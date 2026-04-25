Researchers say the time you eat may help you lose weight - here's how to plan your mealtimes

The study looked at the breakfast and dinner times of over 7000 people to reveal how planning your meals differently could help with weight loss

Kat Storr's avatar
By
published
in News
Woman eating bowl of cereal in kitchen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to losing weight, it's often the simplest advice that sticks and has the most noticeable benefits for our long-term health. For example, switching to the Mediterranean diet or the Nordic diet, or eating fewer ultra-processed foods.

While there's nothing new about intermittent fasting, a study has examined how meal timing affects body mass index (BMI). Researchers, led by a team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain, analysed diet and weight data from 7,074 people aged 40 to 65 from 2018 to 2023.

Article continues below

Extending the time between the last meal of the day and the first of the next day helps people maintain a healthy weight. The experts say this is because eating earlier in the day follows our circadian rhythm (the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle), which allows for more efficient calorie burning and appetite regulation.

​​"Our results, in line with other recent studies, suggest that extending the overnight fast could help maintain a healthy weight if accompanied by an early dinner and an early breakfast," says epidemiologist Luciana Pons-Muzzo of ISGlobal. They found that meal timing patterns could be related to obesity in women.

How to plan your mealtimes

  • Eat earlier in the day: Aim to have breakfast first thing in the morning if you're trying to lose weight healthily, as later meal times were associated with higher BMI.
  • Have an earlier dinner: Eating earlier in the day can extend the overnight fast without leaving you feeling like you've not eaten in hours.
  • Limit snacks: Eating between meals contributed to weight gain for some participants.
  • Get better sleep: Having an earlier dinner may also help boost your sleep quality as you won't be trying to digest your meal while you're drifting off.

What works for one person won't work for another. If your financial situation allows, it’s worth speaking to a dietitian or nutritionist who will help you create an individualised meal plan. You should also speak to your doctor before starting a new way of eating.

Kat Storr
Kat Storr
Freelance Health Writer

Kat Storr has been a digital journalist for over 15 years after starting her career at Sky News, where she covered everything from world events to royal babies and celebrity deaths. After going freelance eight years ago, she now focuses on women's health and fitness content, writing across a range of UK publications.

From perimenopause to the latest fitness trends, Kat loves researching and writing about it all. She's happy to give any fitness challenge a go and speaks to experts about wellbeing issues affecting people every day. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.