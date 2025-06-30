Seeing stripes? Princess Beatrice's baby blue Wimbledon co-ord shows why they're a classic

Princess Beatrice has officially set the bar high for royal outfits at this year’s Wimbledon as she attended Day 1 wearing a stunning striped co-ord. You’d be forgiven for mistaking the shirt and skirt for a dress and both pieces were by one of our favourite French clothing brands, Sandro.

We got a glimpse of the shirt in the most detail as she and her mum Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrived in the Royal Box on Centre Court. It had a neat, collared neckline and, unsurprisingly in this heatwave, Beatrice rolled the long sleeves up to elbow-length.

The shirt was ever-so-slightly cropped - not enough to be revealing, but perfect for ensuring when you tuck it in there isn’t a lot of excess fabric creating bulk in your skirt or trouser waistband. On the left shoulder there were two cut-out flowers.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Shop Princess Beatrice's Outfit

These were embellished with shimmering rhinestones and pearl beads. This might sound a bit much for the daytime, though they were actually quite subtle. It also helped that Princess Beatrice’s shirt was otherwise very classic.

Running all over this piece were delicate blue and white stripes. The soft contrast between the pastel blue and white made this pattern feel understated and the Princess’s skirt had the exact same pattern.

Unlike the shirt which is made from pure cotton, the Sandro long striped shirt also has a touch of stretch for comfort. There are matching flowers on the right side and an elegant flounce running along the bottom hemline.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The femininity of these details with the structured, more formal design of the shirt is something that really made this outfit stand out to me. A shirt dress with a flowing skirt would create a similar effect and when you’re wondering what to wear in the heat, often a dress is just the easiest and coolest choice.

To create Princess Beatrice’s striped Wimbledon outfit at home, I would suggest going for a dress instead as there are far more options around compared to identical top and skirt sets. As patterns go, stripes give polka dots a run for their money as "most wearable".

They’re so classic that you don’t need to worry too much about what to style striped items with - especially if you choose a colour combination with a neutral hue in it, like blue and white or black and white. When in doubt, just go for white trainers or sandals to tie in with the white stripes and your ensemble will feel cohesive.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice’s shoes weren’t visible in pictures taken at Wimbledon, though she was carrying a dove grey clutch bag as she and her mum found their seats in the Royal Box. Whilst she went for a minimal outfit, Sarah made a statement in an emerald green ME+EM dress.

This appearance was the Duchess of York’s first at Wimbledon since 2001, although Princess Beatrice herself usually attends at least once a year and enjoys wearing patterns. In 2024 the King’s niece wore a floral and lace dress and in 2021 when she was pregnant with her first daughter, Sienna, Beatrice opted for a polka dot puffed sleeve frock.