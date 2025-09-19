8 things to tell yourself every morning to wake up in a 'good mood', says Mel Robbins

As the days get shorter and nights longer, getting up and out of bed can feel like a challenge, but personal growth expert Mel Robbins has a fantastic way to help you kickstart every morning.

“Trust me, I spent years starting my day with a bad attitude, which got me nowhere,” the New York Times bestselling author revealed in a recent social post. It’s surprising coming from Mel, whose Instagram page is full of videos of her enjoying the benefits of early morning walks and good morning exercise, but it appears she doesn’t naturally share all the traits of a morning person, and has to work each day to get up and go.

To do this, she’s revealed she says eight things to herself every morning to get herself in a positive mindset in 'less than two minutes'. So what are these magical words she says have taught her 'how to rewire my brain to be more positive'?

Mel Robbins' 8 Morning Affirmations

It’s going to be a great day

Something cool is going to happen for me today

No matter what happens today, I can handle it

An exciting new chapter in my life is beginning

I need to give myself more credit for how hard I’m trying

I am allowed to be a work in progress

If I keep showing up, life will reward me

I have something important to contribute to the world

Whether you say them as you lie in bed and find the strength to tumble from the sheets, or you stare at your reflection in the mirror and run through them as you do your morning skincare routine, affirmations like Mel’s are one of the simplest ways to bring wellness rituals into your everyday routine.

As she says: "Your morning is an opportunity to take control of your thoughts and your focus. Don’t waste it.” And when it takes just 'two minutes' to make yourself these promises each day, it’s a no-brainer.

Fans of Mel were quick to jump into her comments section and share how affirmations have changed their morning routines, with one sharing, “Since I listened to your podcast on manifestation and affirmations last month, I started doing morning affirmations and it has changed my life! I have a better attitude towards life and open to new opportunities!”

While another added, “Day one of doing this today, and I actually got promoted this morning! Can't wait to see the great things that come out of tomorrow and every day after.”