Forget Mediterranean - the Nordic diet is a feast for the eyes and our health

It's out with ultra-processed foods and in with foods that make up the best diet for longevity. At least that's what we've been told. But between the wholegrains and oily fish, it's a lot to remember. Giving healthy eating habits a name can help make our healthy food choices that little bit easier.

The Mediterranean diet has been the go-to for years, but a new contender has emerged: the Nordic diet. Along with countries like Spain and Italy, the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden) have one of the lowest rates of heart disease in Europe. One reason for this could be the diet traditionally followed by those living there.

Made up of fresh, seasonal foods you can find easily and cheaply in the UK supermarket, along with tinned fish, meat, eggs, and brightly coloured pickles, nutritionist Eli Brecher says the "emphasis is on prioritising whole, minimally processed foods most of the time, while allowing flexibility".

"This helps create a healthier relationship with food rather than an all-or-nothing mindset," she says.

What is the Nordic diet?

The Nordic diet focuses on foods which are traditionally associated with Nordic countries - Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. It involves eating local, fresh and sustainably sourced foods, and is more of a guideline to eating balanced and seasonal, than a traditional 'diet'.

It has a lot in common with the Mediterranean diet (eaten by those in countries like Italy and Spain), with the focus on plant-based and whole foods, along with fish, nuts and seeds. However, because the climates of these regions differ, the specific foods, such as the types of fish, fruit and vegetables, are totally different.

What foods are included on the Nordic diet?

Rye bread, seafood and omega-3-rich salmon and herring will be the foods that come to mind when you first start reading about the Nordic diet. It also includes fermented foods like pickled vegetables and skyr, which is a type of Icelandic cultured dairy product similar to strained yoghurt. These foods help keep gut microbiomes healthy and are rich in protein and fibre.

While the Mediterranean diet features extra virgin olive oil as one of its primary fat sources, the Nordic diet uses canola, or rapeseed, oil, which is easier to produce in Nordic countries. Research led by the University of Manitoba and published in the journal Nutrition Reviews says: “Canola oil can now be regarded as one of the healthiest edible vegetable oils in terms of its biological functions and its ability to aid in reducing disease-related risk factors and improving health.”

Other foods include:

Seasonal fruit and vegetables such as apples, berries, beets, cabbage, mushrooms and carrots, including pickled varieties

Leafy greens, like spinach and kale

Legumes

Nuts and seeds - particularly almonds, chia, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds.

Eggs, in moderation

Game meat, such as venison or rabbit, in moderation

Herbs and sauces, such as parsley, dill, fennel, horseradish, and mustard

Emer Lowry, nutritionist at Waitrose, recommends trying a Nordic, or Scandinavian breakfast if you're looking to try this way of eating. “It starts your day with essential building blocks such as heart-healthy omega-3 fats from smoked fish, slow-releasing energy and fibre from rye bread, and satiating protein from eggs. By minimising added sugar and prioritising whole foods, it's a nutrient-dense choice to fuel sustained energy throughout the morning.”

What are the benefits of the Nordic diet?

1. Supports gut health

Vegetables, berries, wholegrains, and legumes are all fibre-rich foods that feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome, says Eli, a gut health specialist.

"A diverse, fibre-rich diet is linked to improved mood, digestion, and immunity through the gut-brain axis," she says. Maybe that's why Finland has been voted the happiest country in the world for eight years in a row!

2. Very filling

If you find that your regular meals don't keep you full for longer than an hour or so, then it's worth considering the Nordic diet.

"With its emphasis on wholegrains like rye and oats, legumes, vegetables and protein-rich foods, the Nordic diet helps slow digestion and stabilise blood sugar," says Eli. "This can support sustained energy, concentration and appetite regulation throughout the day."

Foods like oily fish and eggs are also rich in protein, the most filling macronutrient (with fibre coming a close second). It's slower to digest, meaning it keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

Oily fish, such as sardines, are rich in omega-3s, protein, magnesium, and vitamin D. (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Supports heart health

Want to find a way to lower your cholesterol levels naturally? Eli says the Nordic diet could be one approach.

"The Nordic diet is rich in oily fish, wholegrains and berries, all of which are associated with improved cholesterol levels, reduced inflammation and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease," she says.

Take canola oil, for example. It's a good source of vitamins E and K and is linked to improvements in heart health and cholesterol, as stated by this meta-analysis of 27 trials from 2019.

4. The Nordic diet is sustainable

Whether you want to lose weight, support your energy levels, or simply get more vitamins and minerals into your diet, this approach to eating can help. It's sustainable and realistic, the nutritionist says.

"The Nordic diet focuses on seasonal, locally sourced foods and simple home cooking. This makes it less restrictive than many fad diets and easier to maintain long term," she says.

5. Helps increase vitamin D in the body

Nutrient-dense oily fish, like mackerel and sardines, are another common food in this diet, with most nutritionists recommending them two to three times a week. For those looking to boost their levels of vitamin D in winter, that's ideal.

"Oily fish are a good source of vitamin D, particularly important in the UK where deficiency is common. Vitamin D supports immune health, bone health and mood," says Eli. "They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health, brain function and help reduce inflammation."

Are there any foods you can't have on the Nordic diet?

The Nordic diet doesn't restrict any foods, but it does encourage limiting certain foods. "These include ultra-processed foods, added sugars and sugary drinks, refined grains such as white bread and pastries, processed meats, and excess alcohol," says Eli.

"The emphasis is on prioritising whole, minimally processed foods most of the time, while allowing flexibility. This helps create a healthier relationship with food rather than an all-or-nothing mindset," she says.