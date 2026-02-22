The 11 beauty products our team have tried, tested and loved until the very end this February

Take it from us – if you tour a beauty editor's vanity and a product is running on empty, it's a very good sign that it's a formula worth investing in.

From some of the best new beauty launches to buys that have are in the hall of fame, collectively as a team, we're very lucky to be able to test dozens upon dozens of products each and every month in order to determine which ones are actually worth snapping up. In fact, it's quite literally our job to trial everything from the best shampoos for fine hair to the best perfumes for women.

So, with the month of love drawing to a close, we've decided to share the products that have earned our seal of approval, so much so that we've used every last drop of them. We're talking one of the best-smelling body lotions, a ceramide-packed mini face mist and an iconic loose setting powder, plus much more...

The 11 products our beauty team loved until the very end in February

We know all too well how valuable a product recommendation can be, our beauty team convince each other almost every day to invest in some of our favourite tried and tested formulas (ahem, Laneige Cerapeptide Toner and Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense Eau de Parfum). So, we're here to do our due diligence and share the 11 buys we've loved until the very last drop throughout this month.

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By Tested By Aleesha Badkar Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Tested By Tested By Naomi Jamieson Digital Beauty Writer Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.

Tested By Tested By Sennen Prickett Digital Beauty Writer In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.