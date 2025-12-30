New Year, new shoes: these January Skechers deals are too good to miss

If there’s one trainer brand that never goes out of favour, it’s Skechers. Season after season, it quietly delivers on the things we all actually care about: comfort you can feel from the first step, styles that work with real wardrobes, and shoes that don’t let you down once the novelty wears off. At woman&home, that’s exactly why Skechers consistently comes out on top in our reviews – they’re trainers you buy, wear constantly, and then wonder how you managed without.

I think what makes Skechers so enduringly popular is the brand's understanding of everyday life. These are trainers designed for walking the dog, running errands, travelling, standing all day, and still feeling comfortable by evening. No wonder Skechers claimed the top spot for best slip-ons in our guide to the most comfortable trainers – and our recent Skechers Summits and Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Lite Slippers reviews prove just how wearable their designs really are. The cushioning is genuinely supportive, the fits are forgiving, and the designs strike that sweet spot between practical and put-together.

With so many Skechers deals around, January is also one of the smartest times to invest – you can pick up a pair that will see you through the rest of winter and straight into spring – without paying full price. Whether you’re putting Christmas money to good use or simply treating yourself to a shoe you know won’t disappoint, these January Skechers deals are well worth a look – keep reading for our expert roundup of the best Skechers sale finds

Best Skechers for women under £35

Best for everyday Save £26.46 Skechers Womens Summits Artistry Chic: was £59 now £32.54 at Amazon In her Skechers Summits review, our Skechers-loving fashion writer Molly described these as the kind of trainers you’ll reach for day in, day out, whether it’s for a comfier commute, pottering about or striding along getting your daily steps in. They’re lightweight, slip-on (so no faffing with laces), and come with a memory foam insole that genuinely makes a difference on long days.

Best for casual wear Save £14.01 Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneaker: was £44 now £29.99 at Amazon If you’re after a lightweight, comfortable shoe that’s easy to wear, these are a great choice. The slip-on design features a knotted lace front, alongside a super-soft memory foam footbed and a flexible sole. A rubber traction outsole delivers reliable grip and shock absorption for all-day comfort.

Mid-range Skechers deals £35–£50

Best for garden Save £2.73 Skechers Women's Cali Gear Clog: was £45.17 now £42.44 at Amazon These are my favourites, perfect if you’re into 'ugly' shoes. They mix playful, sculpted style with serious walking comfort, thanks to a molded EVA design for a flexible, supportive fit. And they’re water-friendly and easy to care for – just machine wash and air dry in the shade.

Best for long walks Save £19.02 Skechers Women's D'Lites Biggest Fan Fashion Sneaker: was £69 now £49.98 at Amazon Prefer your kicks with a sporty, throwback feel? These fit the bill. A mix of trubuck leather and mesh delivers both style and breathability, while the classic lace-up design ensures a secure fit. An Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and flexible rubber outsole provide the support you need for all-day wear.

Best for quick errands Save £19.45 Skechers Graceful Get Connected Sneaker: was £54 now £34.55 at Amazon Thanks to a pull-on top loop at the heel, these are super easy to slip on and go – a pair you’ll grab every day. A padded collar and tongue offer a cushioned, snug fit, and the lightweight, shock-absorbing sole with memory foam insole keeps you comfortable for hours.

Best for light walking Save £33.75 Skechers Women's Uno Shimmer AwaySneaker: was £77 now £43.25 at Amazon With a synthetic durabuck upper, metallic trim, and stretchy laces for a comfy fit, these sneakers combine style and practicality. The Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole keeps your feet cushioned, while the flexible traction outsole ensures every step feels steady.

Skechers premium styles – over £50