The new Dyson Airwrap actually works on frizzy hair - for a glossy, salon-worthy blow-dry on repeat

RRP: £579.99

Don't get me wrong, I've never not been a fan of the Dyson Airwrap. Over the years, I've mostly used it with the brush attachment to brush my hair dry for a smoother canvas for straightening, which I would often go over with my best hair curler if I wanted to add some waves or volume. Then, in an effort to reduce hot tool usage on my drying hair earlier this year, I made an effort to actually use the wrapping attachments. But with my frizz-prone hair type, I found that I was still having to use hair straighteners on the top half of my hair to get rid of the fluffy finish. But this newest model goes all the way.

The Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x™ is all about power, boasting 2x more air pressure than the previous model, with a snazzy new attachment, the AirSmooth2x™, that uses "two jets of high velocity airflow to deliver the tension needed to create straighter styles – without hot plates". While I've been pretty impressed by the new attachment, I have found that it does still need some going over with a hot plate - just for my thick and naturally curly hair type.

The boasted air pressure, however, is why I've been using this on repeat this month. When doing exactly the same routine as I did with the previous model - so using the smoothing brush attachment to dry the top half of my hair and then the wide barrel to wrap the bottom of my hair - I've seen results I never thought possible from at-home blow-dry. The professional-looking waves last until my next hair wash without dropping - even without hairspray - while the top half of my hair dries so smooth and straight that I no longer need to crack out the hot plates after. Granted, it's slightly steep in price, however if you have thick or frizzy hair or even just find you can never make Dyson Airwrap curls last, and always secretly wished for a tool that was just that bit more powerful, I would say this is a worthy addition to your hair styling routine.

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want an easy, long-lasting, at-home blow dry on thick or frizz-prone hair without using any hot plates