These snow boots by The North Face are hard to beat for easy, pull-on winter shoes that will keep me on my feet

There's nothing worse than cold feet (the weather-related kind), and as I don't drive, having winter-ready boots helps ensure I can get outside in wet, windy and snowy conditions. Alongside my puffer coat and woolly hat, a pair of snow boots is a cold-weather essential I can't do without.

Specifications Price: RRP now £88, was £110 Size range: UK 3-13 Colours: Black Material: Upper: Polyester Rip Stop / Fill: 700-fill down / SOLE UNIT: IcePick® temperature-sensitive rubber lugs for increased traction Fastening: Toggle

There is no denying that when it comes to weatherproofed clothing, The North Face is a brand you can trust. Experts in all-weather terrain, its much-loved outerwear is not only practical, but it has some serious fashion kudos too and is loved by the style set for its ability to combine contemporary design with fashion technology that actually works.

So what of the footwear? When it comes to the best snow boots, the brand unsurprisingly excels here too. With 23 styles to choose from, The North Face is a solid choice when it comes to winter footwear that will keep you dry, warm and most importantly, on your feet when slippery and chilly climes take over.

On the hunt for a new pair of snow boots, because despite writing about the latest spring trends, I'm under no illusion that snowy and wet weather is not my forecast until at least the end of March, and I came across the fast-selling Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots. Admittedly, they aren't the most fashion-forward of boots, but if, like me, you're after a convenient snow-ready shoe for shorter journeys, then I'm backing them for a win.

The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots £88 was £110 at The NorthFace With a puffer, down-filled outer and low-rise cut, these are a boot-shoe hybrid that are ideal for those who need a throw-on and go shoe. I've been wearing them largely for the nursery run, a quick run up to the shops and for dashing to and from the car, rather than long journeys, and see them as the snow-friendly alternative to UGG Tasman II thanks to the waterproof outer, superbly grippy lug sole and cosy duvet style outer. Slipping on and off, they have an almost slipper-like appearance and ease to them,

The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots: style

I'll be honest, personally, I prefer a higher leg shaft on my boots and I think the low cut is not something I usually go for, however, I have enjoyed the ease in which the boots pull or and off, making them an easy option for when I'm either inevitably runinng late, or simply need a quick throw-on shoe to dash up to the shop in.

The puffer silhouette gives them a contemporary and sporty feel, and like UGGs and Birkenstocks, the overly rounded shape is a modern silhouette that we have seen gain in popularity, thanks to clog-like cuts.

The all-black aesthetic, accented with white text, feels fresh and makes them easy to keep clean, while the toggle fastening adds a modern and sporty-like finish to the shoe. The thick grippy sole leans into this trending style, as well as adding plenty of practical grip.

At only 5'2, I do feel like they cut quite low at the ankle, and I prefer the leg lengthening properties of a longer boot style, but these will pair well with more sporty sock trends, leggings and denim jeans, but less so with skirts and dresses.

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum)

The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots: comfort & support

As they are short boots, with a toggle fastening, you can adjust the ankle fit to be as tight or as loose as you want, although I found when tightening, the elastic could dig in a little, and it was hard to get the balance between tight enough for ankle support, because of the low cut, and too tight.

Super easy to slip on, I use my Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots largely for shorter journeys, such as childcare collections, shuffling off to the car or nipping up to my local shop, but I personally prefer a fuller shaft and more ankle coverage for all-day wear.

With a slipper-like silhouette, there is no denying their cosy comfort, and the down-filled puffer foot adds plenty of warmth, which is perfect in this cold and wet weather.

The shoes have a solid lug sole that's pretty chunky and with plenty of grip, making them ideal for cold snaps, when streets can be slippery, and I feel confident in the level of grip on the sole, which is my favourite thing about these boots.

The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots: cleaning & care

With a polyester, waterproof outer, these have been so easy to care for, with a microfibre cloth and a quick spot clean after any muddy puddles doing the trick.

The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots: verdict

As we wait for the next cold snap, ensuring you're prepared with the right footwear means that, despite frost, rain or snow, you'll be prepared to face the elements and The North Face Nuptse Traction Chukka Boots will definitely help you on that journey.

One of my biggest fears of heading out in the snowy weather isn't the cold (although the duvet-like foot covering does nip that in the bud), it's the fear of slipping, and I'm really impressed with the traction of the soles of the boot, and the thick design with plenty of grip is something I will be relying on in the coming weeks and days until spring arrives.

While I generally prefer a fuller leg on my boots, I have enjoyed not having to hop around the hallway as I wiggle into a taller pair of snow boots, and the ease of simply pulling on and cinching with a toggle does make these a joy to wear.