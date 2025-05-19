Delicious, tried and tested low FODMAP meal ideas

The low FODMAP diet has a bad reputation. People only get put on it for short periods, so chefs and big chains don't always cater to the diet, leaving many of us living off rice and tofu. Don't despair, though - my plate is overflowing with low FODMAP meal ideas.

I was put on the low FODMAP diet a year ago and have since been put back on it multiple times. As a keen baker and enthusiastic foodie, I have dedicated a lot of time and energy into recreating the foods that I crave, but in low FODMAP form.

Whether you're looking for meal ideas or trying to find a way to cook for someone you love who's on the diet, here are my tried-and-tested suggestions. It doesn't have to be about endurance on the low FODMAP diet, it can be about enjoyment. So much so, you won't even notice you need to come off it.

Low FODMAP meal ideas

Poke bowl

(Image credit: Justin Ong via Getty Images)

The humble poke bowl has exploded in popularity over the last few years and I hate to be that person, but I was enjoying these decades before you could find one in your local restaurant.

Not every poke bowl will be low FODMAP, as some places will add ingredients like garlic, mango, and onion, as well as traditional sauces, which are often made with honey. My signature bowl has a base of rice, protein (tofu for me, but you could have salmon or tuna), and then carrots, cucumber, snap peas, and tamari.

If you're feeling fancy, sesame oil and seaweed also make lovely additions.

Chili Con Carne

(Image credit: Cavan Images via Getty Images)

Traditional chilli con carne is not low FODMAP because it's packed with garlic, onions, and red kidney beans. As soon as my brain clocked this, it was all I could think about, so I refined and adapted my favourite recipe to make one that I could have on my diet.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The key is to get your spices right. Beef is low FODMAP (so are some vegan mince alternatives), so you can cook it with chilli pepper, smoked paprika, cumin, and oregano. I add tinned tomatoes, peppers, carrots, black beans, and any other low FODMAP vegetables that I have in the house. Then, you can garnish with the green part of your spring onions and a vegan yoghurt or creme fraiche.

Pasta Salad

(Image credit: Claudia Totir via Getty Images)

Another old faithful for easy, bulk meal prepping is my trusty pasta salad, You can riff off this in whichever way you want and that's what's so great about it. The important thing to remember is that traditional wheat-based pasta isn't low FODMAP, so you'll need to find a gluten-free alternative. These days, there are great options made from rice, corn, quinoa, and chickpeas and big brands have them stocked in the supermarket too.

Once you've got the pasta, drizzle over olive oil, and toss in your roasted vegetables. Simple.

Noodle Stir Fry

(Image credit: Ben Monk via Getty Images)

Stir fry and noodles don't need to be struck off the list, there are just some simple swaps you'll need to make. As with pasta, some noodles that are made from wheat are high in FODMAPs, but you can choose rice noodles, soba noodles, or gluten-free noodles instead.

Be careful about the toppings and make sure that your broth has been prepared with FODMAP-friendly ingredients, such as chicken or portobello mushrooms.

Fish and chips

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

This is a public announcement: fish and chips are in fact low FODMAP. The fish is totally fine, which gets a tick for low FODMAP. The chips are generally low FODMAP, but steer clear of seasoning because this often has garlic or onion in. Then, the most important part is the batter. Make sure yours is gluten-free and you can enjoy fish and chips in low FODMAP bliss.

If you're not sure about the batter, opt for grilled or steamed fish and use a lemon wedge for flavour.

Grilled sea bass with steamed vegetables

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

If you've done your research into the best low FODMAP recipes, you'll have seen sea bass come up time and time again. I had to include it here just in case you've missed it, because this is such a delicious and healthy meal to include in your diet. You can grill or steam the sea bass and then pair it with your favourite vegetables.

I always make sure to scatter capers, lemon, salt, and olive oil over mine, because you get a lot of flavour generally, but this helps to give the dish that extra lift.

Roasted aubergine

(Image credit: Erika Bunea 500px via Getty Images)

Think of a roasted aubergine as your blank canvas for recipes and cooking. Slice these in half, drizzle them in olive oil, and then season with the spices and vegetables that get you excited. Sometimes I go Italian with basil and tomato and sometimes I lean towards the Ottolenghi-style recipe with olives, lemon, quinoa, mint, and almonds.

Make sure you keep an eye on your toppings, as almonds, for example, are limited in how many you can consume. However, with an aubergine, the world is your oyster.

Risotto

(Image credit: Cris Cantón via Getty Images)

Honestly, I had written risotto off the list when I first went low FODMAP, but my dad found a recipe that switched out the stock for a low FODMAP alternative. Since then, I've been whipping up Portobello mushroom and white wine risottos regularly. You can add other low FODMAP flavours to yours.

I've seen bacon risottos as well as ones with a controlled amount of peas, mint, and ham. This is all fine if you keep an eye on quantities.

Soup

(Image credit: Cris Cantón via Getty Images)

Soup sounds like a pretty broad product category, because it is. In the early days of my low FODMAP diet, it was the stuff that I lived off. I've made a carrot, coconut, and ginger recipe that fooled the whole family, as well as sweet pepper and tomato, ham and potato, pumpkin soup, and carrot and fennel.

It's easy to do, but don't make the mistake of throwing in a stock cube, as these are rarely low FODMAP friendly. The other seasoning and ingredients just need to work a little bit harder. And keep the salt and pepper nearby.

Minestrone

(Image credit: Enrique Díaz 7cero via Getty Images)

Minestrone is a delicious riff off the soup supremacy that has taken me through many a low FODMAP lunch. The key to making a delicious minestrone lies in your substitutes. Replace the beans with your chickpeas, use gluten-free pasta, and the green ends of leeks and spring onions. The rest should be low FODMAP anyway: carrots, tomato paste, chopped vegetables, oregano and thyme.

If you need some help choosing your vegetables, use potatoes, yellow squash, courgettes, pumpkin, and spinach.

Quinoa salad

(Image credit: Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images)

A quinoa salad is an excellent low FODMAP meal because quinoa is naturally low in fermentable carbohydrates, making it gentle on the digestive system. This protein-rich grain provides essential nutrients like fibre, magnesium, and iron without triggering bloating. By combining quinoa with low FODMAP vegetables like cucumber, bell peppers, and spinach, and using a simple olive oil and lemon dressing, you create a balanced, gut-friendly meal.

Make sure you've got some nice dressings and seasonings to hand.

Salad

(Image credit: Nadiia Borovenko via Getty Images)

I know salad doesn't sound like the most fun low FODMAP meal, but it's a really great way to get your vitamins and minerals in. A regular salad allows for complete customisation using gut-friendly ingredients.

Base your salad on low FODMAP greens like spinach or iceberg lettuce, and add safe vegetables like cucumber, carrots, and bell peppers. For protein, choose grilled chicken, tofu, or hard-boiled eggs. Use a simple olive oil and lemon dressing, avoiding high FODMAP toppings like croutons or garlic. This ensures a nutritious, digestive-friendly meal.

Vegetable Traybake

(Image credit: BURCU ATALAY TANKUT via Getty Images)

A one-dish meal is everyone's dream. You've got minimal prep, not much washing up, and a big batch of food. I have done lots of low FODMAP tray bakes because they are just so easy. My go-to is carrots, courgettes, bell peppers, and squash. The beauty of this is that you can choose vegetables that are in season, so there might be a time when you want to use leek greens and another time for parsnips.

Just make sure you've got your salt, pepper, and olive oil to hand so that you can season everything into deliciousness.

Scrambled eggs

(Image credit: Thai Liang Lim via Getty Images)

Scrambled eggs are a low FODMAP lifesaver — quick, comforting, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're rushing through a busy morning or craving something cosy for dinner, they’ve got your back. Whisk them up with a splash of lactose-free milk for extra creaminess, and throw in fresh herbs like chives for a pop of flavour.

Pair with gluten-free toast or a handful of baby spinach, and you've got a gut-friendly meal that feels like a hug on a plate; simple, satisfying, and soothing. Chives are low FODMAP too, so you can sprinkle these on top for some extra colour.

Baked sweet potato

(Image credit: DronG via Getty Images)

This doesn’t have to be exclusive to a sweet potato. You could use a normal potato or butternut squash if that takes your fancy, but this is such an easy place to start any meal. Cut it in half, roast it in the oven, and then fill it with whatever you want. I go for vegan butter and vegan cheese if I’m busy, but you could equally do some tuna, minced beef, shredded chicken, and some vegetables. Alternatively, you could just have it plain.

Sometimes, it’s the simple things in life. Always keep a sprinkling of vegan cheese nearby, though.

Omelette

(Image credit: Savannah Wishart via Getty Images)

The classic omelette makes for an easy and filling low FODMAP meal. I’ve taken to making mine with garlic-infused oil, but if you don’t have any, you can still get a great dish from a little salt, some diced peppers, olives, crumbled feta, and spinach. That’s not a set-in-stone combination. I’ve seen plenty of people add in bacon, for example, so you can play around with the omelette flavours and colours.

Some even like sprinkling in vegan cheese, which has got a lot better than its reputation would suggest.

Veggie pots

(Image credit: Joan Ransley via Getty Images)

These look like they should be breakfasts, but they’re actually a really easy lunch. If you cook some quinoa, put it at the bottom of a jar or bowl and then pack your veggies, vegan yoghurt, and other herbs and condiments on top, you can get a delicious jar to crunch through. I like to scatter sesame seeds or toasted walnuts on top of mine, because it gives a really nice extra crunch.

A squeeze of lemon or some nice fermented kimchi (look out for low FODMAP options) goes well in here, and then, when you start to reintroduce more foods in your diet, you can add them here.

Shakshuka

(Image credit: Natalia Gdovskaia via Getty Images)

Shakshuka is almost already accidentally low FODMAP, which is really helpful if you don’t want to compromise on your old recipe. You’ll need to swap out your onion for chopped dark green leek leaves and try to get your hands on some garlic infused oil (they actually sell it in plenty of big supermarkets these days) and you can use your tomatoes, cumin, rice, peppers, and feta cheese to whip up a meal that looks as beautiful as it tastes.

I always say that the secret to sensational shakshuka really lies in your skillet, so make sure that you’re using a good one.

Smoothie

(Image credit: Stela Badea 500px via Getty Images)

I don’t know what I would have done without smoothies when I first went low FODMAP. They feel really gentle on the stomach and digestion, which takes a mental load off too. I used a lot of pineapple, spinach, almond milk, and peanut butter blends, but blueberries, raspberries, and a few oats will also go down well.

If you want to turn yours into a protein smoothie, Form make low FODMAP protein powders that are an easy way to get something extra bulk and substance into your drink. Chia seeds and flax seeds work well too.

Cookies

(Image credit: VeselovaElena via Getty Images)

Whilst your classic cookie isn’t low FODMAP, you better believe that I’ve made a recipe that ensures it is. I’m actually a bit famous for my low FODMAP cookies, but I should warn you that they’re ‘healthy’ ones too. I take olive oil, gluten free flour, dark chocolate (be careful of the type), vanilla, and salt, mix it together and then scoop out balls to bake. They’re chunky, but deliciously moreish.

You can add sugar syrups such as agar, but make sure that you keep the texture consistent by adding in more flour to balance it out.

Burger

(Image credit: coldsnowstorm via Getty Images)

Yorkshire puddings are an iconic staple in my (and plenty of other Brits' diets). When I turned to low FODMAP, this is one of the first recipes that I worked on. You'll need to swap regular flour for a gluten-free blend, and use lactose-free milk to keep things light on your digestive system. Whisk up your batter until smooth, pour it into sizzling hot oil, and bake until golden, puffy perfection.

Serve them alongside a roast dinner with low FODMAP sides like roasted carrots and green beans, and you’ve got that classic Sunday comfort without the bloat.

Yorkshire pudding

(Image credit: Diana Miller via Getty Images)

I quickly became fed up with missing out on burgers because I was low FODMAP, when actually it’s really easy. If you eat meat, you can make your own patties using simple ground beef. If you’re veggie, Monash University has a great recipe that uses potato, rice, gluten free bread crumbs, carrot, courgette, and different spices.

Make sure you grab a gluten-free bun and you’ll be on your way to a delicious barbecue. You can roast nice vegetables to have as a side or go for some chips.

Curry

(Image credit: d3sign via Getty Images)

Most curries come packed with high FODMAP ingredients: garlic, onion, lentils, and the likes. However, if you turn your hand to more aromatic spices, are careful with your coconut, and bring in butternut squash, for example, you can make a delicious low FODMAP curry.

My favourite recipe uses garlic-infused oil, ginger, curry leaves, garam masala, coconut milk, and tomatoes. You can add chicken, tofu, and vegetables to complete yours. It’s an impressive dish to make low FODMAP and an easy one to meal prep.

Lasagne

(Image credit: Anne DEL SOCORRO via Getty Images)

I couldn’t say goodbye to lasagne and it doesn’t take much to turn it into a low FODMAP meal either. You can keep lots of the core elements: beef, chopped tomatoes, herbs, and courgette. Then, what you’ll need to do is buy gluten-free pasta sheets and make a white sauce with vegan alternatives to your normal choices. Go for dairy-free butter, cheese, and milk, then make sure you have gluten-free flour too.

I add mustard for flavour and my lasagne has had many a compliment as a result.

Yoghurt bowl

(Image credit: SimpleImages via Getty Images)

You may have thought that these were out of the question, but if you are careful with your portion sizes, you can still include them in your diet. Vegan yoghurts tend to be low FODMAP, so you can have these as an almost limitless base, but Greek yoghurt is also okay in a serving of less than 200g according to Monash University.

Top your bowl with FODMAP-friendly fruits such as blueberries, oranges, cantaloupe melon, grapes, and pineapple as well as chia seeds and a gluten-free granola and you have a delicious treat to look forward to in the morning or after your meal. Some gluten-free cereals are low FODMAP, so you could mix these in too.

Porridge

(Image credit: Diana Miller via Getty Images)

Another staple that it’s good to have on your low FODMAP team is porridge. It’s worth noting that, while oats in their natural form are low FODMAP, in processing, they might come into contact with gluten. If you want to play it safe, make sure that you’re buying gluten-free oats and then also keep an eye on portion sizes.

People typically recommend sticking to 43g, and, for the sake of not having to reset your diet, it might be worth measuring out your oats. Don't forget that you can add blueberries and seeds for extra colour and nutrition.

Roast chicken and olives

(Image credit: Johner Images via Getty Images)

Roast chicken and olives are a low FODMAP dream team—hearty, flavourful, and perfect for an effortless, gut-friendly meal. Think of juicy, golden roast chicken with crispy skin, paired with briny, tangy olives that add a burst of savoury goodness. It’s a dish that feels fancy but is ridiculously simple to pull together.

Serve it with a side of roasted carrots or a fresh green salad, and you've got a comforting, bloat-free feast that’s as delicious on a weeknight as it is for a cosy weekend dinner.

Grilled halloumi

(Image credit: NataBene via Getty Images)

Craving something salty, golden, and oh-so-satisfying? Grilled halloumi is your low FODMAP hero. That squeaky, caramelised cheese is a flavour bomb on its own, but it shines even brighter with the right sides. Think a fresh spinach salad with a zesty lemon olive oil dressing, roasted carrots for a touch of sweetness, or crispy potato wedges sprinkled with herbs. It’s a quick, comforting meal that feels indulgent without any digestive drama.

Cottage pie

(Image credit: Anne DEL SOCORRO via Getty Images)

I fell in love with this when my mother-in-law made it for me early on in my low FODMAP days, She proved that cottage pie can absolutely be low FODMAP with a few simple swaps. Start with lean ground beef, but skip the onion and garlic—use the green parts of spring onions and garlic-infused oil for flavour instead.

Then, load up on low FODMAP veggies like carrots, green beans, and zucchini, and top it with creamy mashed potatoes made with lactose-free milk and butter. It’s everything you love about this classic dish, just easier on your gut.

Sandwich

(Image credit: NataliaAlkema via Getty Images)

Who says sandwiches are off the menu on a low FODMAP diet? With a few clever swaps, they’re still the perfect comfort food. Start with gluten-free bread, then layer on lean proteins like roasted chicken, turkey, or eggs. Add fresh, crunchy low FODMAP veggies like cucumber, spinach, and red pepper. Spread on a bit of lactose-free butter or a dollop of mustard for a kick, and you’re sorted.

Whether it’s a quick lunch or a lazy picnic essential, your sandwich can be satisfying without the tummy troubles.

Potato salad

(Image credit: Zoryana Ivchenko via Getty Images)

I know I'm not the only one who loves a potato salad and it's a super easy, filling side to have when you're going round to someone else's house, especially in the summer time. You won't need to make many swaps to get this perfect. You can use your potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, chives, and mayonnaise. This will keep for ages in the fridge and it travels well.

I could eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day all summer long. I've even seen people adding in some ham for extra protein.

Banana bread

(Image credit: Karl Tapales via Getty Images)

Bananas are a funny one if you're on the low FODMAP diet. You can have them, but they need to be unripe. If you account for that, substitute out flour for gluten-free flour and blended oats, and ensure you use a vegan or vegetable-based butter, you have a beautiful, moist banana bread.

It might take some adjusting to the flavours, as this will be a lot less sweet than your typical banana bread, but it makes a wonderful snack. Pair it with peanut butter for the ultimate snack or a filling breakfast.

Nachos and dip

(Image credit: Claudia Totir via Getty Images)

Corn chips are low FODMAP, which is great if you want to freestyle some nachos or a nice snack to eat in the evening. One of my go-to low FODMAP snacks is corn chips with smashed avocado. I call it that instead of guacamole as there are lots of companies that will put red onion in their guacamole, making it a high FODMAP food.

If you crush the avocado yourself with some lime and salt, it will make for a really tasty dip. You could also have some vegan yoghurt with chopped coriander to mix things up.

Sweetcorn fritters

(Image credit: from_my_point_of_view via Getty Images)

Lots of people who are on low FODMAP diets will avoid sweetcorn, but you are allowed to have it in small quantities. That's why you'll see plenty of recipes and recipe books that recommend making them for a snack or for a meal.

You'll need an egg, gluten-free flour, paprika and cumin. If you want to add some colour, you could grate a carrot into the fritter mix and add red bell peppers or chives. They're surprisingly quick to make and are a satisfying choice when you need a quick and easy meal for all the family.