8 of the worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden, warn experts

Before you invite your friends over for an al fresco dinner, you might need to rethink your garden layout because a pizza oven in the wrong place can pose a fire hazard while in use. These are the worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden, as explained by the very experts who create them.

“While outdoor pizza ovens can transform your garden into a culinary haven, placement is everything,” says Declan Kingsley-Walsh, MD at Morsø. “The radiant heat from a pizza oven is intense and should never be underestimated.”

Before you decide on your toppings, you might have to rearrange your garden furniture, potted plants and more. Pizza ovens, like when choosing the wrong place to put an air fryer, can pose potential risks.

8 worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden

We get it, your new pizza oven has arrived, it’s 20°C outside, and you’re so excited to get it fired up. The dough is even in the fridge, waiting to be rolled. But hold up: there’s one super important thing to consider before you start cooking. And it’s not if you’ve got the right paddle (although that is important, too). It's where to position it.

Everyone’s garden is different, so we’re here to help you decide which spot in your outdoor space is the most sensible to choose for your new appliance. “Think of your pizza oven as both a tool and a feature – it should be safe, practical, and a joy to use, not an afterthought. Taking the time to plan its placement carefully pays off in every way,” says Declan.

We've got plenty of fancy outdoor kitchen ideas if your pizza oven is an extension of your outdoor cooking area.

Declan Kingsley-Walsh Social Links Navigation MD at Morsø Declan Kingsley-Walsh has been the Managing Director at Morso UK and Ireland for over nine years, bringing his expertise in premium products to the forefront. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Declan places a high value on maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that define Morso's offerings, from BBQs to pizza ovens.

1. Underneath a low structure

Pizza oven under a well-ventilated wooden structure. (Image credit: Lundhs)

One of the worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden is under low infrastructure. If you’re lucky enough to have a pergola or veranda for shade, then I get it: placing a pizza oven here might add to your garden's aesthetic, but it’s not always a sensible idea.

“One thing to keep in mind is ventilation – pizza ovens can produce a bit of smoke when in use, especially if you’re using wood as your fuel source,” advises Tom Gozney, Founder of Gozney. “So it’s important to ensure the area is well ventilated, and that smoke isn’t getting trapped under low structures like verandas or pergolas.”

As long as there's plenty of airflow, you're all good. Just avoid putting a pizza oven under enclosed pergolas with walls, and always stand nearby while using it.

The same rule applies to balconies, as these are mostly small spaces, with the majority having another balcony situated above. “We always advise situating your oven in an open area with plenty of airflow and a solid, non-combustible surface underneath,” recommends Declan.

Tom Gozney Social Links Navigation Founder of Gozney Tom Gozney is the founder and CEO of Gozney, a premium pizza oven company. Gozney launched the Roccbox, the world’s first and original stone-floored portable live-fire oven. Since then, they've launched four more pizza ovens, including a portable design.

2. Too close to plants and flowers

Yes, your alluring plants might be affected by the placement of your pizza oven. So if you’ve spent time tending to your beds, this is advice you’ll want to take on board. Whether patio container plants or in-ground, we know plants are just as vulnerable to heat as we are. So, placing your pizza oven close to your blooms has got to be the worst place to put a pizza oven in a garden.

“We often see homeowners placing their ovens too close to fences, flammable plants, or under low-hanging branches — all of which pose serious fire risks,” says Declan. Avoid placing your oven near a flower bed or hanging baskets, and move pots out of the way if you’ve found the perfect spot.

And don't forget about trees and hedges, reminds Laura Bradbury, head of Ecommerce at VonHaus. "If you have a garden with overhanging trees or large bushes, your pizza oven must be placed away from these to make sure they’re not damaged by the heat and smoke from the pizza oven," she says.

Laura Bradbury Social Links Navigation Head of Ecommerce at VonHaus Laura Bradbury is Head of Ecommerce at online homeware and garden retailer VonHaus and is responsible for developing and growing the brand.

3. In a windy spot

Gozney Arc pizza oven (Image credit: Future)

Another factor you might not think to consider on the day of setup is whether you’re placing your pizza oven in a particularly windy spot. Declan recommends placing it away from prevailing winds.

Why is a windy spot one of the worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden? Every time you open your pizza oven door, whether to put your pizza in or take it out, the air gets in. And if this air is particularly strong or cold, it could do one of two things: cause a drastic drop in temperature, meaning it'll be a longer wait for your next pizza, or even worse, it could extinguish the flame entirely.

And don't forget about the smoke while you're cooking your dough, if you place it in a windy spot, it'll be blowing all over your guests.

And don't even think about placing it nearby or underneath a canopy or parasol to protect it from wind. "The main place to avoid putting a pizza oven would be anywhere that has a flammable canopy over the top", says Laura. "Don’t be tempted by the thought of keeping dry whilst cooking, as it’s not worth the fire risk or the smoke build-up."

4. Too close to your outdoor dining area

Outdoor dining area in garden. (Image credit: Future | Paul Raeside)

This brings us nicely to one of the worst places to put your pizza oven, which people often think is the best place for it to go – near a dining area.

Laura notes that it's not just garden furniture you need to be wary of, "it’s also important to make sure your pizza oven isn’t placed anywhere near any other flammable objects, such as garden furniture, washing lines, fences and children’s toys," she adds.

Not only is it a fire hazard to have your pizza oven near your furniture, but it'll also become a burden on the fun. Using a pizza oven is exciting, we get it. But all the fun ends the minute everyone is swamped in smoke and has to move back inside because of it.

So, while you might think it’ll be great for hosting, having your pizza oven right by your outdoor dining table, think again.

“You want your oven to be part of the garden experience, but not dominate or disrupt it,” says Declan. “Ideally, it should be accessible from your kitchen, shielded from prevailing winds, and set slightly apart from dining areas to avoid smoke drifting across your guests.”

5. Too close to your fence

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re tight on outdoor floorspace, then pushing your pizza oven as close as possible to your fence isn’t the solution. It poses a serious fire hazard.

“We always advise situating your oven in an open area with plenty of airflow and a solid, non-combustible surface underneath,” claims Declan.

It’s always a good idea to refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines around safe ventilation when choosing a position for your pizza oven, says Tom.

6. In a corner

DeliVita Wood Fired Pizza Oven (Image credit: Future)

“Aesthetic placement matters too,” says Tom. And design-wise, you might think it makes the most sense to nestle your pizza oven into one of the corners of your garden. It keeps it out of the way of kids and pets, and it means that while cooking, you’re also out of the way of guests. Think twice.

“Another common mistake is positioning an oven in a completely enclosed corner without ventilation," claims Declan. "Not only does this create a heat trap, but it can also become a health hazard due to smoke accumulation."

If you have to position it in a corner, ensure a generous amount of clearance space around the pizza oven and never leave it unattended while in use.

7. Too far from your kitchen

Wherever your ingredients are situated, whether indoors in the fridge or in an outdoor kitchen, don’t place your oven too far from them if possible.

“I’d also say, from experience, try to keep your oven close to where you’re prepping your ingredients,” says Tom. “Pizza-making is such a fast, hands-on process – it’s energetic, fun, and very social. But if your oven is tucked away at the far end of the garden, you’ll quickly find yourself running back and forth for plates, toppings, or just to wash your hands,” he adds.

“Staying near your kitchen, fridge, or a good prep station with easy access to a sink makes the whole experience much easier and more enjoyable.”

Not necessarily one of the worst places to put a pizza oven in a garden, but this one might become frustrating if you're cooking for lots of people. If you can't help but place it far from your kitchen, then bring your toppings outside when the time comes!

8. In a restrictive small space

This one might be a given for most people, but for those who desperately want to cook their own pizza but only have a tiny balcony to do so, then you might need to have a rethink.

"Most people will know not to use an outdoor pizza oven indoors, but it’s also important to consider using a pizza oven a lengthy distance away from your house," says Rebecca. "Ensure your pizza oven is placed at least 3 metres away from the house to stop any smoke getting into your home."

FAQs

What size pizza oven do I need?

“Pizza ovens are great for any outdoor space, whether it’s a larger garden, a small balcony, or a patio,” claims Tom. And while they can be used in any space, big or small, don’t overestimate the size of your space and buy something bigger than you can actually fit. Especially when it comes to balconies. Yes, the larger the pizza oven, the more pizzas it can cook at a time, but this is only a sensible option if you have a large space for the pizza oven to live.

These outdoor appliances generate a lot of heat, so without enough space around them, this heat and smoke could flood into your home if placed too close.

Tefal Jamie Oliver Stone-bake Pizza Oven (Image credit: Future)

I want a pizza oven, but I can’t find a place to put it that’s safe – what should I do?

A portable pizza oven, like the Gozney Tread, is a great option for anyone with a smaller outdoor space to work with, or if you want to take your pizza oven on adventures. It pairs with a stand so that it sits on a stable platform at all times, and you can use it pretty much anywhere, from the beach to your garden and even at the park. Better yet, it doesn’t take up too much space and can be easily stored in a shed after each use.

Gozney Tread in the mountains. (Image credit: Gozney)

Which surface can I place my pizza oven atop while in use?

Any non-combustible surface is fine for use underneath your pizza oven. If you're struggling to find something that fits the bill, you can buy a dedicated pizza oven table. Not only are these safe to use while your oven is hot, but they usually offer storage for tools, plates and more, too.

This will prevent you from darting to and from the kitchen while the oven is hot. “When you’re cooking at home, keeping your setup tight and convenient really makes all the difference,” says Tom.

The brands that make pizza ovens usually sell these pizza oven tables. Among our favourites are the Ooni Folding BBQ/Pizza Oven and the Ooni Modular Table. There's also the Kettler Cozze High Pizza Oven Table, which is on wheels.

Once you're done with your cooking session, check out our guide on how to clean your pizza oven, to extend its longevity and get more from this outdoor appliance.