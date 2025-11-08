No long walks required - a 14-year study reveals the number of daily steps over-50s should take to reduce Alzheimer's risk

We often talk about the benefits of exercise for the body. It's time we start taking care of our brains by paying attention to what exercise can do for our cognitive longevity, especially as a new study has identified the number of steps that can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Walking is thought to be one of the best aerobic exercises for brain health, and this study, conducted by Mass General Brigham in the US, is another one for the list of evidence. Researchers found even "modest" amounts of exercise can slow the disease in older people who are at risk of developing the condition.

Published in the Nature Medicine Journal, the study found that walking 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day may slow cognitive decline by five to seven years. Walking 3,000 to 5,000 steps may slow decline for an average of three years.

In the UK, more than half a million people have Alzheimer's, according to Alzheimer's Society. It's thought to be linked to the buildup of two toxic proteins in the brain: amyloid-beta plaques and tau tangles.

Researchers analysed data from almost 300 people between 50 and 90 years old. All were cognitively unimpaired at the beginning of the study. Some were shown to be at risk of Alzheimer's with elevated levels of the amyloid protein, but no signs of cognitive decline.

Among these participants, higher step counts were linked to slower cognitive decline and delayed tau tangle buildup. In sedentary individuals, the toxic proteins built up significantly faster.

Data was gathered through cognitive assessments every year, step counts measured by pedometers, and PET imaging to detect levels of amyloid and tau proteins in the brain.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Researchers are cautious of directly linking step count to slowing Alzheimer's progression, with lead author and neurologist Dr Wai-Ying Yau saying they need "randomised clinical trials to prove cause and effect". But, she said it's a "very encouraging" finding that exercise can help improve cognitive health for those at risk of the disease.

“If they have amyloid, they could have a slower rate of decline if they’re more physically active," she said.

Dr Zoe Williams, a GP and women's health expert, discussed the study on a recent episode of This Morning. She said: "It's a really interesting study. We know that for people who have Alzheimer's, staying active can be really helpful in many different ways, including slowing down the progression of the disease.

"Now, it's an observational study, so that means we know there's an association. It's not definite that the steps are [the cause of the slower progression]. It's not causation. It could actually be that people who have lower symptoms feel like they are more able to be active."

However, she says a study like this can help "motivate people to do what they can to help", whether that's thousands of steps a day or a simple five-minute workout to lower dementia risk.

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) A photo posted by on

How to get more steps in every day