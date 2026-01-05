How to win the battle with willpower: 5 ways to motivate yourself and get 2026 off to a great start

It’s a funny old word, willpower. It always seems to be associated with weight loss and has many other guises. Drive. Determination. Self-discipline. Self-control. Resolve.

We have to call on willpower in so many areas of our lives, like putting savings away when really we’d like to run amok with our credit card in the sales, not smoking because it’s bad for us, or not taking the car to the shops but walking as a workout instead, because it’s good for the heart and lungs. Even down to being polite to your neighbour who insists on playing loud music every Saturday night, because you can’t face the hassle of a dispute.

In short, willpower is the ability to resist short-term temptations to reach long-term goals. While it's easier said than done, here are some easy tips to improve your resolve.

How to improve your willpower

Change your mindset

If you’re starting your January ‘new me’ plan thinking, ‘I have no willpower’ then you’re setting yourself up for failure.

Instead, switch it around and try saying, ‘I am motivated to get fitter.’ It’s irritatingly sensible, isn’t it?

Make small changes

Try planning a few sustainable changes, such as eating nuts instead of biscuits, eggs instead of sugary breakfast cereal, a jacket potato instead of chips, and 8,000 steps instead of 4,000. Or, alcohol-free drinks instead of a half bottle of Merlot.

Do these swaps for five days out of seven. On the remaining two days, you can take your foot off the willpower pedal and relax a little. It will make life so much more pleasant for you (and your family!).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set realistic goals

This January will see millions of people across the nation mustering huge volumes of willpower in order to overcome the restrictions and discomfort that they feel go hand in hand with getting in shape. It should never be about that.

Ensure what you’re doing is bearable – that will give it longevity.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rise to the challenge

Now, I’m not saying you won’t have to exercise some control and give yourself a talking-to now and then, because you will.

If a habit isn’t in line with your new goals, then it’s worth spending the time and effort to break the cycle. Look online for a wealth of resources to help.

Reward yourself

If you’re trying to create new habits around your diet and hoping to practice better willpower there, then January is a good time to stop using food as a reward. Find other ways. Save the money you might have spent on snacks and wine and put it aside.

Come the end of January, the cash you’ve amassed can buy you a ‘month one done’ present.

Annie Deadman is a fitness expert who writes a monthly Fitness Guru column for woman&home magazine, and a Feel Great column for our sister title, Woman magazine.

There's no health and fitness topic she won't tackle – from how to enjoy the benefits of caffeine to how to lose a menopause tummy and how to boost energy levels.