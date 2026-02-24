One-pot wonders: 3 comforting dishes that are perfect for a cosy weekend
From creamy chowder to golden pot pies, these hearty classics are made for chilly evenings
Spring may be on the horizon, but there's still a definite chill in the air making this a perfect time for a proper one-pot dinner. These comforting classics are hearty, flavour-packed and designed to warm you from the inside out, whether it’s a bubbling spicy chicken pot pie, a creamy smoked seafood chowder or a rich pork goulash that’s been simmering low and slow.
“These are the kinds of recipes that feel generous and satisfying, without being complicated,” says woman&home food director Jen Bedloe. “A well-made one-pot dish builds flavour in layers, and that’s what makes it so comforting. They’re perfect for relaxed weekend cooking and even better when there are leftovers the next day.”
Spicy chicken pot pies
- Serves 4 | Prep 20 mins | Cook 20 mins
- Per serving: 800 cals, 48g fat, 24g sat fat, 44g carbs
A shop-bought curry paste adds maximum flavour with minimal effort. Once assembled, wrap the pies well, then freeze for up to one month. Cook from frozen, adding about 15 mins to the cooking time.
Ingredients
- 320g pack ready-rolled puff pastry
- 3tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 2-3tbsp Thai green curry paste
- 650g skinless chicken thighs, diced
- 2tbsp Thai fish sauce
- 2tbsp caster sugar
- 2tsp cornflour
- 50g button mushrooms, halved
- 250ml coconut cream
- 150g frozen peas, thawed
- 2tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- 1 medium free-range egg, beaten
- Lime wedges, to serve
- You will need:
- 4 x 250ml pie dishes/ramekins
Method
- 1 Cut the pastry into 4 equal rectangles. Using a pie dish as a template, cut from each a circle/oval shape a little larger than the top of the dish. Put them on a baking sheet, cover with a clean tea towel and chill.
- 2 Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and fry gently for 5 mins until soft. Add the curry paste, stirring for 1-2mins, then stir in the chicken and cook for a few minutes until evenly coated.
- 3 Add the fish sauce and sugar. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 mins. Mix the cornflour with 1tbsp water and add, followed by the mushrooms, coconut cream, peas and coriander. Bring to the boil, stirring, and cook for 2 mins until thickened. Cool for 20 mins.
- 4 Heat the oven to 190C Fan. Divide chicken mixture between the 4 pie dishes. Brush the rim with beaten egg and carefully press on the pastry. Flute around the rim, and pierce the centres with a knife.
- 5 Brush with beaten egg. Bake for 20 mins until the pastry is risen and golden. Serve with lime wedges.
Smoked seafood chowder
A rich and creamy fish stew to warm you up on chilly winter nights. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for 1-2 days. Gently reheat in portions to serve. It works well with mussels, hake and basa fillets too.
- Serves 4 | Prep 10 mins, plus cooling down | Cook 30 mins
- Per serving: 536 cals, 26g fat, 16g sat fat, 24g carbs
Ingredients
- 500g smoked haddock fillets
- 600ml chicken stock
- 300ml full-fat milk
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme, bashed
- 2 bay leaves, bashed
- 50g butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 sticks celery, sliced
- 350g potatoes, diced
- 350g peeled raw prawns, halved if large
- 250ml single cream
- 2tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- Crusty bread, to serve
Method
- 1 Put the haddock, stock, milk and herbs in a saucepan. Bring to the boil, then simmer gently for 5 mins until the fish is cooked. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Strain and reserve the poaching liquid. Skin and flake the fish.
- 2 Clean the saucepan and return to the heat. Add the butter, onions and celery, and fry over a medium heat for 5 mins until softened. Add the potatoes and poaching liquid. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer gently for 15 mins, until the potatoes are tender.
- 3 Stir in the prawns and cook for a further 2 mins. Then add the flaked fish, cream and parsley, and heat through for a final 2-3 mins. Season with cayenne pepper and serve with crusty bread.
Pork goulash
- Serves 4 | Prep 30 mins | Cook 1½-2 hourrs
- Per serving: 643 cals, 27g fat, 7g sat fat, 11g carbs
Serve this rich casserole with garlic bread or buttery mashed potatoes. This tastes even better if made ahead. It will keep for 2-3 days in the fridge, and freezes well too. Defrost (if frozen) and gently reheat until piping hot to serve.
Ingredients
- 1.5kg pork shoulder, cut into 3cm cubes, trimming and discarding any gristle or chunky fat
- 4tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1tbsp smoked paprika
- 2tsp dried oregano
- 1tsp caraway seeds
- 1tsp grated lemon zest
- 1ltr beef stock
- 3tbsp tomato puree
- 2tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Garlic bread, to serve
Method
- 1 Season the pork. Heat half the oil in a casserole dish. Fry pork, in batches, for 5 mins until browned on all sides. Set aside on a plate.
- 2 Add the remaining oil to the casserole and fry the onions, pepper and garlic for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the paprika, oregano, caraway seeds and lemon zest, cooking for a further 1 min.
- 3 Return the pork to the pan with the beef stock and tomato puree; season. Stir, then bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to a low simmer for 1½-2 hrs, until the pork is tender and the sauce thickened. Stir in the parsley, and serve with garlic bread, if liked.
Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and HOme, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.
An experienced recipe writer, food stylist and home economist, Jess honed her skills in print and digital food media, working with well known brands such as Great British Bake Off, Tastemade US and UK, Slimming World, Tesco, M&S, Tabasco, Baileys, Castello and Stella Artois to name a few; as well as a host of book titles.
