Yes, you can burn calories in bed – and not just in the way you're thinking!

"What, with home workouts, you mean?" I asked innocently when the request came through to write a column on bedroom exercise for February. I sensed chuckling and winking at the other end of the e-waves. The w&h team are little monkeys and like to wind me up.

I thought I was going to have to look up the calorie output of all manner of saucy things, but luckily no. We can spare ourselves those details. Saying that, though, I did Google it. Apparently men burn 4.2 calories per minute and women 3.1 calories per minute. How they work that out beats me (did they measure the full range of best sex positions or just the missionary sex position, for example?), but let’s not dwell.

If the romantic month of February finds you in the loving embrace of the one you love, then we don’t want to ruin it with maths – just savour the moment. But be reassured that strong glutes, thighs and arms are going to – shall we say – enhance your staying power, and the bedroom is a good place to work on them.

Bedroom exercises

With your back against the wall, carefully slide down, ensuring your heels are underneath your knees. Hold that wall squat for 30 seconds to a minute. Repeat every day with your partner (those who train together, stay together!).

Now for glute bridges. Lie on your back, feet on the bed, dig heels in and lift up hips. These are amazing for firm, strong buttocks and hamstrings – 20 reps will do nicely. And lastly, press-ups, either against the wall or on the floor. A boost to our upper-body strength should we find ourselves in that… ahem… position.

The 21 Day Blast Plan by Annie Deadman £12.95 at Amazon UK woman&home's resident fitness expert Annie is the creator of the Blast Plan, which promises to help you lose fat, get stronger and stay fitter. This book brings the Plan to you, with simple movements and delicious recipes to try.

Diet and sex life

I don’t think we can deny the positive impact that good health and fitness has on our sex life. Not from the viewpoint of how many times a night, you understand, but merely wanting it in the first place. We have to feel good about ourselves and we need to feel energetic, not lethargic. That will only come from… cue some words you’ve seen a thousand times in this column… a healthy diet of 90% whole foods and 10% treat-y stuff (the sort you’d hide from grandchildren), regular exercise and plenty of sleep.

And no, in case you were going to ask, there is no one food that is going to stick a rocket up your libido. Just aim for good fats (oily fish, seeds, nuts), plenty of veg for vitamins and minerals, and protein to fill us up and curb sugar cravings, and you’re pretty much there.

The importance of rest and sleep

The bedroom is also a place of rest and a sanctuary to unwind, so use the space to improve your flexibility. Stiff joints limit movement, and lack of movement causes lethargy and a slower metabolism, so spreading yourself out and taking your joints beyond their daily range of motion is hugely valuable.

There is also clear evidence of a relationship between health and sleep, but it’s rarely mentioned during most GP evaluations.

Too little sleep over time means the body is under stress. To help it cope, the body produces cortisol, a hormone with many functions – one is to release glucose to help you cope. Too much glucose triggers alarm bells and the surplus is shipped off to our fat cells.

You can raise your melatonin levels to aid sleep by consuming foods high in a protein called tryptophan – including turkey, chicken, yogurt, nuts, seeds, all green veg and tofu. Try not to eat too late, lower the lighting, apply an eye mask and earplugs – and enjoy!