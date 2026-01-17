I've been into Jamie Oliver's kitchen - here are the pans he actually cooks with

If you grew up watching The Naked Chef or planning midweek dinners around Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals, it won’t surprise you that Jamie Oliver’s own kitchen is stocked with practical, hard-working pans rather than flashy, restaurant-only kit. He’s always been a pioneer of cooking that works in real homes. And the cookware he uses follows the same recipe. But which pans does Jamie Oliver actually use?

I’ve met Jamie a handful of times over the past few years, and last year I even had the chance to step inside his kitchen while he taught me his foolproof roast dinner recipes. So when readers started asking which pans he reaches for at home, I didn’t need to guess. The answer was already at my fingertips (and, as it turns out, in my cupboards too).

Jamie has worked with Tefal for nearly 20 years, and his are some of the best induction pans you can buy. They're thoughtfully designed, sensibly priced and built for everyday cooking. Below, I’ll break down the exact pans Jamie uses, along with my own honest take after cooking with them for the past two years.

Which pans does Jamie Oliver use?

I won’t give you any half-baked answers: the pans Jamie Oliver uses at home are from the Ingenio collection, which he created in collaboration with Tefal nearly two decades ago. It’s a partnership he’s been open about from the start and one he still stands by today, using them in his cookery schools, for his books, and in his own kitchen.

As Jamie himself puts it,“I’ve been working with Tefal for nearly two decades now. I just love their pans, they’re my go-to at home for everyday cooking," he adds, "anything that helps me duck and dive in the kitchen is a winner. The detachable handle for this set of pans makes it so simple to start cooking something like a frittata or stew on the hob before transferring it to the oven to finish off. You can have several pans on the hob without handles getting in the way or grab a hot pan straight from the oven, then easily serve up at the table. Plus, everything stacks away super neatly. Genius.”

Here are the three key parts of the collection that you should know about:

Tefal Jamie Oliver 9 Piece Pan Set View at shop.tefal.co.uk $712.93 at Amazon This is the sweet spot in the whole Jamie Oliver Tefal Ingenio collection. You'll have four pans including a 28c frying pan, 24cm sauté pan, 16cm and 20cm saucepans as well as glass and preservation lids, all made from 18/10 stainless steel. Tefal Jamie Oliver Cook's Direct 5-piece Pan Set £99.50 at shop.tefal.co.uk If you're not sold on the detachable handle, this set is a stunning alternative. Crafted from stainless steel, polished for a professional look, they're guarenteed for 10 years. As with the Ingenio set, they'll transfer across hob types as well as moving in and out of the oven without a qualm. Tefal Jamie Oliver All In One Pan View at shop.tefal.co.uk Perfect for everything from stewing to roasting and baking, this pan rolls a whole range of cooking styles into one. It makes regular appearances on the chef's social media pages and comes with all the perks that his pan set boasts: it's dishwasher safe, compatible across all hobs, oven safe, and non-stick.

Some people are understandably sceptical about whether a celebrity chef really uses their endorsed cookware behind closed doors. But if there’s one thing that’s always been true of Jamie, it’s that he doesn’t put his name to anything he wouldn’t happily cook with himself. These pans are peak Jamie: practical, unfussy and designed to make everyday cooking feel easier rather than more complicated.

I first tested the Ingenio pans after spotting Jamie cooking with them on TV, and it didn’t take long to see why they’ve become such a fixture in his kitchen (and mine). Their standout USP is the detachable handle, which clips on and off securely, allowing you to move seamlessly from hob to oven to table. Jamie calls this the “hob-to-oven” way of cooking, and once you’ve tried it, it’s hard to go back. It also means you can stack your pan bases neatly inside each other in a cupboard without the handles getting in the way.

They're also lined with a durable titanium non-stick that hasn't scratched over the full two years that I've been using them. Their stainless steel build is guaranteed for 10 years, works across all hob types, and is dishwasher safe too. Can you see why they're some of the best stainless steel pans I've cooked in?

My first-hand experience with Jamie Oliver's Ingenio Pan set

You’ll often see Jamie deftly sliding an Ingenio pan from hob to oven, or spinning one across the counter while plating up a signature dish on his Instagram (I'll give you an example below). But how do they hold up in a real home kitchen, away from the cameras?

Two years ago, I started my search for the best induction and stainless-steel pans on the market to find the perfect set for my own kitchen, and I kept coming back to the Ingenio range. Living in a small flat, I quickly appreciated how neatly the pans stack into the cupboard.They’re versatile enough to work across different hob types, and cover all the bases for home cooking: ideal for confident-but-not-cheffy cooks who want results without fuss.

The detachable handle has been a personal winner for me, making it easy to move pans from hob to oven or table without breaking stride. That said, I know it can be divisive for more old-school cooks, but for anyone who likes their kitchen life tidy and flexible, it’s a clever touch that really earns its place.

If you want to read more about my experience with Jamie Oliver's pans, you can read my full Jamie Oliver Ingenio Pan Set review.

FAQs

Which food processor does Jamie Oliver use?

Time spent in Jamie Oliver’s kitchen has given me a pretty good handle on the kit he really loves and trusts. I’ve watched him, both on screen and in real life, put the Magimix 5200XL through its paces time and again. It also happens to be a firm favourite of Mary Berry’s. When two absolute heavyweights swear by the same food processor, I pay attention and after using it myself, I can safely say it’s one of the best food processors I’ve ever tested.

Is Jamie Oliver's serveware nice?

Another theme running through Jamie Oliver's Instagram is his serveware. When I was in his kitchen, we were too busy marvelling at his serving platter to pick up on the little details of plates and cups, but I've since started a collection based upon the pieces that he showcases on his Instagram. Here are some examples of how Jamie shows off his very own collection.

The Tefal Jamie Oliver Ingenio pans are smart, durable, and designed with real kitchens in mind, not just for show on TV. They’re easy to store, compatible across hob types, and genuinely make cooking less stressful. If you want pans that let you cook, serve and stack with minimal fuss, these are the ones to beat.

And while you don’t need celebrity endorsement to know this, having Jamie Oliver himself vouch for them doesn’t hurt, especially when he’s been happily cooking with the same set for almost 20 years. For a practical, versatile, and genuinely well-designed set of pans, you really can’t go wrong.