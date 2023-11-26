6 air fryer hacks you need to know, from a food editor who's tested dozens of them

Air fryers have completely transformed the way we cook at home, and as someone who's reviewed over 50 of the best air fryers on the market, I've picked up more than a few tips on how to get the most out of this versatile appliance.

I can confidently say that I get a lot more use out of my air fryer than my actual oven, but the key to getting the most out of your air fryer is understanding how it works, and when not to use it.

So if you're picking up one of the best Ninja air fryers in the Cyber Monday sales, learn from my air fryer mistakes and pick up a model that's best suited to your lifestyle. Once you've chosen the perfect fryer to give your kitchen game an upgrade, these six air fryer tips should give your cooking game an instant boost.

1. Don't overfill your air fryer

Air fryers are designed to circulate air evenly around your shopping basket while it cooks, but if you overfill it, the in-built fan will be less capable of circulating this air, which can slow down your cooking and make your finished meal less crisp and evenly-cooked.

The key here is to find an air fryer that's up to par with your cooking needs. Too small, and you'll have a heaped basket that places the top of your food up top, near the heating element, which will possibly burn your food in some places and undercook the bottom,

Our Group Food Editor Jess Meyer says "Avoid stacking up any foods, which will just become soggy instead of light and crisp. Cook in batches if you need to - the air fryer is a whiz at re-heating foods."

2. Don't cook anything too light

Air fryers are great for cooking foods that are light in fat, but when it comes to the literal weight of your food, anything too small will be whisked around the cooking chamber and possibly even lodge in the heating element. I've cooked streaky bacon in the air fryer before, and a particularly powerful air fryer can cause it to fly around the basket which not only leaves it in a very unhelpful shape, but can also cause a hazard.

"To melt cheese, on a burger for example, wait until the timer has finished but the air fryer is still hot, then add your cheese" says Meyer. "Otherwise, the fan will blow off a piece of cheese, which can make for painful washing up."

3. Learn how to clean your air fryer

Most air fryers have a non-stick coating, which means you'll need to be careful with them, much like you would with a non-stick pan. You can use a non-abrasive scrubbing brush and washing up liquid to remove any fat build-up and keep your air fryer free of debris.

You can also put most air fryer baskets in the dishwasher, but I'd recommend putting it on the top shelf as it will be less damaging to the long-term health of your basket.

"Allow the basket to cool before washing, but clean while it's still warm for ease" advises Jess Meyer, our Group Food Director.

4. Place it correctly on your counters

A common air fryer mistake is to push it to the very back of your counter, as opposed to leaving it centred on your surface.

"Remember there needs to be space behind the air fryer, where the external panel of the fan is ventilated" says Meyer. "Avoid putting it too close to the kitchen wall, leaving space behind. The fat generated may mark the wall or tiles, so give it a wipe with a damp cloth after use."

Depriving your air fryer of airflow can also limit its ability to perform at its best, so it's best to ensure it's got at least a few inches of space to keep ventilation running throughout use.

5. Give your food a shake

Some air fryers come with an in-built reminder to shake your food when it's half-cooked, but even if yours doesn't, it's usually a good practice to get into.

"As a general rule, shake the basket halfway through cooking for fries, vegetables and nuggets. Some recipes ask for food to be turned halfway through, for even cooking" says Meyer.

Shaking your food as it cooks will ensure that it's cooked evenly, and without doing this you'll possibly cook food faster on top than the bottom to ensure that every side of your food is exposed to the hottest part of your air fryer.

6.. Adjust your cooking timings

Air fryers can cook your food extra-fast, which is a feature I've loved for getting speedy lunches when working from home, but it does mean you'll need to get accustomed to knocking a few minutes off your usual recipes.

"Just trust your judgement" says Jess Meyer. "As a general rule, food will 20% less time and can be cooked at 20-30°C lower than a conventional oven, though this will depend on your recipe and the air fryer itself."