Banoffee stack or fruity granola? Here's two very different Pancake Day options - we can't decide which we love the most

It’s almost Shrove Tuesday, which means one very important decision: are you going to totally indulge or keep things a little lighter (while still feeling like a treat)? This year, we’re serving up two very different but equally tempting pancake ideas.

On one hand, there’s the ultimate banoffee-style pancake stack. A delicious mix of fluffy cocoa pancakes with whipped cream, sliced bananas, salted caramel and chopped Crunchie bars for extra crunch. It’s rich, nostalgic and unapologetically indulgent.

On the other hand, a colourful pancake board that feels generous but balanced. With homemade granola, fruit compote, Greek yogurt and berries, it’s ideal for feeding a crowd. It’s lighter, fresher and still feels special, with plenty of mix-and-match toppings.

Both are easy to pull together and guaranteed to make Pancake Day feel like a real occasion, say Food Director Jen Bedloe. "Why not treat yourself to the layers of chocolate and caramel on Shrove Tuesday - and the fruit and granola platter for a weekend brunch? It's the best of both worlds."

Banoffee pancake stack

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4-6 | Ready in 40 mins

Per serving (based on 6): 673 cals, 41g fat, 24g sat fat, 61g carbs

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

225g self raising flour

25g cocoa powder

75g caster sugar

4 medium free-range eggs, separated

300ml buttermilk

30g butter, for cooking

For the rest:

300g double cream, softly whipped

2-3 bananas, sliced

4-5tbsp salted caramel

2 x 32g Crunchie bars, chopped

Methods

Melt a little butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add 2-3 ladlefuls of the batter to the pan (about 60ml each). Cook for 2 mins until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook for a further 2 mins, until cooked through. Repeat with the remaining batter, to make about 12-16 pancakes. 4 Serve the pancakes stacked up (2-3 per person), layered with the cream, banana, caramel and chopped Crunchies.

Pancake board

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 6-8 (Makes 16 pancakes) | Ready in 45 mins, plus resting the batter

Per serving (based on 8): 500 cals, 17g fat, 6g sat fat, 76g carbs

INGREDIENTS

For the granola:

1tbsp vegetable oil

75ml maple syrup

150g rolled oats

50g nuts and seeds; we used a mixture of hazelnuts, pistachios and pumpkin seeds

2tbsp cocoa nibs

1tbsp demerara sugar

Pared zest ½ orange

4tbsp dark chocolate chips

For the compote:

400g forced rhubarb, cut into 2cm chunks

200g strawberries, hulled and cut into wedges

150g golden caster sugar

1 star anise

For the pancakes:

250g self-raising flour

25g caster sugar

300ml semi-skimmed milk

1 medium free-range egg

To serve:

Strained Greek yogurt, maple syrup, chopped pistachios and mixed fresh berries

Method

Stack the pancakes on a plate, cooking until all the batter is used up. Keep them warm in a low oven until ready to serve. 6 Arrange the warm pancakes on a large board and serve with the granola, compote, yogurt, maple syrup, pistachios and berries.