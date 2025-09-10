How to make Michelin-Star chef Chantelle Nicholson’s vegan mushroom pâté - with smoky tea jelly

Discover how to make a restaurant-quality mushroom pâté that’s completely plant-based, easy to prep ahead, and guaranteed to impress at any dinner party. In this video, chef and restaurateur Chantelle Nicholson shows how to transform humble mushrooms into a velvety, umami-rich spread, topped with a striking Lapsang Souchong jelly for an elegant finish.

As the Michelin Green Star-winning chef behind Apricity in London, Chantelle is known for her creative, sustainable approach to cooking. Here, she shares her expert tips for fermenting mushrooms to unlock their natural depth of flavour - elevating this rustic dish into something truly special.

"Fermenting is the best technique you can use to create a pȃté, as it enhances the savouriness and overall flavour of its ingredients," says Chantelle, who uses this method to draw out the natural umami of mushrooms.

Chantelle then tops the pȃté with a tea-infused jelly to give a unique finish to a familiar dish. "The Lapsang Souchong jelly that is used to layer on top of the base of your pȃté provides this wonderful smokiness to it, which, when combined, makes a beautiful combination of earthy flavours," says Chantelle.

How to make Chantelle Nicholson’s mushroom pȃté

Ingredients:

250g Chestnut mushrooms, finely sliced

300g flat cap mushrooms, finely sliced

2 banana shallots, peeled and finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated

½ bunch of fresh thyme, plus extra for garnishing

50ml olive oil

100ml rice milk (or non-dairy milk such as almond or oat, etc)

25ml Madeira wine

1 tsp salt

Freshly milled black pepper

For the Lapsang Souchong jelly:

250ml boiling water

1 tbsp Lapsang Souchong tea

3 tsps maple syrup

25ml Madeira wine

½ of a 6.5g sachet of Vege-Gel (vegan gelatine)

Preparation

This vegetarian recipe requires some patience – it needs to be prepped ahead of time as it takes a minimum of three days to ferment in order to get the best flavour. On the plus side, it means you only have the jelly to make on the day you’re entertaining.

Once you have made the pȃté, store the mixture in a glass jar and let it ferment at room temperature for at least three days. You can then blend the pȃté, then allow it to set in the fridge while you make the Lapsang Souchong jelly.

When the Lapsang Souchong jelly is ready, pour it gently over the pȃté and allow it to set in the fridge for another hour until this divine dish is ready to serve.

Method

Step 1

Place all the ingredients for the mushroom pȃté in a large mixing bowl. Using your hands, mix everything together and massage the mushrooms so they begin to break down. Place in a glass jar and pack tight. Cover with clingfilm and leave at room temperature for 3 days.

Step 2

After three days, pour the contents of the jar into a colander and allow the majority of the liquid to drain off. Reserve the liquid and set aside and remove the thyme – set this aside for later. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over a moderate to high heat and add the contents of the colander. Cook the mushrooms for 10 minutes until they reduce into a caramelised, sticky pȃté. Add the reserved liquid from the fermentation and cook for a further 10 minutes until the liquid is almost evaporated.

Step 3

Place the contents of the saucepan into a blender. Blend but make sure there is still a little bit of texture for some bite – you don’t want to mixture to be completely smooth. Transfer to a mould or tin, approximately 19cm x 12cm and, with a spatula, smooth the top and place in the fridge for 2 hours.

Step 4

For the jelly, bring 250ml water to the boil. Add the tea and steep the liquid for a couple of minutes. Add maple syrup for sweetness, the Madeira, then the Vege-Gel. Whisk well and quickly and leave to sit for 6 minutes. Whisk well again then strain through a fine sieve.

Step 5

Remove the pȃté from the fridge and carefully pour the jelly on top. Pick the leaves from the reserved thyme for extra flavour and some greenery, and place on top of the jelly. Refrigerate for two hours. Serve with crispy toast, crusty bread or fancy crackers.

FAQs about making homemade pȃté

Is pȃté healthy?

While pâté is naturally rich and best enjoyed in moderation, this plant-based version is lighter than traditional meat pâtés. Mushrooms are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and key minerals like selenium and potassium, while the fermentation process may add gut-friendly benefits. It’s a spread that feels indulgent but also delivers a nutritional boost. Meat versions are higher in iron, which can help to increase your energy, as well as vitamins A and B12, which support the immune and nervous systems.

Is it better to eat pȃté hot or cold?

Pȃté can be served hot or cold, depending on the event. Most pâtés, however, including this one, are best served chilled, as cooling allows the flavours to intensify. Remove it from the fridge about 30–60 minutes before serving to bring out its aroma and creaminess. For a cosy winter starter, you can gently warm it and pair it with toasted sourdough.

How do you serve pȃté?

Pȃté is the perfect light lunch or elegant appetizer. For lunch, simply spread it over some crusty bread or sourdough. If you’re serving pȃté at a dinner party, opt for some fancy crackers or homemade melba toast.

Elevate the presentation with thinly sliced pickled vegetables, microgreens, or edible flowers. It’s also a great addition to a cheese or charcuterie board for a striking plant-based option.

How to store homemade pȃté

Homemade pȃté has a shelf life of around a week if stored correctly. To ensure the pȃté stays fresh, keep it in a ceramic pot or dish, wrapped tightly in clingfilm, and store in the fridge.

You can also store pȃté in the freezer for up to three months. For ease, freeze your pȃté in portions – wrapped in a few layers of clingfilm to prevent the pȃté from absorbing other odours – and defrost in the fridge, not at room temperature.