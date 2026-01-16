'What's good for your heart is good for the brain' - neurologist reveals 5 tips to lower dementia risk

Vascular dementia is the second most common type after Alzheimer's, affecting almost 200,000 people in the UK and making up as many as 20% of all cases. While age and genetics play a role in risk, making it challenging to prevent it completely, experts say our lifestyle choices can influence our chances of developing the disease.

Our brain health - and deterioration - can be affected by habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and living a sedentary life. That's not to say that if you do walking workouts, eat healthily, and stay engaged socially, you won't develop the condition. However, doing so will improve brain health and limit the potential of these habits being a cause.

For vascular dementia, Professor Catherine Mummery says the key thing is cutting out lifestyle habits that negatively impact heart health. Habits that “are bad for your heart are also bad for your brain”, she told the hosts of Good Morning Britain. “All of the things that you can manage better will reduce your risk, especially in vascular dementia,” she said.

How to lower dementia risk

1. Keep an eye on your blood pressure

High blood pressure can increase your risk of vascular dementia as it can damage the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients around the body, and damage the vessels in your brain.

Causes of high blood pressure include lack of exercise, being overweight, smoking and eating an unhealthy diet high in salt. You can find ways to lower blood pressure naturally, but many people are prescribed beta-blockers to help manage it.

2. Watch your cholesterol

High blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are all linked, says the professor. High levels of 'bad' cholesterol can clog up our arteries, increasing the risk of stroke and causing damage to the brain.

While statins are the medical answer to high cholesterol levels, you can also implement some lifestyle habits to lower it naturally, including eating more high-fibre foods and more plant foods.

3. Keep an eye on other risk factors

Professor Mummery says diabetes can be a risk factor for dementia. Again, this is because a person with Type 2 diabetes may be overweight and have high cholesterol and blood pressure. People with Type 1 diabetes and who might have severe blood sugar highs and lows are also at increased risk.

Alzheimer’s UK says: “Dementia risk also increases with the length of time someone has diabetes and how severe it is.”

The best way to avoid getting Type 2 diabetes is to eat healthily and stay physically active. It’s important to remember that just because you have diabetes doesn’t mean you’re going to get dementia, and that having diabetes isn't necessarily a guarantee of dementia. It's just a risk factor to consider.

4. Stop smoking

It'll come as no surprise that smoking is a risk factor for dementia, given the negative impact it has on the heart and lungs.

Smoking increases your risk of vascular (heart and blood vessels) problems, which increases your risk of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, the professor says.

The good news is that quitting smoking can reduce your risk to the same level as that of non-smokers. The earlier you can quit, the better.

5. Improve your eating habits

Eating lots of vegetables and fresh food and avoiding sugar and processed foods “really help in terms of trying to reduce the risk”, says Professor Mummery.

It’s not the foods themselves which will prevent dementia, she notes, but eating a balanced diet will help you maintain a healthy diet and keep your blood flowing efficiently.

6. Do plenty of exercise

Staying physically active helps you maintain a healthy weight and avoid diseases like Type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that doing more steps and exercising for as little as five minutes per day can lower your dementia risk, provided it's at a good intensity.

The NHS recommends that adults aged 19 to 64 do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week to help prevent serious health conditions.

Exercise increases blood flow and supports the health of our brain cells, improving cognitive health. Try a weekly Pilates, yoga or strength training class to improve your brain health.

7. Engage in something mentally challenging

Prof Mummery says this “can be anything that you really enjoy that stretches you, that makes you feel like you’re doing something new”. You could learn a musical instrument, a new language, or a new hobby. These are considered brain health exercises.

While there’s little medical evidence that so-called ‘brain training’ (games and puzzles, for example) can reduce the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's UK says it may help you manage your daily tasks better and help memory in some people. “Most studies have been too small or too short to effectively test the effect of brain training on the development of dementia,” the charity says.

If you’re worried about your dementia risk or have support questions, the Dementia UK website has a plethora of resources.

What is vascular dementia?

Vascular dementia is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain. The NHS estimates that it affects around 180,000 people in the UK. It’s the second most common type of dementia, after Alzheimer’s disease. You might be more likely to get it if you’ve previously had a stroke or lots of “mini strokes” which have affected the blood supply to your brain.

This type of dementia is uncommon in people under 65, but it’s important to be aware of some of the symptoms, which include: