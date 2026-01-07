What to wear running in the cold: The 5-step solution to warmer legs, body, and feet

It can be easy to use the weather as an excuse not to go out for a run or get your steps in. But with the right gear, there’s no reason why colder temperatures should disrupt your routine. In fact, pulling on your best running shoes and exercising in winter can actually be beneficial to both your fitness and your immune system. To get the most from your workout, it’s important to layer up with the right combination of clothing and make sure your body is properly protected from the elements.

Sarah Campus, personal trainer, women's fitness specialist, and runner, says winter training is good as “your body has to work harder to keep itself warm, and by putting this extra strain on yourself, you in turn burn more calories". She says training in frosty conditions can also help us “develop mental strength, by proving to yourself that you can exercise in the worst of conditions” which means “other challenges will soon become more achievable”.

Wearing the right amount of layers, gloves, a hat and keeping your feet warm should hopefully mean you can keep going, no matter how low the mercury falls. We’ve looked at the best ways to keep warm when pounding the pavement or hitting the park this winter.

1. Layering

Wearing layers is key to being able to carry on running during cold and wet weather. If you’re like me and you get hot quite quickly when you run, you might want to choose tops which you can easily tie around your waist or roll up and put into a running backpack or vest.

Your first layer should be a long-sleeve base layer made from a sweat-wicking fabric like polyester or Merino wool. These dry rapidly and remove moisture from your skin. Avoid cotton because it absorbs and holds onto moisture, which can make you feel colder. This first layer needs to fit snugly against your sports bra, as you will have at least two layers over the top.

Next comes the insulation layer. This is here to create a buffer from the cold air and keep you warm, without making you overheat. This could be a lightweight fleece or Merino wool top, or a technical top made from another moisture-wicking fabric. I love tops which have thumb loops to cover my hands and half zips, as my body temperature changes a lot when I run.

The final layer is the outer layer, which protects against wind and rain. Choose a jacket which is wind and rain-resistant, if not waterproof. As much as this needs to be effective against the elements, it should also be breathable if you're running. Features such as underarm air vents, mesh panels, hoods and reflective strips for training in the dark can help with this and make your experience more comfortable.

Sweat-wicking Mountain Warehouse Merino Womens Base Layer Top II £34.99 at Go Outdoors Tightly packed premium merino fibres help wick away sweat while keeping the material close to the body, to help retain heat when you're outdoors. Insulating Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Workout Long Sleeve Top £55 at The Sports Edit The supreme stretch in this moisture-wicking fabric keeps heat in and sweat out. It goes over the top of your baselayer on particularly cold days. This top from Sweaty Betty has thumb loops that help keep your sleeves down and hands warm, too. Outside layer Lululemon InsulEight Cold-Weather Run Shell £109 at lululemon UK With underarm vents, hood cinching cords, and reflective details, this jacket is a good final layer, helping keep your layers breathable, while also keeping in heat and enabling you to stay visible running outdoors. I love the bright red colourway here, but the black is in the Lululemon sale now.

2. Headwear

We know we lose a lot of heat from our heads, so a hat or headband is really important when running in winter. Again, if you’re prone to overheating like me, then a headband which just covers your forehead and ears might be more suitable, but there are loads of hat or headband options out there.

You'll want your headwear to be made of similar moisture-wicking materials to your other layers. Opt for merino, polyester, nylon, or a combination of two, as these are lightweight, wick away sweat and wet weather, and fit snugly against your head, without trapping in heat.

3. Leggings

You might see runners in your local park sprinting about wearing running shorts, but the obvious key to staying warm and avoiding muscle strain or injury is a pair of the best workout leggings designed for colder temperatures.

Many brands, including Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, and Asics, offer specialist running leggings with a thin fleece layer, which provide instant heat and better insulation for outdoor workouts when the temperature drops.

I'd recommend picking up a pair of these. While they'll be more expensive than your typical gym leggings, they are a worthy investment and the only part of your winter training outfit you can't swap with something you'd also wear out and about.

Editor's pick Sweaty Betty Therma Boost Running Leggings £110 at Sweaty Betty US (CLOSED 05.09.2025) Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh says she "lives" in these leggings during the colder months. The material is thicker than most standard workout leggings and has an almost light fleece feel to it, with reflective details and three pockets. Budget-friendly Asics Road Winter High Waist Women's Tights £50.99 at SportsShoes Winter running leggings are more expensive than regular gym leggings as they have extra insulation, but you can get a pair in the SportsShoes.com sale for just over £50 at the time of writing. These have a brushed knit material for warmth and repelling wind. Premium buy Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Thermal Tight 28" £128 at lululemon UK The Fast and Free Tights from Lululemon got the top spot in the woman&home leggings guide for running for good reason. They feel lightweight, supportive, and have plenty of pockets for storage. These are the thermal version, suitable for cold-weather training.

4. Gloves

Our hands can really suffer when training in cold weather, causing cracking and dry skin as well as cold fingers when we're on the move, making gloves a key accessory. Again, they can easily be tucked into a bag or pocket once you warm up. Having cold hands can really make or break a run - and we don’t recommend running with your hands in your pockets!

The type of gloves you choose will depend on how low the temperature is, but there’s a huge variety on the market, from thick insulated gloves to lighter, breathable versions.

These should be made from the same recommended materials of merino, polyester, or nylon as they prioritise temperature regulation, but have a snug fit that means you can move your fingers freely. If it's snowing and you don't want to ditch your exercise for the day, consider liners in your gloves for extra warmth.

Finally, happy feet equal a happy runner. Make sure you’re wearing insulated socks made from a breathable fabric - again, avoid cotton here, and go for materials like merino, polyester, or nylon. These will keep your feet warm and dry, which is essential for foot health and comfort.

There’s not really any need to buy new trainers for cold-weather training, but if you’re in the market for a new pair, Sarah advises looking for shoes with good traction for any icy surfaces and Gore-Tex or insulated uppers for added protection.

Versatile ON Running Cloudsurfer 2 - Purple £169.50 at SportsShoes Suitable for pavements and trails thanks to the cushioning underfoot and small, grippy lugs on the soles, the Cloudsurfer is a versatile shoe for those who need a pair that will transition between seasons. For trails Saucony Peregrine 15 £79.99 at SportsShoes If you're going off road or you want maximum support in the cold, a pair of trail shoes is a good idea. These are a favourite of Grace's, tried and tested across slippery slopes in the Peak District over winter. Cushioned HOKA Bondi 9 - Black £159.50 at The Sports Edit It doesn't get much more cushioned than the Hoka Bondi 9 running shoes. These are ideal for easy (read: careful) runs in the winter months where you're secure underfoot but want a little more cushion between your foot and the pavement.

Is it good to run in cold weather?

Provided you're wrapped up warm and you're not going to slip on icy pavements, running in winter is perfectly safe. "Research has shown that regular cold-weather exercise can reduce your chances of contracting flu in the winter, as cold-weather training boosts your immune system. As long as you are appropriately dressed, you dry off afterwards, and fuel yourself properly, [you'll be fine]," says Sarah.

There's also evidence that exercising in winter can help maintain vitamin D levels without supplementation through the cloudier months of the year.

Alternatively, to avoid the cold, switch your regular run for a treadmill workout on a walking pad or in the gym. Temperatures should begin to rise from March onwards in the UK.