The 11 beauty products our team have tried, tested and loved until the very end this February
We've spritzed, squeezed, scooped and pumped every last drop out of these impressive formulas
Aleesha Badkar, Naomi Jamieson
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Take it from us – if you tour a beauty editor's vanity and a product is running on empty, it's a very good sign that it's a formula worth investing in.
From some of the best new beauty launches to buys that have are in the hall of fame, collectively as a team, we're very lucky to be able to test dozens upon dozens of products each and every month in order to determine which ones are actually worth snapping up. In fact, it's quite literally our job to trial everything from the best shampoos for fine hair to the best perfumes for women.
So, with the month of love drawing to a close, we've decided to share the products that have earned our seal of approval, so much so that we've used every last drop of them. We're talking one of the best-smelling body lotions, a ceramide-packed mini face mist and an iconic loose setting powder, plus much more...
The 11 products our beauty team loved until the very end in February
We know all too well how valuable a product recommendation can be, our beauty team convince each other almost every day to invest in some of our favourite tried and tested formulas (ahem, Laneige Cerapeptide Toner and Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense Eau de Parfum). So, we're here to do our due diligence and share the 11 buys we've loved until the very last drop throughout this month.
RRP: £14
"I never used to use a blow-dry spray, as I always thought as long as I was using one of my best heat protection sprays that would be enough, but after using this, I'm converted. Just a few spritzes nixed any excess frizz in my hair (even in the humid summer months - honestly, it's one of the best hair products for humidity I've used) and meant that my Dyson Airwrap blow-dry actually stayed put until my next hair wash. It has a strong and lasting hold without any tackiness or crispiness, leaving hair looking and feeling like it just has a soft natural strongly-waved finish. The gorgeous fruity scent is just a bonus."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £10.50
Let me tell you, this nifty little spray bottle has saved me more times than I can recall. Inside makes home to a milky face mist, which is equipped with squalane and a ceramide-peptide complex, that works to hydrate, plump and smooth the skin. It delivers instant on-the-go moisture wherever and whenever you need it, whether you're wearing makeup or not. Not to mention, it gives the complexion a healthy, radiant glow – which is always welcomed on my dull skin. Its pocket size also makes it great for throwing in your handbag, keeping on your desk in the office or popping into your hand luggage on your travels.
RRP: £58
"I can barely put into words how much I love this body lotion. Its amber and vanilla fragrance is so warm and cosy. Personally, I reserve it for post-bath and evening shower application only, because it just makes me feel so relaxed, and I've wanted to savour it for as long as possible. I even love that it's in a pot rather than a squeezy tube or pump bottle, which, with any other lotion, would annoy me, but I actually really enjoy the ritual and luxury feel of scooping it out and slathering it on. Formula-wise, it's so rich and indulgent and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £38.50
"As someone whose skin has always been on the shinier side, this famous makeup setting powder is of course my go-to, so it's no surprise I've finished yet another pot. It sets all of my makeup in place with just a pat or sweep, doesn't settle into fine lines and stays smooth even when I apply multiple layers between makeup steps (for when I'm going really dressy with my look). It soaks up shininess on the face for a soft matte finish all day without a touch of dryness."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £23
Oribe Supershine Leave-In Conditioner has become a favourite in my haircare routine, whether that be detangling my fine strands post-wash, sweeping it into dry hair to keep frizz and flyaways at bay or to banish uneven bumps of hair when I'm attempting updos. This multi-purpose cream does a stellar job at detangling, boosting hydration and encouraging shine, while remaining super lightweight and non-greasy on my fine hair. In fact, I loved this formula so much that I've already replenished my stock, but with the full-sized 150ml bottle this time.
RRP: £62 for 30ml | £127 for 100ml
"While not technically empty, I've been very strictly rationing this Maison Margiela scent for weeks because, as you can see, it has barely a few sprays left. And I can safely say that it'll be a very sad day in my household when it finally kicks it, as both my fiancé and I wear it. And can you blame us? It crackles with cosy warmth from the moment it hits your skin, with notes of pink pepper, chestnut, gaïac wood and cashmeran combining to mirror the smell of a roaring log fire, in a very chic way. It's smoky and rich, but it's also very wearable and soft. If you're a fan of fireside-y perfumes, I definitely recommend it, and I also recommend buying the cheaper 30ml bottle if you're new to the scent or are on a budget, as it's actually lasted me years - and that's with an extra person pinching sprays."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £123
"Maybe not the most affordable face cream, but one that I think makes a nice splurge if you're able to make it, this firming and hydrating moisturiser is one of my favourites. Truly one of the best facial moisturisers on the market, it's the definition of luxurious skincare, infused with real silk for a smooth feel and finish. Its lightweight, almost satiny, gel-like texture means that it absorbs quickly and thoroughly, hydrating and nourishing the skin without sitting on the skin or pilling. I like to follow my favourite dermatologist tip and mix in a few drops of oil when I apply to really get the most out of it."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £20
There's a reason why The Inkey List has amassed a cult following, most like due to their stellar formulas that come at an affordable price. Aiming to deliver an illuminated, dewy complexion, while remaining soothing and gentle on the skin, the brand's Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex called my name – and I'm so glad it did. I pumped every last drop I could possibly retrieve from this tube thanks to its ability to transform my dull, lifeless skin to have a naturally plump, lit-from-within finish. As someone with sensitive skin, it can sometimes be tricky to find formulas that will produce facial-like, glass skin results without being harsh on the skin, however this formula does exactly that. While the 1% Exfloactive and prickly pear works to exfoliate the skin, it also boasts 1% Kollaren™ and ectoin to soften and soothe sensitive complexions.
RRP: £52
"The Vinoperfect serum has worked wonders on my stubborn acne marks. For months, I've had breakouts come and go, every time leaving behind a red scar or mark to signal where the spots have been, that just would not budge. That is, until I started using this daily and in tandem with my MZ Skin LED mask. Now, the ghosts of spots that have been keeping my face company for months look visibly reduced, and the overall texture of my skin feels so smooth and nourished. I've also noticed that the area around my nose, which was always a bit red from dryness, is far less noticeable. I'm already on my second bottle of the stuff, which really says it all."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £32
"As much as I love the original Niacinamide Dew Drops for their quenching feel and dewy finish, the bronzed Hue take on the product is a daily go-to for me and one of my top busy week essentials. Just as hydrating on the skin but with a hint of glowy pigment, these drops allow me to go makeup-free on work-from-home days or when I'm just too busy for a full face - as well as adding a healthy glow to my skin whenever I'm opting for a heavier look. A more subtle look than all other bronzing drops I've tried, these are about giving you a healthy, lit-from-within impression."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £11.90
I was almost starting to believe that this Rituals foaming shower gel was never-ending, but alas, all good things have to come to an end. Whipped shower gels have taken the bodycare world by storm in recent years, and Rituals are one of the brands that have championed this formula. The brand never do their scents in halves and this Blue Daisy and Moonstone aroma is no different. Its both fresh and floral that makes for an uplifting shower experience, however it also boasts a soothing and calming woody edge. Its also worth noting that its unique foam texture lathers up extremely easy, meaning a little goes a long way.
Meet the woman&home beauty team
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.
Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.
In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.