No long walks required - a 14-year study reveals the number of daily steps over-50s should take to reduce Alzheimer's risk

The researchers discovered the ideal number of steps to take every day and it's less than 10,000

Woman wearing coat and hat walking through reeds on beach against stormy autumnal sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Grace Walsh's avatar
By
published
in News

We often talk about the benefits of exercise for the body. It's time we start taking care of our brains by paying attention to what exercise can do for our cognitive longevity, especially as a new study has identified the number of steps that can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Walking is thought to be one of the best aerobic exercises for brain health, and this study, conducted by Mass General Brigham in the US, is another one for the list of evidence. Researchers found even "modest" amounts of exercise can slow the disease in older people who are at risk of developing the condition.

“If they have amyloid, they could have a slower rate of decline if they’re more physically active," she said.

How to get more steps in every day

  • Try home workouts: If you don't have time for an outdoor walk every day, you can get 10,000 steps in at home with step workouts, walking around your house, or with a walking pad.
  • Go out for a walk in the morning: An early morning walk can be a tonic for a stressed mind - and help you get your steps in. Plus, getting your walking done early in the morning means you're less likely to get distracted and skip the workout during the day.
  • Try walking on your commute: If you commute to work, can you skip the bus to the train station? Or walk to work entirely? If so, that could certainly add a few thousand steps to your count every day.
  • Make it enjoyable: It's logical that we'll do something if we enjoy it. So, make walking more enjoyable by picking up a pair of exercise headphones and plugging in to your favourite playlists and podcasts, or take a friend with you for a chat as you get your steps in.
Grace Walsh
Grace Walsh
Health Channel Editor

Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.

A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.