'What I wish I had known before buying a pizza oven' reveals an expert with decades of experience

When your family has been in the pizza business for over a decade (as mine has) you start to think you know everything there is to know about cooking pizza.

I’ve helped make more pizzas than I can count (well into the six-figure range), and I’ve tested just about every pizza oven on the market. So when it comes to buying a pizza oven for your garden, there are a few things you'll wish seasoned chefs told you before you lit the flames.

With so many models available, you'll find yourself weighing up the gas vs wood-fired pizza oven debate. And then what about electric pizza ovens? Do they make pizza that tastes good, too? I’ve tested the best pizza ovens on the market, from Gozney to Ooni and Morso, so if you want to avoid a pizza palava, take a slice of my advice.

What you need to know before buying a pizza oven

It’s not just about choosing the shiniest model or the one that promises the hottest flame. You'll want to work out where to put your pizza oven, what you'll be cooking inside it, how much experience you have, how many mouths you'll be feeding, and also how enthusiastic you are to learn how to clean a pizza oven.

Here's everything the pizza experts and I wish want you to know before buying a pizza oven.

1. Size matters more than you think

(Image credit: Future)

This is the first and most important factor when choosing which pizza oven to buy. Mapping out how you plan to use your pizza oven helps determine which size and capacity you need.

Declan Walsh, MD at Morso, asks, "Are you envisioning casual family pizza nights, or larger gatherings? A compact oven might be perfect for smaller groups, while those who frequently entertain may want to consider a larger model."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I originally went for a compact model, thinking it would save space and heat up faster, but when family came round or friends popped over unexpectedly, I found myself wishing I’d gone bigger.

If you’re someone who loves to entertain (guilty), I recommend going for something that can handle a few pizzas at once or at least one after the other quickly.

Declan Kingsley-Walsh Social Links Navigation MD at Morsø UK Declan Kingsley-Walsh has been the managing director at Morso UK and Ireland for over nine years, bringing his expertise in premium pizza ovens and a strong focus on brand integrity to the forefront. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Declan places a high value on maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that define Morso's offerings.

2. Fuel type is a key component

(Image credit: Future)

I have lost count of the number of times that I've had to sit down and help people work out which fuel type they need for their ovens. It'll boil down to gas, wood, electric, charcoal, or a hybrid.

Lots of people fall for wood fire, because it's romantic and we love the idea of the crackling logs and licking flames, but you could speak with any expert and they'll advise it with caution.

Declan, from Morso, says, "Wood-fired ovens require more skill to maintain the right temperature. Gas-powered ovens provide more consistent heat and are easier to control, making them great for beginners instead." Even my family of pizza snobs have been pleased with the results we get from gas-powered ovens. If they weren't good, the likes of Gozney, Morso, and Ooni wouldn't make them.

Electric ovens are also great if you want to take them out onto a balcony or switch between indoor and outdoor cooking in different seasons. I thought the flavours wouldn't come close to more traditional ovens, but with the right one, you'll be pleasantly surprised.

Gas oven Gozney Arc £599.99 at Gozney This is my favourite gas-powered pizza oven of all time. It's really luxurious, makes a perfect pizza, and is built to last. It's the one that you should go for if you know you'll be passionate about your pizzas. Wood-fired DeliVita Wood Fired Pizza Oven £995 at DeliVita If you're after the authentic Italian experience, this is where you'll find it. The petite DeliVita is powered by kindling (and passion for pizza). It smokes a lot at first, but don't worry. Best electric Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven Now £249.99 (was £299.99) at Ninja One of very few electric pizza ovens that I'd recommend, the Ninja is exceptional. My brother (who founded the pizza business) keeps it on his balcony. In his eyes, the pizza stone is what makes the difference.

3. You won’t just make pizza and that’s the joy of it

(Image credit: Future)

Honestly, I didn’t realise how versatile pizza ovens could be. Roasted veggies, homemade focaccia, peanut butter brownies, sizzling lamb chops: it’s like having a mini outdoor kitchen.

Declan’s tip for anyone new to looking at buying a pizza oven is "don't limit yourself to just pizza! Look for models that can also be used for roasting meats, baking bread, or even as a cosy heat source on cooler evenings. This versatility expands your culinary horizons and makes your investment more worthwhile."

When investing in a pizza oven, I recommend choosing a model that can do more than melt mozzarella. Mine has become a go-to for summer roasts and even the odd warm crumble on cooler evenings. Total game-changer.

4. Materials make the difference

(Image credit: Future)

If you live in the UK, like me, where summer lasts approximately four days, you need an oven that can handle the weather. I have known plenty of people who make the mistake of going for a cheaper model with lightweight metal and, well, let’s just say it did not survive a soggy March.

Go for something sturdy with good insulation. A thick stone floor will hold heat better and give you those crisp, blistered bases we all dream of. Ensure you buy a cover and a good stand that will help protect it from the elements.

5. Learning to launch takes time (and humility)

Practice makes perfect. If you're expecting your pizza skills to be perfect from the get-go, you're going to be disappointed. Grace Surman, from Gracey's, offers some words of encouragement.

She knows the struggle, explaining "there’s nothing more crushing after meticulously topping your stretched pizza with your carefully sourced ingredients, than for it to stick to the paddle as you launch it, collapsing into a molten mess on the lip of the oven. Been there, done that, many a time. Get confident with launching before you reach for the heavy salamis and grilled veg; instead, stick to less cheese and a light layer of sauce as you’ll find it easier to nail the technique."

She even recommends using a damp washcloth to practice stretching pizza as you flip it in your hands. Expect some funny looks from your family though.

Grace Surman Social Links Navigation Co-founder and owner Good Fired Pizza Good Fired Pizza, also known as Gracey's, makes some of the most delicious pizza you'll ever taste. A proper pizzaiolo, she's a chef ambassador for Gozney (arguably the best pizza brand on the market) and is full of pizza knowlege.

6. Heating the stone takes longer than you think

(Image credit: Future)

Another Grace gem is this piece of advice: preheat that pizza stone like your life depends on it. "It needs to get that residual heat to keep delivering you crispy bottoms on the pizzas to come. Then, treat your first pizza as a ‘burn off’ – expect that it will singe on the bottom but after that, the pizzas which follow will have perfect, toasty undercarriages."

You're looking for spotting on the base of your dough that will look almost like leopard prints. If it's yellow (or black) all over, it's burnt. It'll take time to get your sweet spot (see my advice on patience), but once you've found it and got your groove, you'll be rivalling Italians with your pizzas.

7. Cleaning isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential

(Image credit: Future)

No one really talks about how to clean a pizza oven when you’re shopping for one, but they should. Ash, flour, and melted cheese build up fast. Some ovens are easy to wipe down; others make it a whole event.

If maintenance isn’t your thing, look for one with a removable tray or easy access. And while we’re on practicalities, where to put a pizza oven is equally important. Think about shelter, smoke direction, and how close it is to your kitchen for topping emergencies.

8. You need to buy one you’ll actually use

(Image credit: Future)

This sounds obvious, but it’s easy to be seduced by a beautiful clay oven and then find it too much hassle to fire up. Grace's advice is "Choose an oven you’ll be motivated to use often. Clay pizza ovens are lovely, but they take time and a certain amount of faffing to get an even, stable heat.

The Gozney ovens are amazing because they’re portable and heating them is easy peasy. You get consistent results every time. You’ll find yourself getting addicted to getting better and better… as we’ve become."

9. You'll get better with practice

(Image credit: Future)

Making pizza is an art and a little bit of a science, but mostly, it’s practice. The good news is that you’ll want to keep practising.

Once you start nailing your crusts and levelling up your toppings, you’ll become the go-to pizza queen in your friend group. There’s nothing better than gathering around the oven on a summer evening, drinks in hand, waiting for your next slice of homemade heaven.

Buying a pizza oven isn’t just a purchase; it’s a lifestyle shift. It’s fun, delicious, sometimes a bit messy, and always worth it in the end.

Whether you're a total beginner or, like me, have pizza sauce in your veins, take your time choosing the right one. Learn from my mistakes, and you’ll be turning out top-tier pizzas in no time.