hair styling, black mascaras and hydrating serums. On the left, Sennen&#039;s ins include hair masks, face oils and brown mascaras.

(Image credit: Future/Brands)

Like many others, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett sees January as a time to give herself some TLC. She explains: "The new year is the perfect time to treat my strands to a reparative hair mask and give my thirsty skin a dose of nourishing face oil. After a busy festive season full of sparkles and smokey eyes, I also like to tone down my makeup by trading in my best volumising mascaras for a softer mocha-hued formula."

Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

With contributions from

