The new Dyson Airwrap actually works on frizzy hair - for a glossy, salon-worthy blow-dry on repeat

Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with the brand new Dyson Airwrap that finally works on frizzy hair types
Hey beauty friends, and happy Friday afternoon. It feels like the busiest season is well and truly here, with festive events already ramping up, autumn hangouts filling the diary and workdays spanning most of the daylight hours.
And during busy seasons like this, I try and do anything I can to make my naturally high-maintenance hair as low-maintenance as possible. For me, that usually means cracking out my best straighteners on hair wash day, and then picking up some curls, kinks and waves through the week's sleeps and updos for a bit of movement.
But when the new Dyson Airwrap came along that boasts double the air pressure and refreshed attachments, it finally gave me an easy way to do a wavy at-home blow-dry that would look healthy and glossy and last all week - even on my frizzy hair type.
The extra-powerful Dyson Airwrap tool I'm using on repeat this month
The new Dyson Airwrap has made my high-maintenance hair routine so much smoother, and it's done the same for my hair...
Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
RRP: £579.99
Don't get me wrong, I've never not been a fan of the Dyson Airwrap. Over the years, I've mostly used it with the brush attachment to brush my hair dry for a smoother canvas for straightening, which I would often go over with my best hair curler if I wanted to add some waves or volume. Then, in an effort to reduce hot tool usage on my drying hair earlier this year, I made an effort to actually use the wrapping attachments. But with my frizz-prone hair type, I found that I was still having to use hair straighteners on the top half of my hair to get rid of the fluffy finish. But this newest model goes all the way.
The Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x™ is all about power, boasting 2x more air pressure than the previous model, with a snazzy new attachment, the AirSmooth2x™, that uses "two jets of high velocity airflow to deliver the tension needed to create straighter styles – without hot plates". While I've been pretty impressed by the new attachment, I have found that it does still need some going over with a hot plate - just for my thick and naturally curly hair type.
The boasted air pressure, however, is why I've been using this on repeat this month. When doing exactly the same routine as I did with the previous model - so using the smoothing brush attachment to dry the top half of my hair and then the wide barrel to wrap the bottom of my hair - I've seen results I never thought possible from at-home blow-dry. The professional-looking waves last until my next hair wash without dropping - even without hairspray - while the top half of my hair dries so smooth and straight that I no longer need to crack out the hot plates after. Granted, it's slightly steep in price, however if you have thick or frizzy hair or even just find you can never make Dyson Airwrap curls last, and always secretly wished for a tool that was just that bit more powerful, I would say this is a worthy addition to your hair styling routine.
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want an easy, long-lasting, at-home blow dry on thick or frizz-prone hair without using any hot plates
RRP: £22.50 for 55ml
A thick but lightweight serum, this glossy finishing product smoothes down any surplus frizz in seconds, with results lasting throughout the day. It gives a healthy-looking, almost-reflective shine, without making hair greasy or heavy. You can use it on wet or dry hair, so I usually use a little before blow-drying and a touch after to finish it off.
Until next month, beauties...
