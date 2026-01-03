Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 ways to lower cholesterol levels naturally as you can't do anything about 'family history, age, and genetics'

Cholesterol is one of those things in the body that you might rarely hear about, aside from on health programmes and online, until you find out that you need to lower your own cholesterol levels during a visit to the doctors.

That's because, for the most part, cholesterol is a positive substance in the body - it just has a bad reputation. The waxy matter helps build healthy cells and produce hormones and vitamin D3, says Dr Amir Khan, an NHS GP and woman&home's resident doctor.

"But your liver makes enough of it without you needing to add any more in through diet," he says. "The cholesterol you gain from your diet is extra and unnecessary, like adding sand to a beach, and it affects about 30% of the cholesterol in your blood."

Too much cholesterol causes a fatty material called plaque to build up around the artery walls and can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, he says.

According to NHS data, women in the UK may be more susceptible than men to raised cholesterol levels, with 61% of women diagnosed compared to 56% of men. Other data by the American Heart Foundation suggests that for every decade we have elevated cholesterol levels between 33 and 55 years old, the risk of heart disease later in life rises sby 39%.

While you "can't control family history, age, and genetics", which all have an impact on our cholesterol levels, "there are things we can all do to keep cholesterol at heathy levels," says the doctor.

1. Choose healthy fats

Choosing monounsaturated fats, like those found in olive oil, nuts, and avocados, as well as omega-3 fats found in oily fish like salmon and tuna, and walnuts and chia seeds, keeps cholesterol levels healthy, the doctor says. These are some of the best cholesterol-lowering foods.

"Also, limit your trans fat intake. These are found in things like margarine, pastries, and many fast foods," he says.

2. Consider adding new plants in your diet

Namely, something called plant sterols and stanols. "These have similar chemical structures to actual cholesterol and can block the absorption of cholesterol from your gut so you poo some of it out," says the doctor.

"To get the recommended amount 2.5g per day, you need to consume foods that have been fortified with them such as specific yoghurts and fortified spreads, and always as part of a balanced diet."

3. Make friends with fibre

Getting more fibre in your diet by eating more high-fibre foods can be the route to lowering your cholesterol levels naturally, says Dr Khan, "especially soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like substance in your gut and reduces fat absorption".

Beans, lentils, seeds, and vegetables are all good sources of fibre, he says.

4. Stay active and maintain a healthy weight

Whether it's picking up running for beginners, strength workouts in the gym, or getting 10,000 steps in at home, it's important to have a consistent exercise routine when trying to lower cholesterol levels naturally.

"Regular movement, and that can be whatever you enjoy, has been shown to reduce potentially harmful fats and increase beneficial ones in our body," he says.

5. Stop smoking

It should come as no surprise at this point that smoking is harmful to our health. Another reason to quit is the impact on your blood, says Dr Khan.

"Smoking increases harmful fats, causes cholesterol to build up on your arteries and hardens your arteries, all of which are a recipe for heart attacks and strokes," he tells us.