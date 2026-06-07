I’m an osteopath - this 10-second exercise is the one I’d do if I had neck pain from sitting down all day

If you spend days at a desk or most of your time sitting down, you might be familiar with the niggle that starts to emerge at the top of the spine at the end of the day. While a quick walking workout or a desk exercise fires up the brain cells and gets the blood pumping, it does little to shake out this point of tension.

Research by Slouch found that almost two in five of those aged 45-54 report neck pain and tightness (38%) compared to younger generations.

Osteopath Nadia Alibhai, founder and director at Back 2 Wellbeing, says that an “accumulation” of habits affecting the muscles and ligaments in our bodies is the cause of the issue for women at this age. Some people might “notice a persistent tightness in the neck, a heaviness in the shoulders or a stiffness in the body that lingers even after movement and exercise”, she explains.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

We’ve all woken up with a stiff neck after sleeping at an odd angle, but persistent or regular neck pain might cause other problems. “More obvious signs of strain include feeling restricted when moving, such as struggling to raise your arms freely or being less able to look over your shoulders,” explains Nadia. “These are all the body's cues telling you that it’s been adapting to positions for a little too long.”

Nadia has an easy exercise we can all do to help reduce neck pain. Here's how to do it:

Place one hand behind your head, push your head back and tuck your chin in to form a double chin.

You should feel the muscles at the back of your neck. Those are the trapezius.

By doing this simple exercise regularly, you will start to strengthen and correct these muscles.

Remember not to lead with your head in everyday movement too. Always keep your chin tucked.

As with all aches and pains in the body, the key is finding out the cause to avoid exacerbating it. Our daily habits can strain our bodies, and if we repeatedly create tension and don't release it through stretching or mobility exercise, it will only get worse.

Nadia says: “Your head weighs around four to five kilos, so every time it is put forward, there’s more strain going through your neck. When your head is stacked over your spine, however, it isn’t straining as much. To reverse this, it depends on how long you’ve been holding this strain for and when the symptoms started. If it is a postural habit, stretching and keeping your chin tucked can help. Focusing on a dynamic posture, where you’re moving regularly, is key.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other ways to reduce neck pain