Mel Robbins shares the non-negotiable activity she does every morning to start the day right

With darker and colder mornings here again, it can be difficult to find the motivation to 'get up and go'. While we'd all rather be in bed, it's often better for our minds (and bodies) to get moving. Mel Robbins, the bestselling author, podcast host, motivational speaker, and former lawyer, is someone who knows all about this.

She took to Instagram during an early morning walk recently to share why exercise is her non-negotiable in the mornings. Speaking to the camera in the rain, Mel said there are "three amazing benefits" if you "start your day by getting out the door and exercising" every day.

Firstly, she says, exercise teaches us how to overcome procrastination and to start "doing the things you don't like doing". “In life, you have to be able to do things that are hard in order to make life easier. You’ve got to be able to do things now in order to get the results later. This is a really critical skill, and every morning when you exercise, you’re building that skill,” she says.

Secondly, it can help us "push those excuses away". "There's always going to be a reason not to do it," she says, giving the example of her wet weather. "5,4,3,2,1 boom! When you blow through your excuses first thing in the morning, you’ll blow through your excuses for the rest of the day."

Thirdly, exercise is a proven way to boost your mood. You'll always feel better after a workout, she says. "You shift your emotions, and that means if you start your day by pushing through resignation and procrastination, you'll be able to be in control of your emotions in a better way throughout the day."

While Mel's advice is sure to help anyone struggling to be productive, it's not just theory. Researchers can't decide on the best time of day to exercise, but studies have shown that regular walking workouts can help increase the size of the hippocampus, an area of the brain involved with memory and cognitive function. In the short term, this means you can expect to be able to concentrate for longer, process information more quickly, and lower your cortisol levels.

If you can walk outside (instead of doing an indoor walking workout), you'll feel the benefits even more. It may even help you maintain vitamin D levels in the darker months, which is a proven way to combat the winter blues.

We know that regular exercise of any type helps with longevity and delays the onset and risk of serious health conditions. It doesn't have to be a long walk. It’s just about moving your body, regardless of your mood or the weather.

"When you start your day like this every day, you will be SHOCKED at how your life changes," Mel wrote under the post.

Exercise isn't the only essential in Mel Robbins' morning routine, though. The podcaster previously shared eight affirmations she speaks to herself every morning to get in a positive mindset in "less than two minutes". These include: “it’s going to be a great day” and “No matter what happens today, I can handle it”.

In another video shared to Instagram, she said, "Your morning is an opportunity to take control of your thoughts and your focus. Don’t waste it.”