Most people give up New Year's resolutions today - expert PT Caroline Idiens has 5 tips for sticking to your goals
Today, millions of people will give up their New Year's resolutions, but you don't have to be one of them
By the end of the second week of January, it's normal to feel a little fatigued with the 'New Year, New You' energy, especially if you've set yourself some wellness goals that feel like a challenge, whether that's walking 10,000 steps at home every day, getting better sleep, or doing a new activity like strength training.
It's exactly why expert personal trainer Caroline Idiens, founder of Caroline's Circuits, advises against this kind of attitude. "It's not about the new year, new you. It's not about reinventing yourself. It's about finding very small but achievable, relatable habits you can stick to," she told us in an exclusive interview this week.
Whether you plan to start running, lifting weights, swimming regularly, or just pulling on your best workout leggings for a walk every day, Caroline's advice can help you stick to your goals through the year.
1. Get moving early
"This is obviously the hardest time of the year. It's cold, it's dark in the morning when you get up. For me, it would be to get it done early before the day takes over," she told us. "I'm an early bird, so I like to just get up."
To make this easier, set an alarm so you wake up and go to sleep at the same time every day, and if waking up in the dark is demotivating for you, try to get some natural light as soon as you wake up. If the sun isn't an option, one of the best sunrise alarm clocks may do the trick.
A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome)
A photo posted by on
2. Prepare ahead of time
To give yourself the motivation to get out of bed, Caroline recommends laying your kit out the night before. "If you've got your kit out and you know what you're doing, so either you've arranged to meet a friend for a walk or a run, you've got your class downloaded if you're doing something online, or you're planning to meet someone at the gym, it makes you accountable," she says.
"It's just making sure you haven't got those barriers to exercise in there, so you are ready to go. Set your alarm half an hour early and get it done," she adds.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're going outside, make sure you know what to wear running in the cold and wrap up warm. There's nothing that'll keep you in bed for longer than the prospect of being cold when you leave it.
3. Don't set your goal too high
"Don't say you're going to run a 10km if you've never run before," she suggests. Instead, "build up gradually with your weights if you're strength training, and just don't overestimate what you're gonna do, so then it comes more motivating when you do actually achieve it."
4. Start small
"It's about finding things in your everyday life that can be just five or 10 minutes, but you're going to stick with for the rest of the year," she says.
"It's not just about January, so make sure it's not too overwhelming. For me, it's all about a stronger you, rather than a new you."
5. Find something you like
Don't enjoy Pilates workout at home? Don't do them. Caroline says that the goal of setting new year's resolutions should be something that "motivates and inspires", but mainly, it's something that will "keep you going".
"Even if that's just 10 minutes of movement a day, that's absolutely brilliant!"
W&H editors' NY picks
These workout leggings with pockets are made from a high-quality, temperature-regulating, warm material that keeps in heat while wicking away sweat. For walking workouts or even just a trip to the shop, a pair like this is a must in winter.
The good news is, you don't have to leave the house to work on your fitness goals. We've collected a range of Caroline Idiens' home workouts over the past year, from her essential workout to the 20-minute workout she recommends for beginners, so you can exercise from the comfort (and warmth) of your living room.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.