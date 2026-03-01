Struggling to focus? Try these 7 daily brain-boosting habits a psychiatrist swears by

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to focus on bigger tasks, you’re not alone. Many people’s attention spans and motivation might feel shorter or more stretched – and this is because we’ve been 'trained to chase easy dopamine'.

On an episode of her popular podcast, Mel Robbins - who has previously shared such incredible tips as her backwards bedtime habit for better sleep - speaks with Dr Anna Lembke, the medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine and bestselling author of Dopamine Nation.

Together, they explore how the way many of us live our lives today has tricked our brain into seeking out 'easy dopamine' - planning our days around quick wins and rewards, like scrolling on our phones, caffeine boosts, video games, streaming shows and listening to music.

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins - £11.49 from Amazon Written as an easy-to-understand guide, Mel Robbins shares relatable stories from her own life, highlights key takeaways, relevant research and introduces you to world-renowned experts in psychology, neuroscience, relationships, happiness, and ancient wisdom who champion The Let Them Theory every step of the way.

Delving into it in detail in the episode, the general principle they offer up is that, the more we allow ourselves these quick, easy wins, the less rewarding they feel. Which, in turn, means we rely on it more and more to activate the pleasure principle in our brains.

Because a lot of it stems from the immediate gratification available from digital devices, Mel and Anna explore simple, daily habits everybody can do to start a gradual dopamine detox.

These tips are as simple as focusing on our diet - swapping out ultra-processed snacks for more whole foods and more high-fibre foods - or changing the settings on our devices.

A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) A photo posted by on

1. Deleting apps

A self-explanatory one, but limiting the apps on your devices to only the essentials will help you control how long you scroll.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is especially helpful when it comes to things like getting up in the morning. Mel and Dr Anna talk about ignoring the desire to "just check this" or send a quick text in bed in the morning. Instead, get up right away and try to start your day, get out in nature, or move around.

2. Turning off notifications

Another simple one here. Do you need everything on your phone to notify you right away, or can you keep it to the important stuff?

A post shared by The Mel Robbins Podcast (@themelrobbinspodcast) A photo posted by on

Turn on 'greyscale' on your devices

Dr Anna mentions "going greyscale" on your devices, which refers to a setting that swaps out vibrant colours into a dull grey. It’s a proven method to reduce screentime and is said to break the behaviours that have us obsessively checking our apps and screens.

To activate greyscale, on an iPhone/iOS, go to Settings - Accessibility - Display & Text Size - Colour Filters. Click the toggle to turn on Colour Filters and then select Greyscale.

On an Android, it’s found via Settings - Accessibility - Colour and Motion (or Vision Enhancements) - Colour Correction - turn on greyscale.

Keep digital mediums to a fixed spot

A uniquely modern-day problem, the rise in flexibility across all our devices means we’re always plugged in to something.

Dr Anna told Mel a simple habit to adopt is keeping as many of your digital apps or platforms to a fixed location. Instead of being able to walk around checking your phone for example, have them fixed to your laptop or desk area.

5. Avoid ultra-processed foods

Trying to keep our diet based around whole foods can help us avoid the dopamine rush of an ultra-processed snack.

Dr Anna explained how it’s important we focus more on "getting the calories we need [without] getting this incredible spike of dopamine that we get from ultra-processed food, which is what has us continuing to consume it even after we’re full".

A post shared by The Mel Robbins Podcast (@themelrobbinspodcast) A photo posted by on

6. Limit the stress related to work

Arguably a trickier one for many, but Dr Anna explained this is more about the ways in which the satisfaction of getting a job done is becoming harder to achieve.

She said, "Not all work gives us that sense of natural reward or satisfaction at the end of the day, either because there's too much of it, we pressed too hard on the pain side of the balance, or it's the kind of work that's really been divorced from the meaning of work".

7. Be mindful about rewards after a hard day

Connected to point six, if we’re not feeling a sense of pride and joy at having completed a hard day’s work, many will turn to a quick fix.

From a glass of wine to some chocolates or an episode of our box-sets, it’s a natural response to stress. And while this isn’t necessarily a bad thing - Dr Anna isn’t saying you can’t ever give yourself a treat - it’s more about being mindful of how we do it, and how much.

She explained, "If we've had a really rough day… we will not have the ability in that context to moderate our consumption."