Don't want bulky walking shoes? These tried and tested lightweight Skechers trainers are ideal for everyday strolls
'Being able to get the wider width version of the same styles is a real plus'
Christmas is over, the new year is almost upon us, which for many means a renewed focus on the things that make us feel good. And there's few better ways to do that than getting outside, especially when we're treated to beautiful crisp winter sunshine.
So comfortable and supportive footwear is vital, which the best walking shoes will provide in abundance. But they can sometimes be quite bulky and hard to style, so we've found an affordable, lightweight alternative for every day use – Skechers GoWalk trainers.
Chris Rawlinson, 70, is a member of our woman&home tester network and swears by them. "I like my Skechers because they are the most comfortable trainers I've ever had, and that was right from the moment I put them on. I can walk for miles in them without sore feet, and in the summer they keep my feet cooler than previous trainers. I have wide feet to being able to get the wider width version of the same styles is a real plus. I also really appreciate being able to freshen them up in the washing machine."
Chris isn't the only one who rates Skechers trainers - this particular pair has over 360 reviews on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
'These are my favourite Skecher shoes. So comfortable and great for long walks,' wrote one happy customer. 'They feel super comfortable with amazing arch support. The fit is perfect, and they’re lightweight and breathable. I’m excited to start using them more, especially for daily walks,' said another.
It's not hard to see why so many love these trainers for every day use, the list of hidden details that go into making them comfortable and stylish feels endless. The Arch Fit insole system is podiatrist-certified, and based on decades of date and hundreds of thousands of foot scans to ensure optimum comfort. And despite a lot of cushioning, they are somewhat unbelievably light. If that wasn't enough, they are also machine washable too so you can wear them without worry of weather or unexpected terrain.
Shop Skechers Trainers
As the name suggests, these Skechers slip-ins are the best option if you're going to wear no matter the weather. Still complete with all the comfort and support you'd expect from Skechers, these also feature an ultra lightweight lining that delivers 100% waterproof protection.
If you’ve looking to get more steps in 2026, or simply get outside more, now is the perfect time. Not only does Skechers have a fantastic collection of comfy, supportive trainers to support all your fitness goals, the new year may well bring some added discounts, so keep your eyes peeled. Want some more fashion-focused footwear? Don't miss our round up of the trainer trends set to overtake the new year.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.