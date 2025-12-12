Jamie Oliver's "get ahead gravy day" is here - his trick could save you 5 hours on Christmas day

Yes, it’s that time of year already. The Christmas countdown is officially on. Between festive lights, gift lists, and visions of roasties dancing in our heads, planning the big day can feel like a full-on kitchen marathon. Luckily, Jamie Oliver has a trick up his sleeve that promises to take a little of the stress out of your Christmas cooking: his famous Get Ahead Gravy. And this Saturday, the magic happens.

Jamie’s Get Ahead Gravy is one of those genius shortcuts that feels like cheating, in the best possible way. As with Jamie Oliver's Air Fryer hacks, the gravy trick is designed to save you time. In this case, it's up to five hours on the big day, it’s perfect for anyone who dreams of a leisurely Christmas lunch rather than a panicked, apron-covered dash around the kitchen. Think of it as prepping your festive flavour in advance so you can spend more time on your Christmas tablescape and less time at the hob.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a Christmas-first-timer, this trick is a joy to make, just like his easy roast dinner idea. With the right tools: a sturdy roasting tray, a good masher, and freezer-friendly containers, you can whip up your gravy with minimal fuss. Then it’s simply a case of freezing, defrosting, and finishing with turkey juices on the day. It’s a classic Jamie Oliver hack: fuss-free, flavour-packed, and guaranteed to make you look like a culinary superstar.

Jamie Oliver's Get Ahead Gravy: the process

Jamie’s Get Ahead Gravy first appeared in one of his recipe books over a decade ago, but it’s been a yearly ritual of his for twenty years. Traditionally prepped on the second Saturday of December, it’s designed to take the pressure off Christmas Day by getting all the flavour-building done early.

Jamie Oliver's Christmas Cookbook: In my home, we treat this like the Christmas Bible. Not only does it include the Get-Ahead Gravy Recipe, it has a sensational bacon sprout recipe, impressive vegetarian centrepiece options, and more. You have to test out the trifle too.

The technique is surprisingly simple: load a roasting tray with your favourite vegetables, nestle chicken on top, and roast until golden. Once done, the tray goes straight onto the hob on a low heat, where everything gets mashed into a rich, veggie-packed base. Add stock, give it a good stir, and then freeze in portioned containers. Come Christmas, simply defrost, add your turkey juices, and voila: gravy glory with zero last-minute stress. Of course, if you're after the details, here is the link to his gravy recipe. You'll want to read everything he has to say, substitutes and all.

The beauty of this method is in its flexibility. You don’t need to be precise or overthink it, in true Jamie style, it’s all about enjoying the process, tasting as you go, and trusting your instincts. And because it’s freezer-friendly, you can treat Saturday as a soft deadline, any time between now and Christmas Eve works just as well. Just remember: the earlier you make it, the more Christmas Day you save.

And if you want to check your cupboards, these are the three kitchen essentials you'll need to pull off Jamie's Get Ahead Gravy:

And if you want to check your cupboards, these are the three kitchen essentials you'll need to pull off Jamie's Get Ahead Gravy: a sturdy roasting tray, a good masher, and freezer-friendly containers.

What makes Jamie Oliver's Get Ahead Gravy a success?

The Get Ahead Gravy isn’t just a time-saver, it’s a flavour booster. Roasting the vegetables and chicken together creates a rich, caramelised depth that elevates your Christmas feast. It also gives home cooks a confidence boost: you can tackle the turkey, sides, and desserts without worrying about overcooking the gravy. And let’s face it, anything that saves hours while still tasting like a dream deserves a place in your festive kitchen rotation.

So, this Saturday, grab your roasting tin, don your favourite apron, and hop on the gravy train. Jamie’s Get Ahead Gravy is proof that a little prep goes a long way, leaving you more time to relax, sip mulled wine, and enjoy the best bit of Christmas cooking: tasting everything along the way.