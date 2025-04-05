Aldi's on-trend pistachio green air fryer is just £29.99 – stylish and affordable, I had to get one

Staying ahead of the latest Aldi Specialbuys is part of my job, which often results in me dashing to the middle aisle to pick up the best buys – this week it was most certainly the pistachio green air fryer.

I feel like the last person to own one of the best air fryers, but I've been hesitant for several reasons, one is that they are not the most attractive appliances and secondly they take up a lot of counter space. Hence why I felt swayed by the new space-saving pastel-coloured Ambiano air fryer models at Aldi which are as pretty as they are practical – available in stores now while stocks last.

Being sceptical ( I always am when something is so affordable) I asked our resident w&h air fryer expert Laura Honey who tests air fryers daily to look at the credentials of these compact, colourful models before buying.

"The Aldi Ambiano is one of those air fryers that punches above its price tag. At £29.99, it’s a steal, but when you account for the stylish colour options and different pre-sets, it comes up against models that are three or four different times the price."

New this week: Aldi's pastel coloured air fryers

"Aesthetically and functionally, this is pretty close to the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, except that the Instant is £80. You’ve got a similar capacity (the Instant has 0.3L more space); similar dimensions; and an almost identical aesthetic (although Aldi’s pastel colour options make it more attractive for bright, trendy kitchens).

In stores now - while stocks last Ambiano Air Fryer 3.5L, £29.99 at Aldi Available in two pleasing pastel shades of Blue and Green this compact 3.5L air fryer is essential for small kitchens. The digital LED panel offers 8 preset programs and a keep-warm function. Temperature control: 40 - 200 °C. Spec: 220-240V / 1.180W-1.400W, 50Hz.

"The key difference between the two models is that the Aldi Ambiano’s pre-sets are more cooking-specific," Laura explains. "So you’re selecting from a menu of functions with labels such as french fries, cake, frozen food, and chicken. The Instant’s menu of settings is more about cooking styles: air frying, baking, roasting, and reheating."

"If you’re confident around air fryers, you’ll be able to play around with the Instant, but if you’re a beginner, the Aldi Ambiano’s settings could be a lot more helpful for teaching you how to use an air fryer."

As well as looking good the model features a 24-hour digital timer with a shake reminder, a detachable non-stick frying rack and nonslip feet.

Aldi's pastel coloured air fryers in green and blue are in stores now while stocks last – they arrived on Thursday 3rd April (Image credit: Aldi)

One of the big draws of the Aldi Ambiano is its space efficiency. Given that it’s stylish and small, it is ideal if you’re already short on space and like me, are looking to keep counters clear in a small kitchen. The 3.5-litre capacity is the perfect size for singles or couples cooking on a smaller scale.

"You could get 500g, two decent portions, of chips in the drawer, or you could pack two pieces of salmon in; and even a 7-8 inch mini pizza," says Laura helpfully. "It might not stretch to a family of four’s demands, but you’d likely have a bigger kitchen and a bigger budget if that’s the case."

Comparable on-trend green air fryers

However, Laura does offer these words of advice. "Buying a cheap air fryer naturally comes with a few drawbacks. Of course, as with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you want one, you’ll need to act quickly. There’s also no escaping that a £30 air fryer might not last as long as some of the best air fryers from the likes of the best Ninja models, which will typically last well over five years."

Immediately swayed by Laura's professional opinion and weighing up the costs of alternatives I headed to Aldi and successfully secured the green model for my kitchen.

I will add, that it comes with a 3-year warranty for added reassurance. Also, I already own Aldi's green Ambiano toaster, kettle and milk frother so I already have faith in the affordable appliances

Aldi's pistachio green air fryer is not an exact colour match to my existing sage green Aldi appliances but it's a suitable complementary shade (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

I can now join the vast number of people choosing air fryers vs ovens and say mine is a highly affordable, delightful-looking pistachio green number. Now I need to navigate the best and worst places to put an air fryer in a kitchen to start using it successfully.

It's also worth highlighting that in addition to the blue and green air fryers, this week's kitchenware Specialbuys collection features the famous Aldi stand mixer, a hand mixer and a food processor in the same shades.

There's a stylish kitchen appliance to cater to all your cooking needs, but you need to be quick because as with all Specialbuys, they are only available while stocks last. When I picked mine up yesterday the shelves were well stocked, but once the word is out they are bound to sell out quickly.