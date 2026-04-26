Inspired by today's marathon runners? Here's how to enter the London Marathon 2027

Every year I watch the London Marathon and feel so inspired by the thousands of people taking on such a monumental physical challenge. And think how I too would love to, one day, experience crossing the finish line. But always talk myself out of it - too old, not enough time, not fit enough etc. Until now.

Today I entered in the 2027 London Marathon ballot to be in with a chance to give it a go. And you can - and should - too! Inspired by running legend Paula Radcliffe, two-time Olympian Chris Thompson and Apple Fitness+ trainer Cory Wharton-Malcolm at an event held at Apple Brompton yesterday, I realised running can give you so much, and everyone can do it - no matter what your age or current ability.

Paula said: 'It is the loudest and the best marathon. You will make friends and you will get to that finish line a stronger person than when you started out. London adds that extra dimension - it has to be the best finish, running past Buckingham Palace and up The Mall. It doesn’t matter what the weather is doing that day, it is a phenomenal thing to visualise and work towards.'

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Paula's podcast co-host Chris Thompson shared in Paula's sentiment about how special the London Marathon is. Posting on Instagram he said: 'Has everyone seen Love Actually? And they talk about the airport when you see what love is at the end - when people come through the airport and meet their loved ones. There's something I think that is equally special about the finish line of a marathon, to see everyone's faces and how happy they are, and the emotions they go through and the loved ones they get to meet after that experience.'

The ballot for the 2027 TCS London Marathon is open now until 16:00 on Friday 1 May, so you only have a few more days to get your name in and be in with a chance. It is a completely random draw, just like the National Lottery, which you will find out the outcome of by early July.

What happens if you get a place?

For UK runners, if you are offered a place you will then need to pay the £79.99 entry fee. For international runners, the fee is £225, which which includes a carbon offset fee for international travel.

What happens if you don't get a place

Dont be disheartened if you don't get a place. Last year over 1.5million people put their names into the ballot, and so the chances of you getting in are small. However, you can apply to run for a charity and fundraise for a cause close to your heart via the Run For Charity page .