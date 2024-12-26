8 places you should never put an air fryer in your kitchen, warn experts

Before you even start to use your air fryer, it’s essential to know where to put it – or in fact, where not to put it. The worst places to put an air fryer in a kitchen will not only make it tricky to cook but could also prove hazardous.

What you need to know before buying an air fryer is if you have the right space to use it in your kitchen. “It’s crucial to understand that the location of your air fryer can impact both its performance and safety,” says Isabella Forgione, AO’s small appliance expert.

So, before you even think about whipping up those crispy fries or juicy chicken wings, take a moment to assess your kitchen setup. Choosing the right spot for your air fryer is just as important as choosing one of the best air fryers on the market.

8 worst places to put an air fryer in a kitchen

To help you avoid potential disasters and ensure culinary success, we're diving into the worst places to put an air fryer in your kitchen, according to the experts

1. Under cabinets

Many modern kitchens have cabinets over the work surface, but you need to be careful that your air fryer isn't positioned directly beneath them.

“Avoid placing your air fryer under cabinets or cupboards,” advises Isabella. “Air fryers release heat and steam during operation and placing them in confined spaces can obstruct ventilation, increase the risk of your air fryer overheating and potentially damage surrounding furniture.”

Clare Andrews, presenter, author and all-around air fryer expert, says you need at least 6 inches of clearance around all sides to operate your air fryer safely.

“Heat buildup can also create an uncomfortable cooking environment by raising the temperature in your kitchen,” she says. “By maintaining this 6-inch clearance, you’ll protect your kitchen, enhance the longevity of your air fryer, and ensure a safer, more effective cooking experience.”

Isabella Forgione Social Links Navigation Small appliance expert at AO Izzy is a small appliances expert with a particular interest in growing the range of appliances available at AO.

2. Next to a wall

It’s for this same reason that Clare says you need to keep a good distance between the air fryer and your kitchen wall.

“Placing them too close to walls can cause heat damage, discolouration, or even warping of nearby structures. It also restricts airflow, which can potentially lead to the air fryer overheating,” she says.

The ‘hand-span rule’ is a simple way to check that there is enough space around your air fryer. Spread your hand out wide - that's roughly how much space your air fryer needs around it to stay cool and comfy.

3. On non heat-resistant surfaces

It’s not only the actual positioning but what you stand your air fryer on that’s important. Placing it on something that isn’t heat resistant, such as a tea towel, plastic chopping board or a tablecloth is a fire hazard.

Zwilling and Staub’s chef, Paul Bough says that the ideal surface for an air fryer is a heat-resistant countertop, such as porcelain or stainless steel.

“These materials can withstand high temperatures and provide stability for the appliance,” he says. “Ensure the surface is non-slip and offers adequate ventilation space around the fryer to prevent overheating.”

Paul Bough Social Links Navigation Chef With decades' experience heading up kitchens in stately homes, running cookery school classes and supplying only the best equipment to chefs, restaurants and hotels in the hospitality industry in his role at ZWILLING, chef Paul Bough is the go-to expert in all things culinary excellence.

4. On uneven surfaces

Wobbly or slanted surfaces are also a no-go for your air fryer. “I would always recommend ensuring that your air fryer sits on a flat, heat-resistant surface,” says Clare.

An unstable surface can cause your air fryer to tilt, affecting the airflow and leading to unevenly cooked food. A wobbly air fryer is more prone to spills and splatters, especially when you're pulling out the basket. Hot oil or food could end up on your countertop or even worse, on you.

In extreme cases, it could even cause the air fryer to tip over, potentially causing burns or a fire.

5. Near fabric or paper

When it comes to air fryer safety, it's not just about the surface the appliance sits on. You also need to be mindful of its surroundings.

“Placing an air fryer near curtains, tea towels or paper products is dangerous because of the heat and hot air it expels,” explains Clare. “Flammable materials nearby could catch fire, especially if airflow is obstructed.”

6. Too close to your other appliances

Think your countertop is a free-for-all for appliances? Think again, instead consider the things you can remove from your kitchen to make space for the air fryer.

To keep your air fryer and other gadgets safe Paul says it’s best to avoid placing the air fryer near items that are sensitive to heat, such as refrigerators or anything with plastic components.

“Ensure there is adequate space on either side for ventilation and avoid crowding it with other heat-generating appliances, like toasters or kettles, to prevent overheating,” he says. An essential tip for keeping counters clear in a small kitchen especially.

7. On the hob

“While it might seem like a convenient location, placing an air fryer on a stovetop is a big no-no,” says Clare. “ If someone accidentally turns the burner on, the heat can melt or damage the air fryer, creating a fire hazard.”

One of the essential air fryer hacks is to always unplug your air fryer when it’s not in use. That way, it can't be switched on accidentally. It's also a smart energy-saving tip to prevent 'vampire appliances' using unnecessary energy.

8. Next to the sink

You know how to clean an air fryer, and that it needs water, but ironically, keeping it too close to the sink is a recipe for disaster says Isabella.

Water and electricity don't mix - even a small splash of water could be dangerous if it gets into your air fryer, causing damage to the appliance or even an electrical shock.

The area around your sink can also be slippery due to water and soap. If your air fryer is too close, it could accidentally get knocked over, potentially causing burns or spills.

FAQs

What can I put under air fryer to protect the counter?

Beyond placing your air fryer on a heat-resistant surface, Clare suggests a heat-resistant mat as one of the best air fryer accessories for optimal worktop protection.

She says: “The baskets can get rather hot, so make sure you protect your countertop with a heat-resistant mat.”

Where can I put an air fryer?

With all these no-go zones, you might be wondering where should you place an air fryer in your kitchen, especially if you haven’t got a lot of space.

Basically, you need to consider space, ensuring there is plenty around the air fryer, not only for safety reasons, but also ease of use.

“You need a space in your kitchen to be able to comfortably remove the air fryer baskets while you place the food in and take the food out,” advises Clare. “Maintaining a clear, spacious area ensures not only the longevity of your air fryer but also a safer cooking environment overall.”

Where to store an air fryer when not in use?

If you have a convenient organised kitchen cupboard space, that's a great place to store your air fryer. But if you use it every day, you'll probably want to keep it out on the counter. And if you’re worried about it looking an eyesore, Clare says there are lots of options.

“You could look at designating a specific area in your kitchen for the air fryer, like a countertop corner, a dedicated shelf or a kitchen cart,” she suggests.

“Keeping it organised in its own space makes it look intentional rather than cluttered. Maybe add some decorative items like utensil holders, trays or plants nearby to create a cohesive and intentional aesthetic.”

Paul says to make sure you choose an air fryer that matches the rest of your kitchen: “Choosing an air fryer with a sleek design and a finish that matches your other appliances helps maintain a cohesive look.”