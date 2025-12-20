Clodagh McKenna’s hearty winter soup is the easy pre-Christmas meal we’re making on Xmas Eve

Before all the stress of Christmas Day cooking, who really wants to be in the kitchen making elaborate winter dinners? We want to eat them, that’s for sure. But the actual cooking and then the washing up? We’d rather give a miss.

Luckily for us, Clodagh McKenna is on hand with an easy and delicious winter recipe that takes no time at all to make and calls for very few pots and pans – in fact, all you’ll need is one of your best cast iron pots.

Clodagh’s ribollita soup is ‘full of nourishment’ thanks to all the vegetables and beans in the recipe, with garlic, fresh basil and a sprinkling of chilli flakes giving it a hearty and ‘delicious’ taste. Plus, there’s no blending involved. Simply chop, simmer and serve – what a treat!

Shop Clodagh’s Kitchen Staples

Clodagh McKenna Clodagh's Happy Cooking: 100 Easy Recipes for Good Mood Food £13.86 (was £25) at Amazon The recipe for Clodagh’s ribollita soup comes from her cookbook, Clodagh's Happy Cooking, that came out earlier this year and is filled with hearty, nourishing recipes. M&S Cast Iron 2.6L Casserole Dish £38 at M&S If you haven't already got a cast iron casserole dish like Clodagh's on hand in the kitchen, you're missing out on a versatile and easy pot for making all sorts of meals in. This M&S one comes in a beautiful green hue that we love. Dunelm Cast Aluminium Shallow Casserole Dish, 28cm £42 at Dunelm This cast aluminuim casserole dish makes a great alternative to Clodagh's cast iron one, with its sage green glaze emulating the sleek and polished look of her cookwear.

Clodagh’s soup recipe couldn’t be more ‘simple,’ with her large casserole pot sitting over a medium heat as diced carrots, celery, onion, and garlic are seasoned with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then covered and cooked for 10 minutes in some olive oil.

Then, she adds vegetable stock, tinned tomatoes, and cannellini beans before cooking for five minutes. And now you’re already at the final step, where you stir in your chopped leafy greens and chilli flakes. Cook the soup down for a further three minutes, season with basil and you’re ready to serve the soup in warmed bowls.

With a delicious and easy meal on the go, we’ll be taking the time we’ve saved cooking to prepare ahead for our Christmas dinner. Using Jamie Oliver’s gravy trick that could save you 5 hours on Christmas day and Ruth Langsford easy, freezable cranberry sauce recipe, Christmas cooking has never been so easy.