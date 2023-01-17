Best air fryer deals in January 2023: Save over £100 on brands such as Ninja

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’ve rounded up all the best air fryer deals and discounts in January, helping you get the best price on this enduringly popular product, with huge savings from popular brands like Ninja available.

Air fryers remain a popular choice for those looking for cheaper and easier alternatives to cook. With energy prices currently high, an air fryer is a great way to save money, as they are cheaper than using the oven or frying food on the hob.

The best air fryers also offer a healthier way to cook as you can use substantially less - or sometimes no - oil in them. Not only that, cooking times can be very short, so they’re great kitchen gadgets for people who are low on time but still want to create healthy, interesting meals.

We've rounded up the best air fryer deals below - but move fast, as these appliances sell out quickly.

The best air fryer deals available now

Where to find the best deals on air fryers right now in the UK

The best air fryer deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Salter EK5212 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: £129.99 £79.99 | Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) There's £50 worth of savings to grab on this medium-size fryer with a sleek digital display, with next-day delivery available, too. The preheat function takes a matter of minutes to preheat the fryer ready for cooking food, so this is one for those who often cook in a rush, and want a model that's easy to use. In the same vein, there are also eight preset cooking modes to choose from, to use either while you get used to the fryer, or if you generally just prefer your cooking to be as fuss-free as possible. Robert Dyas offers a three-year guarantee on this model.

(opens in new tab) Salter Compact 2L Air Fryer: £79.99 £39.99 | Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) This medium-size air fryer still doesn’t take up too much room in the kitchen, so it’s a great option both for families and those who live alone, or if you're looking for ways to organize a small kitchen and don't want to purchase too bulky a model. The fryer shuts off automatically after a certain amount of time, and has a removable non-stick cooking pot as well as a frying rack, making the components of the air fryer easy to clean and hassle-free.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 1.7kg: £284.99 £199.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This air fryer is perfect for quick and easy cooking, making it one of the best options on our list. Due to the unique paddle design of the fryer, there’s no need to shake the contents part way through cooking, as it will move the food around for you and ensure consistent frying. This sounds like a small thing but it really makes a difference when you're cooking. It’s also easy to take the components apart and pop them in the dishwasher, which is great if you're not au fait with how to clean an air fryer.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Air Fryer: £279.99 £219 | Amazon (opens in new tab) It's rare to see one of the best Ninja air fryers in stock these days, never mind on sale. This 11-in-1 model includes cooking functions such as a combi-steam mode, classic air fry mode and pressure cook mode, as well as functions for making yogurt, and dehydrating and sautéing food. The rack inside the fryer means you can layer the food you're cooking, allowing for larger portions of food to be made, and this 22% saving is one to nab quickly if you're looking for a Ninja model.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 7.5L: £229 £179 | Very (opens in new tab) Ninja is such a popular brand of air fryers for a reason. This 7.5 liter Ninja fryer is a great all-rounder that's not only large enough to cook 5-6 portions as a generic air fryer, but also features nine cooking modes that even include one for making yogurt. The two-tier design allows you to cook separate foods at the same time, with a 'keep warm' function for when the food has finished cooking, and cool-touch body which prevents any accidents when the fryer is in use. This £50 discount allows you to nab a great discount on this a versatile model - plus you can get free delivery if you choose the Click and Collect option.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: £316.96 £229 | Amazon (opens in new tab) One of our favorite Ninja air fryers, this dual-basket model has six cooking modes, with an overall capacity of 9.5 liters. You can either use the same cooking functions on both baskets at the same time, or have each basket cooking different foods in different ways simultaneously. This makes it the perfect option for larger families, especially if they're looking to save money on energy (and avoid using the oven). With 28% off, this large fryer is available for well under £300, which is a great deal on such a huge model. Note that this model is currently on back-order so won't be dispatched immediately, but if more stock comes in it could ship sooner.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate 6.2L Air Fryer: £220 £155 | Argos (opens in new tab) At 29% off, this Argos deal allows you to get a great price on not just an air fryer, but also a pressure cooker, which features 13 different functions. Prove bread, make yogurt, slow cook, grill and roast alongside using the air fryer function - the LCD display even shows instructions while cooking and preparing food in this device, so even those who are completely new to the world of air fryers won't have any issues getting started. There's a quiet steam release vent at the back of the fryer, which will carefully release steam when pressure cooking, with a notification of when it's safe to open the lid. At 6.2 liters, the fryer will cook around six portions with ease.

(opens in new tab) N8WERK 5.5L Digital Air Fryer: £129.99 £99.99 | Ideal World (opens in new tab) This large air fryer has seven presents for easy cooking, five functions alongside the air frying function - including roasting, grilling and keeping food warm - and a clear, sleek digital display. If you're wondering are air fryers healthy?, this N8WERK option doesn't need any oil to cook a variety of different foods, making it a healthier option than deep-frying or using the oven.

(opens in new tab) Philips Essential 6.2-Liter: £199.99 £134.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This Philips fryer has a 'keep warm' function of up to 30 minutes, a clear and easy-to-read digital display - with several preset modes for fuss-free cooking - and can be used alongside the NutriU app, which features healthy recipes to try out in the fryer, if you're wondering what to cook in an air fryer. With 33% off at Amazon, this is a great price for a 6.2 liter model, which not only cooks enough food for a large family but looks modern and sleek as well.

(opens in new tab) Tower Vortx Vizion Air Fryer 7L: £109.99 £89.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This 7-liter model features a viewing window, so you can see when your food is ready, as well as four different cooking modes which include roasting, grilling and baking. Cook family-size portions of food with as little as a teaspoon of oil, and choose from one of the preset cooking modes if you're wondering how to use an air fryer and aren't quite sure what temperature and time to set the manual dials to.

(opens in new tab) Daewoo 12L Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven: £219.99 £119.99 | Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) Another larger model with a viewing model, this 12-liter air fryer takes these functions to the next level - with a huge window to see your food cooking, a rotisserie skewer, three mesh baskets and a drip tray. The fryer even has non-slip feet, to ensure that it'll stay secure on your worktop and won't spil oil or grease anywhere. With £100 off the RRP, this is a deal to snap up quickly before stock runs out.

Where to find the best deals on air fryers right now in the US

The best air fryer deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Costway 12.7-qt Air Fryer 1600W: $259.99 $82.99 | Target (opens in new tab) Perfect to cook for families with, this larger air fryer comes with ten cooking accessories, including two rotisserie forks, two wire racks, a mesh basket and a drip tray. The time and temperature control knobs are easy to navigate, and the screen means you can keep an eye on what you’re cooking, while also achieving consistent cooking without the need to turn the food yourself. It's a huge 68% off at Target at the moment, with free shipping available.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt Dual-Basket Air Fryer: $149.99 $60.00 | Best Buy (opens in new tab) The two separate, 4-quart drawers on this Bella model have their own cooking presets and functions (easily selected with the touch-screen display), meaning you can program them both to cook separate food at different temperatures, or simply cook a larger amount of food while separated into the two baskets. The model syncs both drawers even when they're cooking at different temperatures, to ensure that both are finished at the same time. What's more, this ingenious fryer is reduced by $89 in Best Buy's sale.

(opens in new tab) Costway 6.5-qt Fryer: $229.99 $97.99 | Target (opens in new tab) This Costway air fryer features a clear digital display, making it easier to choose from the eight different preset modes, or choose your own cooking settings. Other than air frying, you can also deep fry, dehydrate and defrost food in the 6.5-quart basket, with a timer that reaches 60 minutes. The fryer will automatically stop cooking when you open the basket to check on your food, and is designed to eliminate heat from the back of the model, meaning you won't face any safety issues while using it. This Target deal also includes free shipping, and is 57% off the RRP at the moment, meaning you can save well over $100.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 2-qt Analog Air Fryer: $44.99 $19.99 | Best Buy (opens in new tab) This smaller, 2-quart air fryer is only $19.99 at the moment, with a saving of $25 available through this deal. If your kitchen is slightly smaller - or you're new to the world of air fryers and don't want to commit to a larger or more expensive model just yet - this Bella Pro Series option is a good one to go for. There's an automatic shut-off with this model, so the fryer will turn itself off when the desired time for cooking has been reached.

(opens in new tab) CROWNFUL 8-qt Air Fryer: $99.99 $64.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This 5-quart air fryer is already 35% off on Amazon, but if you tick to add a coupon to this order, you can get a further 10% on top of that - this deal is sure to get snapped up pretty fast, so our advice is to act soon if you're set on this nifty model. We particularly love the circular layout of the digital display, which shows all seven cooking presets, allowing you to choose your desired one with ease. Amazon is also offering free delivery and free returns, making this an even better deal.

(opens in new tab) GoWise USA 5.8-qt Air Fryer With Accessories: $131.99 $67.20 | Amazon (opens in new tab) The advanced touchscreen menu on this fryer allows you to easily pick out different cooking options, including from a preset menu that suggests timings and temperatures for items like pizza and cake. The GoWise fryer comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, a one-year warranty and forever support from the customer care team - it's also available in red, purple and white options. Not only is there 49% off this model on Amazon currently, you'll also get a baking pan, pie and pizza pan, three racks, and a silicone pot holder with this deal.

(opens in new tab) CRUX Marshmallo 8-qt Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 | Best Buy (opens in new tab) This air fryer comes in a range of colorways but we particularly like the purple, which is offered at $70 off right now. However, it's not all about aesthetics; this device also delivers on function and can cook portions for 6-8 people. The fryer also features a ‘memory’ preset option, which will remember your preferred cooking time and temperature.

(opens in new tab) PowerXL 7-qt Air Fryer: $189.99 $95.99 | Best Buy (opens in new tab) This fryer is large enough to feed several people, but still compact enough to comfortably sit on a kitchen counter. It also features a whopping 27 cooking presets on its easy-to-use digital display, which is great if you're still looking for the answer to questions like 'can I toast bread in my air fryer?' At under $100, it's one of the most affordable large air fryers we’ve seen.

(opens in new tab) DASH Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This sleek medium-size air fryer has a manual dial for the desired cooking time and a unique dial for choosing the temperature - it also has a handle at the top of the model which lets you easily pick it up and transport it from the cupboard to the counter. While the fryer is available in lots of different colors, including teal and a bright red, the best deal to be found is on the black color, which is 33% off at the moment. Again, you will have to wait a little longer for your order to arrive, due to demands on air fryers stock currently.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: $159.99 $109.95 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This fryer allows you to air fry, bake, broil, roast, reheat, and even dehydrate food. There’s also a window that allows you to check the progress of your cooking, and the basket and tray are dishwasher safe, making cleaning the air fryer a breeze. The Instant Vortex is currently 31% off, which is a great deal for such an adept, large and multifunctional fryer - but this is the only size left in stock, so don't wait around.

(opens in new tab) Costway 5.3-Quart Air Fryer: $169.99 $61.99 | Target (opens in new tab) There's 64% off this 5.3-quart air fryer option from Costway, which is large enough to roast a whole chicken in. The silver handle is heat-insulated, meaning you won't burn yourself when retrieving your food, and there's a grate at the back of the model which allows for steam to safely release. The automatic shut-off features will also give you peace of mind if you need to leave the fryer while it's cooking.

(opens in new tab) Wolfgang Puck 9.7-Quart Air Fryer: $229.99 $123.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) This impressive deal means you can save over $100 on a new air fryer, which is large enough to cook for a big family in one go, and features easy-to-use dual dials to control the temperature and the time you set. The non-stick interior makes for easy cleaning, and the fryer comes with a cooking guide and recipes, if you need inspiration. What's more, the fryer qualifies for free shipping from Bed Bath & Beyond.

What is the standard price of an air fryer?

The standard price of an air fryer depends partly on the dimensions of the fryer. In the UK, the capacity of an air fryer is mostly measured in liters: for anything up to a capacity of around 3 liters, you can easily find a good-quality model for less than £100. Certain brands, such as Tower and PowerXL, offer larger air fryers for a similarly good price of around the £100 mark, with a 2.2-liter ‘compact’ air fryer coming in at only £45 on Argos (opens in new tab). Certain brands, however, such as the Tefal ActiFry (opens in new tab) series, will cost you upwards of £150 for whichever size you choose, with the smallest-capacity option on the Tefal website retailing at £139.99.

In the US, you can find a 4.2-quart (around 3.9-liter) capacity air fryer for as little as $34, but in general, you can expect to find small to medium-sized fryers of high quality for less than $100. For fryers with additional features, such as a window that lets you see your food cooking, accompanying cookbooks, or an extensive (and flashy-looking) digital display, don't be surprised if you find you're paying a little more. Similarly, if you want additional functions, like the ones offered by the best toaster oven air fryers, you might need to dig a little deeper into your pockets.

How do you know you're getting a genuinely good deal?

One factor to be wary of when looking for air fryer deals is that just because it looks like there’s a large percentage taken off the RRP through the deal, if the fryer was originally overpriced, you could still get better bang for your buck elsewhere. In the past, we’ve generally seen deals on air fryers sit at around 20-40% off the original RRP, so if you see a deal that offers a discount of half price or more, you might want to snap it up. It’s important to look at what’s being included in the deal, too, as well as the size, capacity and features of the fryer. If you know you’re looking for an extra-large air fryer, and you see a deal that offers this for less than £100, you’d be wise to get in on the deal before it goes.