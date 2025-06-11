A property expert reveals the one paint colour that can make any room look and feel more expensive
If you want to elevate your space with a simple lick of paint, this home expert has the perfect colour for you
Deciding on which colour you should paint a room can be a hard choice, but if you're looking for a luxe, expensive finish, then there's only one option, according to property experts.
Whether or not you tend to follow the interior paint colour trends, certain shades stand the test of time better than others and for good reason. These colours can completely transform a space by giving it a polished, luxurious feel and making any room feel more expensive.
The paint colour to make a room look expensive
In the same way, there are paint colours that devalue your home, there are certain shades that will make it appear more expensive. And sometimes, all you need to transform your home and elevate its look is a wash of the right colour.
"People think you need to rip out kitchens or spend thousands on new flooring to make a home feel more valuable,” says Terry Fisher, property expert at Sold.co.uk. “But actually, one of the simplest and cheapest ways to elevate a space is to get the paint colour right. It’s all about creating the right atmosphere – and one colour in particular does that perfectly.”
So, what is the colour that can achieve so much? Terry reveals it's navy blue.
Step aside, pistachio green decor; if you want your home to look expensive, the classic navy blue hue is the way to go.
"Navy blue is timeless, elegant, and makes a room feel instantly more refined,” he said. “It’s bold enough to add drama, but subtle enough to remain tasteful. Whether you use it on walls, doors or even kitchen cabinets, it creates a sense of depth and sophistication that buyers respond to,” explains Terry.
He even awards it one of the best living room colours, thanks to its bold yet welcoming depth.
“I’ve seen homes that felt fairly average on paper completely transformed just by adding a navy blue feature wall or repainting old furniture in a deep navy shade,” adds Terry. “It’s a colour that suggests quality, and it helps smaller spaces feel more considered and styled.”
And it's not all about aesthetics either. Terry points out that navy blue is a calm and composed colour that creates a sense of order. He says, "It signals that the home has been well cared for, and that care is a subtle value-add when it comes to how people perceive the property.”
So, how can you transform your living room on a budget with navy?
"Go for a matte or eggshell finish rather than high gloss – it looks more sophisticated,” suggests Terry. “And if you’re unsure, start small. Even painting a door or an alcove in navy blue can give a space a completely new feel.”
You can also introduce navy touches via different types of home decor, like bed sheets, vases and wall art. Use it as a way to add personality to your home while making the most of the luxurious appeal it offers.
Shop navy paint and home accessories
Navy paint
RRP: £79 | Whilst this is a pricier paint, the quality of Farrow & Ball is unmatched. And if you want your room to look expensive, the quality of the paint you use will make a huge difference. This is a rich blue that works alongside both light and dark accents.
Matching duvet cover
RRP:
was £46, now £27.50 | Another great way to fill your bedroom with a colour is opting for a colour block duvet cover, and it's also a better option if you're not quite ready to commit to the paint just yet. This duvet cover from Dusk is 100% cotton, breathable and has a chic white piping edge.
Navy wall art
RRP: £60 | Again, if you're not quite ready to paint your entire room navy, then an eye-catching framed artwork like this one is a brilliant alternative. It can add that navy hue to your walls without overwhelming the space, and can be moved around if needed.
Whilst we recommend taking inspiration from the annual interior colour trends, it's always good to prioritise your taste too. Unless you're actively trying to sell your home, it's good to remember that it's all about what you love the most!
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
