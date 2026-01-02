The easy, 5-second dermatologist tip I've been doing on repeat in the winter months

Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a skincare tip for the winter months

Aleesha Badkar's avatar
By
published
in Opinion
Aleesha Badkar wearing moisturiser with oil in it next to a picture of Tatcha the Silk Cream and Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil on a bed, with the label &#039;On Repeat&#039; in the corner
(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Hey beauty friends, and happy first Friday afternoon of this lovely new year. Now that we've made it through the busy season, with all the festivities and vices that come with it, I'm sure there are some of you who, like me, are feeling like a little TLC may be in order.

For me, that January reset starts with my skin. Not only does the season of Champagne, eggnog and fancy red wine usually have my skin feeling slightly dull and frazzled, but the cold weather at this time of year leaves it dry, tight and sometimes quite flaky.

The easy skincare tweak I'm doing on repeat this month

Scrolling through Instagram one uneventful evening in November had me come across a post from beauty and skincare expert Michaela Bolder, Master Facialist and founder of The Bolder Method® facial massage, where she advised mixing a drop of facial oil into your daily moisturiser.

As someone who has suffered from oily to combination skin over the years, you can understand my trepidation at giving it a try. However, Bolder's explains that "while your day moisturiser provides cellular hydration through its water content, a facial oil seals in that essential moisture, providing a veil over the surface of the skin, helping to prevent trans epidermal water loss, which is when hydration literally evaporates on the surface layer of the skin."

She adds: "Adding two products together such as a moisturiser and oil offers extra nourishment and skin support that lasts all day long."

So, for the last two months, no matter which of my best face moisturisers I'm using, I've not gone a skincare routine without adding in a couple of drops of oil. And it's been transformative on my skin. Gone is the winter tightness and dryness, the post-festive skincare slump has been the least dramatic I've experienced, and I've even been mistaken (multiple times) as my 30-year-old sister's younger sibling.

Aleesha Badkar wearing moisturiser with oil in it next to a picture of Tatcha the Silk Cream and Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil on a bed

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Bolder also provided a tip on application, suggesting that the best way to get the most out of the skincare combination is through massaging into the skin.

"Facial massage movements have been truly found to improve product efficacy and product absorption, making your skincare work harder for you."

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: The cold temps and festive schenanigans are leaving your skin dry, tight or flaky

Until next month, beauties...

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty eComm Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.