Most people give up New Year's resolutions today - expert PT Caroline Idiens has 5 tips for sticking to your goals

By the end of the second week of January, it's normal to feel a little fatigued with the 'New Year, New You' energy, especially if you've set yourself some wellness goals that feel like a challenge, whether that's walking 10,000 steps at home every day, getting better sleep, or doing a new activity like strength training.

It's exactly why expert personal trainer Caroline Idiens, founder of Caroline's Circuits, advises against this kind of attitude. "It's not about the new year, new you. It's not about reinventing yourself. It's about finding very small but achievable, relatable habits you can stick to," she told us in an exclusive interview this week.

Whether you plan to start running, lifting weights, swimming regularly, or just pulling on your best workout leggings for a walk every day, Caroline's advice can help you stick to your goals through the year.

1. Get moving early

"This is obviously the hardest time of the year. It's cold, it's dark in the morning when you get up. For me, it would be to get it done early before the day takes over," she told us. "I'm an early bird, so I like to just get up."

To make this easier, set an alarm so you wake up and go to sleep at the same time every day, and if waking up in the dark is demotivating for you, try to get some natural light as soon as you wake up. If the sun isn't an option, one of the best sunrise alarm clocks may do the trick.

2. Prepare ahead of time

To give yourself the motivation to get out of bed, Caroline recommends laying your kit out the night before. "If you've got your kit out and you know what you're doing, so either you've arranged to meet a friend for a walk or a run, you've got your class downloaded if you're doing something online, or you're planning to meet someone at the gym, it makes you accountable," she says.

"It's just making sure you haven't got those barriers to exercise in there, so you are ready to go. Set your alarm half an hour early and get it done," she adds.

If you're going outside, make sure you know what to wear running in the cold and wrap up warm. There's nothing that'll keep you in bed for longer than the prospect of being cold when you leave it.

3. Don't set your goal too high

"Don't say you're going to run a 10km if you've never run before," she suggests. Instead, "build up gradually with your weights if you're strength training, and just don't overestimate what you're gonna do, so then it comes more motivating when you do actually achieve it."

4. Start small

"It's about finding things in your everyday life that can be just five or 10 minutes, but you're going to stick with for the rest of the year," she says.

"It's not just about January, so make sure it's not too overwhelming. For me, it's all about a stronger you, rather than a new you."

5. Find something you like

Don't enjoy Pilates workout at home? Don't do them. Caroline says that the goal of setting new year's resolutions should be something that "motivates and inspires", but mainly, it's something that will "keep you going".

"Even if that's just 10 minutes of movement a day, that's absolutely brilliant!"