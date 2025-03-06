4 things that annoy me most when using my air fryer and how I work around them

If you own an air fryer, you know the relationship is complicated - equal parts love and frustration. While these compact ovens have revolutionised quick, healthier cooking, they're not without their quirks.

Thankfully, I've been using my air fryer for a long time now and like to consider myself somewhat of an expert. After testing some of the best air fryers on the market and making countless batches of chips and (finally) perfectly cooked chicken, I've battled the most common air fryer annoyances and developed simple workarounds that have saved my sanity. This experience has taught me exactly what you need to know before buying an air fryer of your own.

I've also chatted to fellow air fryer pros who have shared their in-depth knowhow about these irritating issues to help me compile this ultimate troubleshooting guide.

4 common air fryer annoyances and how to solve them

Whether you're a seasoned air fryer enthusiast or just unboxed your first one, these solutions to the four most frustrating air fryer problems will help you get the most out of this kitchen game-changer without the headaches. You can thank me later…

1. How much time is spent cleaning it

(Image credit: Future)

Cleaning an air fryer is more work than cleaning an oven. And yes, many air fryer parts are technically dishwasher-safe, but have you tried fitting that bulky basket and drawer into an already crowded dishwasher? I've lost count of how many times I've played dishwasher Tetris only to admit defeat.

While air fryers don’t get horrendously dirty after each use, regular cleaning is non-negotiable. Crumbs can start fires, and lingering oil? Let's just say fish-flavoured banana bread didn’t go down too well in my household!

Isabella Forgione, AO’s small appliance expert, says that cleaning air fryers shouldn’t be that annoying as it’s pretty straight forward. “The best way to avoid heavy cleaning is to wipe down the basket and tray after each use before any grease or residue hardens,” she says.

(Image credit: Future)

However, I use my air fryer multiple times a day and it was turning me into a full-time dishwasher. That was, until I discovered liners. Whether reusable silicone (which actually fit in the dishwasher) or disposable parchment paper, these simple inserts have been game-changers for me.

Liners catch the grease and crumbs that cause smoke and flavour transfer, saving cleaning time and extending my air fryer's life.

For serious air fryer users, they're one of the best air fryer accessories around. While some experts, including Isabella, warn that using liners can “block airflow and affect cooking results”, so far I’ve not encountered any issues because many of the liners are now designed to work around this early problem.

Isabella Forgione Social Links Navigation Small appliance expert at AO Izzy is a small appliances expert with a particular interest in growing the range of appliances available at AO.

2. Pre-heating – do you really need to do it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The air fryer was supposed to be my shortcut to faster meals but then comes the preheating dilemma. When learning how to use an air fryer, this is one of the most confusing aspects.

Some recipes insist it's essential, others don't mention it at all, and my manual gives contradictory advice depending on which page I'm reading. I've literally stood in my kitchen, food prepped and ready to go, having a crisis about whether to spend those extra three minutes preheating or just toss everything in cold. And when the whole appeal of an air fryer is speed and convenience, those "just in case" preheating minutes feel like watching paint dry, especially when I'm starving.

After experimentation, I've developed a simple rule: I only preheat for foods that need immediate searing, have short cook times or need to be crispy. Steaks, fish fillets and frozen chips get the preheat treatment. For chicken, vegetables and anything cooking longer than 15 minutes, I skip it entirely.

(Image credit: Future)

Isabella agrees. "You don’t need to preheat your air fryer unless a recipe specifically tells you to,” she says. “Most air fryers heat up quickly enough that preheating isn’t necessary for great results, especially with modern models. If a recipe does call for preheating, it’s usually to help crisp up foods like chips or breaded items.”

Leading air fryer expert Clare Andrews says never to bother with pre-heating when you’re warming up food either, as otherwise you risk overcooking it. And maybe ultimately, it’s just me being very impatient, as Clare says: “Most air fryers take very little time to preheat, maybe 3-4 minutes.”

Clare Andrews Social Links Navigation Author Clare is an award-winning cookbook author who enjoys creating easy, delicious and low-energy recipes for air fryers and slow cookers. The titles, both available on Amazon, are The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook and The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook.

3. Capacity limitations and the fact I didn’t buy a bigger one

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The day I brought home my compact air fryer, I felt happy about my smart, space-saving choice. Little did I know I was making one of the most common air fryer mistakes new owners make.

I've lost count of how many times I've had to cook in frustrating batches because my perfectly sized air fryer can barely fit enough chips for two people. I then overcrowded all my food, meaning nothing was cooking evenly.

“Since air fryers work by circulating hot air around food, packing the basket too full blocks airflow and leads to uneven cooking,” says Isabella. “If you need to cook a large amount, consider cooking in batches.”

I’ve pretty much mastered the art of efficient batch cooking now - prepping everything in advance, keeping earlier batches warm in the oven and using overlapping cooking times. I also follow Clare’s advice on keeping everything the same size: “If cooking things like potatoes, chicken pieces, or veggies, try to keep them similar in size so they cook at the same rate.”

(Image credit: Future)

Clare also put me onto the idea of using a rack. If your air fryer has enough depth, it can really help with cooking larger portions.

“Using a rack can let you cook in two layers without blocking airflow completely,” she says. “Just swap the layers halfway through.” Another clever solution is using Jamie Oliver's air fryer tray hack to double a limited cooking space.

But if I'm really honest, I don't believe I'll ever fully move past this frustration without upgrading to a larger, two-drawer model. If you're cooking for more than just yourself, I strongly recommend purchasing an air fryer with more capacity than you initially think necessary. Yes, it takes up more space, but ultimately, it makes a significant difference in answering that common question ‘are air fryers worth it?’ With adequate capacity, the answer is a resounding yes.

4. The air sucks the moisture out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Air fryers are fantastic for speedy, hassle-free cooking, but knowing what not to cook in an air fryer is just as important as mastering its benefits. Chicken was my nemesis when I first started using mine. I'd open the drawer to find perfectly golden-brown chicken that looked delicious, only to take a bite and discover meat with all the juiciness of cardboard.

The intense circulating heat that makes air fryers so effective at crisping also efficiently sucks every drop of moisture from your poultry if you're not careful.

Thankfully, I’ve had the UK’s number one air fryer expert Clare on hand to help me navigate this annoyance. She says that juicy air fryer chicken is as much about the prep as it is the cooking.

“Bone-in and skin on chicken (like thighs or drumsticks) stay juicier than boneless, skinless cuts,” she advises. “If using chicken breasts, it can be a good idea to wrap in baking paper and pound them with a rolling pin to an even thickness, so they cook evenly. I love to marinate my chicken for at least 30 minutes (or overnight) in a mix of oil, your favourite seasonings, this also helps with the moisture.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She is also the person who set me onto a meat thermometer. Using one means you’re not just setting a timer and crossing everything.

She says: “To avoid over cooking, use a meat thermometer too. Chicken should reach 165°F (75°C). Remove slightly before that temperature (around 160°F) and let it rest—the temp will rise as it sits.”

I’ve discovered that letting the meat rest also helps make it more tender, as it allows the juices to redistribute. You just need to leave it for 5-10 minutes sat under a loose foil tent. Those juices then reabsorb creating that perfect texture that makes everyone think you're a culinary genius.

Clare’s final tip to me also involves foil, yes, you can put foil in an air fryer. She now and then she uses it to start the cooking process, saying: “Sometimes I use it just for the first half of the cooking process,” she says. “I then remove it and flip it, not only does this help lock in the moisture but keeps the air fryer clean too.”

It's fair to say that once these air fryer annoyances are solved, there's nothing but joy when cooking with an air fryer vs an oven, not only are air fryers healthier because you need less oil, but prep is so much quicker.

Aside from the annoyances of cooking, it's also important to know where you should place an air fryer in a kitchen to avoid any further pain points.