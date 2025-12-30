Don't want bulky walking shoes? These tried and tested lightweight Skechers trainers are ideal for everyday strolls

Christmas is over, the new year is almost upon us, which for many means a renewed focus on the things that make us feel good. And there's few better ways to do that than getting outside, especially when we're treated to beautiful crisp winter sunshine.

So comfortable and supportive footwear is vital, which the best walking shoes will provide in abundance. But they can sometimes be quite bulky and hard to style, so we've found an affordable, lightweight alternative for every day use – Skechers GoWalk trainers.

Chris Rawlinson, 70, is a member of our woman&home tester network and swears by them. "I like my Skechers because they are the most comfortable trainers I've ever had, and that was right from the moment I put them on. I can walk for miles in them without sore feet, and in the summer they keep my feet cooler than previous trainers. I have wide feet to being able to get the wider width version of the same styles is a real plus. I also really appreciate being able to freshen them up in the washing machine."

Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit 2.0 Balin Trainers £61.65 at Amazon UK

Chris isn't the only one who rates Skechers trainers - this particular pair has over 360 reviews on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

'These are my favourite Skecher shoes. So comfortable and great for long walks,' wrote one happy customer. 'They feel super comfortable with amazing arch support. The fit is perfect, and they’re lightweight and breathable. I’m excited to start using them more, especially for daily walks,' said another.

'I can walk for miles in them without sore feet', our tester, Chris, says (Image credit: Skechers)

It's not hard to see why so many love these trainers for every day use, the list of hidden details that go into making them comfortable and stylish feels endless. The Arch Fit insole system is podiatrist-certified, and based on decades of date and hundreds of thousands of foot scans to ensure optimum comfort. And despite a lot of cushioning, they are somewhat unbelievably light. If that wasn't enough, they are also machine washable too so you can wear them without worry of weather or unexpected terrain.

Shop Skechers Trainers

Skechers Summits Trainers £27.60 at Amazon UK If you're after a pair of every day run around trainers that won't break the bank, you'd be hard pushed to find better than these Skechers Summits. With over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, these trainers are best sellers, and right now at an unbelievably low price. Skechers Slip-ins: BOBS Squad 4 £69 at skechers.co.uk If you struggle with mobility, Skechers Slip-ins range is ideal. With no-tie laces, simply slide you foot in and out with ease, and enjoy the memory foam cushioned insole and heel pillow hold for all day comfort. Available in white, off-white and black. Skechers Slip-ins Waterproof: Summits £100 at skechers.co.uk As the name suggests, these Skechers slip-ins are the best option if you're going to wear no matter the weather. Still complete with all the comfort and support you'd expect from Skechers, these also feature an ultra lightweight lining that delivers 100% waterproof protection.

If you’ve looking to get more steps in 2026, or simply get outside more, now is the perfect time. Not only does Skechers have a fantastic collection of comfy, supportive trainers to support all your fitness goals, the new year may well bring some added discounts, so keep your eyes peeled. Want some more fashion-focused footwear? Don't miss our round up of the trainer trends set to overtake the new year.