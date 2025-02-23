32 foods rich in omega 3 for better heart health and brain power

Omega-3 fatty acids play an essential role in maintaining our overall health and wellbeing from our heart to our brain. A type of polyunsaturated fat (i.e. a 'healthy fat'), we have to get these fatty acids from our food as the body doesn't produce them by itself. Luckily, there are lots of delicious and nutritious foods rich in omega-3s.

There are three main types of omega-3 fatty acids and the type you get will depend on the type of food you eat. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are two types found in fatty fish that have been shown to have plenty of benefits for the heart, including reducing the risk of heart disease in women in a study led by West Virginia University.

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is another type, found in plant foods like nuts, seeds, oils, and vegetables.

Since there are various types of omega-3 and each one has numerous benefits, it's easy to find foods you like packed full of these fatty acids and reap the benefits.

Foods rich in omega 3 that you should add to your diet

Salmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salmon is rich in EPA and DHA - omega-3 fatty acids that help keep the heart healthy and may help reduce the risk of other diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and inflammatory conditions.

It's also one of the most versatile types of fish - you can bake, pan-fry, or grill this pinkish fish. It has a meaty texture that makes it a great alternative to chicken, beef, and pork.

Mackerel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mackerel is another versatile fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It can be found fresh in supermarkets or fishmongers or bought cheaper in cans from most convenience stores.

As well as being rich in omega-3 fatty acids though, mackerel is rich in vitamin D, which is useful for reducing inflammation.

Trout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trout is another type of fish - found in freshwater, much like salmon. And much like salmon as well, it's an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids - particularly EPA and DHA.

These two types of fatty acids are found in fish and they have particular benefits for the heart, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and various inflammatory conditions. They can also help contribute to better brain, eye and skin health.

Sardines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sardines may be small but with over 2000mg of omega-3s per 100g of fish, they pack a punch and are one of the most nutritious fish in the world. These small fish, which can be bought fresh or in cans like mackerel, are also rich in calcium and vitamin B12.

Many people eat sardines straight from the can as a snack - but you could also add them to a salad or top your morning toast with them.

Anchovies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anchovies are very similar to sardines, being small fish with over 2000mg of omega-3s per 100g. However, they are typically found in glass jars rather than tins in the supermarket and are rich in protein and healthy fats.

They are salty in flavour, more so than other types of fish, which makes them a perfect addition to a chicken Caesar salad. You'll also find them in many pasta dishes and on top of pizzas.

Herring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Herring is the Marmite of fish - you either love it or you hate it. But if you love it, then we have good news - it's very high in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamin D, which are all essentials for a healthy body.

This fish is best served pickled, smoked, or grilled with a delicious mustard sauce. It's a strong flavour, but a popular one in Canadian, Nordic, Dutch, and Polish cuisine.

Flaxseeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to get more omega-3 fatty acids into your diet is to buy some flaxseeds and scatter them on top of your eggs in the morning, protein smoothies, or mix them in with your pasta sauces.

Flaxseeds are very rich in ALA, a fatty acid found in plants, which is great for brain and heart health.

Chia seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly to flaxseeds, chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They are also high in fibre and antioxidants, as well as being very small. So, they are perfect for adding to foods you already eat. You'll hardly notice them there.

You could add them to your morning porridge, smoothies or yogurt bowls, or make chia pudding with them.

Walnuts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walnuts are just one of the nut types also high in ALA, the omega-3 fatty acid found in plants. These versatile nuts are also rich in healthy fats, which are beneficial for heart health.

It's easy to pick up a bag to snack on throughout the day, or you could add them to your porridge, overnight oats, salads, or homemade baked foods - like cookies or flapjacks.

Soybeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soybeans are easy to add to smoothies, stir-fries, and soups. But as well as being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, soybeans are full of phytoestrogens, which have been proven to aid those going through perimenopause. They're also rich in fibre and are a good source of vegan plant protein.

Flaxseed oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swap your extra virgin olive oil for a flaxseed oil and reap the benefits of even more omega-3 fatty acids. This type of oil is rich in ALA, a type of omega 3 found in plants and it has a mild but distinctly nutty flavour with a crisp finish.

It's perfect for adding to smoothies and pasta sauces or using in salad dressings with grilled meats and vegetables.

Edamame

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While not as rich in omega-3 fatty acids compared to some of the other foods on the list, edamame is still a good addition to any meal to reap the healthy benefits of omega-3. These small green beans are also packed with fibre and protein as well.

There's 400mg of omega-3 in one cup (about 78g) of edamame beans.

Canola oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canola oil has a neutral taste, making it a useful addition to any kitchen for cooking. It's full of heart-healthy benefits as well, being a good source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids.

It makes for a great salad dressing addition too, pairing well with beets - another omega-3-rich food.

Walnut oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walnut oil is very rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It's an excellent source of ALA in particular, which is the omega-3 type found in plants. Unlike other types of plant oils though, it has a distinct flavour, making it a good one to use as a dressing for salads.

Seaweed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seaweed is another food rich in omega-3. While it varies on the type, you'll find over half the fat content is made up of these important fatty acids.

These days, you can find seaweed in your local supermarket and regular high-street restaurants, so it's easily incorporated into your daily diet with sushi, as a garnish, or in salads.

Cranberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cranberries are one of the more sour berries, but they make great toppings for smoothies, smoothie bowls, porridge, and so much more.

They only contain a small amount of ALA, a fatty acid found only in plants, but are also rich in antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation.

Beef

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We often think of fish as the go-to for omega-3 animal products, so it might surprise you to know that grass-fed beef is also a good source of fatty acids with up to 150mg per 85g serving.

The 'grass-fed' element is key though. Regular beef isn't as high in omega-3s because grass, which you wouldn't eat on its own as a human but cows do, is very rich in the fatty acids.

Pumpkin seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pumpkin seeds are rich in ALA, so they're a great source of omega-3. They are also rich in zinc, antioxidants, and magnesium. Together, these simple seeds can help maintain heart, skin, and brain health with the benefits these nutrients have for the body.

You'll find pumpkin seeds in most mixed seed packets and they're easy to scatter on top of salads or to add into porridge, overnight oats, or even pasta and rice dishes. You could also add them into baked good for an extra crunch.

Caviar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caviar might be a slightly more expensive way to get your fill of omega-3 but if you're planning on treating yourself, this is an extra reason to. Caviar - or fish roe - is an excellent source of DHA (a fatty acid that comes from fish) and is a good quality source of protein.

If blinis aren't your thing (or you're not planning on having a dinner party anytime soon), you could add caviar to your eggs or pasta dishes for a fishy garnish.

Eggs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eggs, only when pasture-raised, are also an excellent source of omega-3. Much like grass-fed beef, pasture-raised eggs are richer in the fatty acids because the hens have been able to feed on the grass outdoors - and grass is very rich in omega-3.

Given that eggs are one of the most versatile foods around, your options are endless. Scramble them, boil them, fry them, or turn them into an omelette for breakfast. Boil them and add them to salads for lunch.

Mussels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that most types of fish are very high in omega-3 fatty acids, it won't surprise you to learn that mussels - a type of shellfish - also carry this benefit. As well as offering about 1000mg per 85g, these molluscs are high in protein and iron.

As well as choosing them in a restaurant, you can get your fill of omega-3 from mussels by cooking them at home. Just be sure to double-check the sell-by date and follow the cooking instructions very carefully.

Almonds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for an omega-3-rich snack? Take a handful of almonds. These nuts have about 50mg of omega-3 per 28g, so they're relatively high in the important fatty acids. They are also packed with fibre, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system, and magnesium, which can aid sleep.

Almonds are also one of the most palatable nuts, so they're easy to add to various dishes without changing the flavour. Blend them up with other ingredients to create soups, sauces, curries, smoothies, or chop them up small and use them as a salad topping.

Blackberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berries are perhaps one of the most underrated fruits when it comes to getting more vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in your diet. Blackberries are only small - and get even smaller when you cook or blend them - and are packed with omega-3s, fibre, potassium, sodium, magnesium, and so much more.

As well as adding them into a blender to make a smoothie with your pick of the best protein powder for women as a breakfast option, you could bake your blackberries into baked oats or muffins as a sweet treat.

Kale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We know that leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are good for us - but we should prioritise them for more than just their iron content. Kale might be slightly less palatable than spinach, but it's certainly more flavourful.

As well as offering some omega-3, though not as much as other foods on the list, it's rich in fibre, vitamin K, and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation.

Spinach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spinach is rich in ALA, a type of omega-3 found in plants. While you'll find more in other foods like fish and nuts, spinach is one of the easiest vegetables to include in your diet, given its neutral taste and creamy texture when blended.

Spinach is also rich in other useful nutrients like iron, vitamin C, vitamin B, and magniesum, which is a natural sleep aid.

Avocados

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like spinach, avocado doesn't have the highest omega-3 of all the vegetables but given it's a very popular food, it's certainly worth noting.

Avocados offer about 112mg of omega-3 per half of the fruit, but can still offer heart-healthy benefits by helping to lower the risk of heart disease.

They also have other important nutrients like fibre and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and protect your vision as you age.

Sweet potatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweet potatoes are the bright orange potato alternative actually worth including in your diet if you're looking to make healthier eating choices. They are rich in ALA, a type of fatty acid only found in plants which has been proven to help reduce the risk of heart disease, and also offer plenty of antioxidants, fibre, and important vitamins.

You can cook them just the way you would regular potatoes as well, making them a practical alternative for chips and roast potatoes to liven up your Sunday dinner. They blend well, making them a good choice for soups, curries, and sauces.

Pistachios

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pistachios are a favourite for many people of the nut family, being rich in flavour and smooth in texture. Add a sprinkle of salt and you've got yourself a nutritious, omega-3-rich snack. These nuts are also rich in protein, which can help support your muscles and keep you fuller for longer.

As well as simply snacking on them though, pistachios can be made into a deliciously smooth pesto. They also work well chopped up as a salad topping.

Coconut oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We often talk about the benefits of coconut oil for our hair - but its traditional use as a cooking ingredient shouldn't be sidelined. Coconut oil is relatively rich in omega-3, containing medium-chain triglycerides (or MCTs for short). As well as being beneficial for heart health, these particular fatty acids can help you maintain a good metabolism and aid weight management.

Reduced inflammation and improved brain function are also on the list of benefits, so add a coconuty finish your meal the next time you're cooking. But, to get the most from the oil, you should avoid cooking it to temperatures where it starts to smoke.

Hemp seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might be more used to chia or pumpkin seeds in your porridge and smoothies, but hemp seeds are a great alternative, being made up of over 30% fat.

They're rich in ALA, a type of fatty acid found in plants only, and linoleic acid - aka. omega-6. Both of these can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Turmeric

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turmeric is often called a 'superfood' because it's so beneficial for our health. The spice contains curcumin, a naturally-occuring compound that's full of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, it's also relatively rich in omega-3 and very easy to add to your meals.

You could add it to soups, curries, pasta sauces, rice dishes, roast dinners, baked foods, and even your morning coffee very easily.

Cabbage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not everyone's favourite vegetable by a long shot - especially if it has to be cooked in your kitchen - but cabbage is another vegetable rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It's also full of other vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, so it's worth adding to your shopping list.

You don't just have to boil cabbage to make the most of the benefits either - you could eat it raw by adding it to tacos and salads, or stir-fry it with some soy sauce or garlic. Add some seeds for an extra omega-3-rich crunch.