The easy, 5-second dermatologist tip I've been doing on repeat in the winter months

Hey beauty friends, and happy first Friday afternoon of this lovely new year. Now that we've made it through the busy season, with all the festivities and vices that come with it, I'm sure there are some of you who, like me, are feeling like a little TLC may be in order.

For me, that January reset starts with my skin. Not only does the season of Champagne, eggnog and fancy red wine usually have my skin feeling slightly dull and frazzled, but the cold weather at this time of year leaves it dry, tight and sometimes quite flaky.

That was until I discovered an easy little tip from a beauty industry expert that has been getting my skin through the winter months like nothing ever has before...

The easy skincare tweak I'm doing on repeat this month

Scrolling through Instagram one uneventful evening in November had me come across a post from beauty and skincare expert Michaela Bolder, Master Facialist and founder of The Bolder Method® facial massage, where she advised mixing a drop of facial oil into your daily moisturiser.

As someone who has suffered from oily to combination skin over the years, you can understand my trepidation at giving it a try. However, Bolder's explains that "while your day moisturiser provides cellular hydration through its water content, a facial oil seals in that essential moisture, providing a veil over the surface of the skin, helping to prevent trans epidermal water loss, which is when hydration literally evaporates on the surface layer of the skin."

She adds: "Adding two products together such as a moisturiser and oil offers extra nourishment and skin support that lasts all day long."

So, for the last two months, no matter which of my best face moisturisers I'm using, I've not gone a skincare routine without adding in a couple of drops of oil. And it's been transformative on my skin. Gone is the winter tightness and dryness, the post-festive skincare slump has been the least dramatic I've experienced, and I've even been mistaken (multiple times) as my 30-year-old sister's younger sibling.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Bolder also provided a tip on application, suggesting that the best way to get the most out of the skincare combination is through massaging into the skin.

"Facial massage movements have been truly found to improve product efficacy and product absorption, making your skincare work harder for you."

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: The cold temps and festive schenanigans are leaving your skin dry, tight or flaky

My moisturiser pick Tatcha The Silk Cream £123 at Tatcha $29 at Tatcha $69 at Amazon $94.98 at Walmart RRP: £123 for 50ml Okay, it may not be the most budget of face creams, but this smoothing, firming moisturiser has become one of my favourites to use - especially when mixing with a few drops of oil. It's infused with real silk for a smooth feel and finish, and its lightweight, almost satiny gel-like texture means that, when mixed with oil, it absorbs quickly and thoroughly, hydrating and nourishing without sitting on the skin or pilling. My oil pick Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil £57 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £57 for 30ml I've always been somewhat wary of face oils, not wanting to exacerbate any extra natural oils in my combination skin or risk being left with a sudden flare-up of blemishes. This nourishing but lightweight oil somehow manages to balance itself between being kind on the skin barrier and overwhelming the delicate environment. It mixes well with all the moisturisers I've tried it with, doesn't leave a shiny sheen, and works to hydrate and brighten the skin with the squalane x vitamin c formula.

Until next month, beauties...