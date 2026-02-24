One-pot wonders: 3 comforting dishes that are perfect for a cosy weekend

Spring may be on the horizon, but there's still a definite chill in the air making this a perfect time for a proper one-pot dinner. These comforting classics are hearty, flavour-packed and designed to warm you from the inside out, whether it’s a bubbling spicy chicken pot pie, a creamy smoked seafood chowder or a rich pork goulash that’s been simmering low and slow.

“These are the kinds of recipes that feel generous and satisfying, without being complicated,” says woman&home food director Jen Bedloe. “A well-made one-pot dish builds flavour in layers, and that’s what makes it so comforting. They’re perfect for relaxed weekend cooking and even better when there are leftovers the next day.”

Spicy chicken pot pies

Image credit Ian Wallace, recipe and styling by Louise Pickford (Image credit: Ian Wallace, recipe and styling by Louise Pickford)

Serves 4 | Prep 20 mins | Cook 20 mins

Per serving: 800 cals, 48g fat, 24g sat fat, 44g carbs

A shop-bought curry paste adds maximum flavour with minimal effort. Once assembled, wrap the pies well, then freeze for up to one month. Cook from frozen, adding about 15 mins to the cooking time.

Ingredients

320g pack ready-rolled puff pastry

3tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

2-3tbsp Thai green curry paste

650g skinless chicken thighs, diced

2tbsp Thai fish sauce

2tbsp caster sugar

2tsp cornflour

50g button mushrooms, halved

250ml coconut cream

150g frozen peas, thawed

2tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 medium free-range egg, beaten

Lime wedges, to serve

You will need:

4 x 250ml pie dishes/ramekins

Method

Heat the oven to 190C Fan. Divide chicken mixture between the 4 pie dishes. Brush the rim with beaten egg and carefully press on the pastry. Flute around the rim, and pierce the centres with a knife. 5 Brush with beaten egg. Bake for 20 mins until the pastry is risen and golden. Serve with lime wedges.

Smoked seafood chowder

(Image credit: Ian Wallace, recipe and styling by Louise Pickford)

A rich and creamy fish stew to warm you up on chilly winter nights. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for 1-2 days. Gently reheat in portions to serve. It works well with mussels, hake and basa fillets too.

Serves 4 | Prep 10 mins, plus cooling down | Cook 30 mins

Per serving: 536 cals, 26g fat, 16g sat fat, 24g carbs

Ingredients

500g smoked haddock fillets

600ml chicken stock

300ml full-fat milk

2 sprigs fresh thyme, bashed

2 bay leaves, bashed

50g butter

1 onion, chopped

2 sticks celery, sliced

350g potatoes, diced

350g peeled raw prawns, halved if large

250ml single cream

2tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Pinch cayenne pepper

Crusty bread, to serve

Method

Clean the saucepan and return to the heat. Add the butter, onions and celery, and fry over a medium heat for 5 mins until softened. Add the potatoes and poaching liquid. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer gently for 15 mins, until the potatoes are tender. 3 Stir in the prawns and cook for a further 2 mins. Then add the flaked fish, cream and parsley, and heat through for a final 2-3 mins. Season with cayenne pepper and serve with crusty bread.

Pork goulash

(Image credit: Ian Wallace, recipe and styling by Louise Pickford)

Serves 4 | Prep 30 mins | Cook 1½-2 hourrs

Per serving: 643 cals, 27g fat, 7g sat fat, 11g carbs

Serve this rich casserole with garlic bread or buttery mashed potatoes. This tastes even better if made ahead. It will keep for 2-3 days in the fridge, and freezes well too. Defrost (if frozen) and gently reheat until piping hot to serve.

Ingredients

1.5kg pork shoulder, cut into 3cm cubes, trimming and discarding any gristle or chunky fat

4tbsp olive oil

2 onions, sliced

1 red pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1tbsp smoked paprika

2tsp dried oregano

1tsp caraway seeds

1tsp grated lemon zest

1ltr beef stock

3tbsp tomato puree

2tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Garlic bread, to serve

Method

Add the remaining oil to the casserole and fry the onions, pepper and garlic for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the paprika, oregano, caraway seeds and lemon zest, cooking for a further 1 min. 3 Return the pork to the pan with the beef stock and tomato puree; season. Stir, then bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to a low simmer for 1½-2 hrs, until the pork is tender and the sauce thickened. Stir in the parsley, and serve with garlic bread, if liked.

