Still struggling to unwind this Christmas? This easy trick is one of the quickest ways to relax

There’s plenty to love about Christmas and the festive season, but it also comes with a lot of stress. From rushing around getting all the presents to last-minute surprises, all the cooking and keeping the house in order, rest and relaxation become less of a priority.

Whether it’s her favourite backwards bedtime habit to fall asleep faster or offering a non-negotiable morning habit to start the day off right, Mel Robbins, the author, podcast host and expert in personal growth, is always full of helpful tips on rest, relaxation and development.

Now, just in time for the festive season, Mel shared the simplest trick that could help relax the mind and body in a matter of seconds.

In a clip posted to her social media followers, she explained, “Rest isn’t something to be earned. You need to take breaks because your brain, body, and life require them. And when you take a pause, even for a moment, you allow space for clarity to show up.”

While we can all agree with this, we might not always think we have the time to take a pause. Fortunately, Mel explains that all we need is a matter of seconds.

In her video, Mel demonstrates the very simple trick. "We’re going to breathe in for a count of four. We’re going to hold it for four. And then we’re going to exhale for four."

This technique, Mel explains, is called box breathing.

"Research shows it is one of the fastest ways to tap into your relaxation response." she says.

As Mel explains, we can go through the day without realising we’re holding our breaths. We might not even realise we’re so stressed - especially at this time of year - that we aren’t paying attention to our breathing.

For anyone who might be doubtful of this, the Calm app confirms that this technique is widely used, even by the likes of the US Navy SEALs, some of the world’s toughest soldiers.

Per the app’s website, "Also known as 'square breathing' or 'four-square breathing,' this controlled breathing practice is based on pranayama, an Ayurvedic form of breathwork that originated in India. Box breathing is known for improving physiological responses, helping to calm the mind, and bringing focus."

